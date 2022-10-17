ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardena, CA

2 hospitalized after shooting on southbound 110 Freeway in Gardena

 3 days ago

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting on the southbound 110 Freeway in the Gardena area Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. near the El Segundo Boulevard exit, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victims managed to exit the freeway and call 911 from the 2700 block of 134th Street.

It's unclear if the victims were in the same car, and details about their condition were unclear.

A motive or suspect description was not available.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Los Angeles, CA
