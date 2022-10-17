Read full article on original website
Snap Shares Plunge Nearly 30%, Closing at Lowest Since Early 2019
Snap's revenue missed estimates, coming in at $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion expected. Bernstein downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and reduced its price target to $9 from $15. The social media company has suffered as a result of the struggling online advertising market. Shares of Snap fell...
European Markets Lower as UK Political Chaos Continues; Retail Stocks Down 4%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Friday afternoon as political chaos in the U.K. continues following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. A leadership contest will now take place over the next week. Meanwhile, EU leaders are still debating how to tackle...
2-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 4.5% as Traders Weigh a Potential Slowdown in Fed Hikes
The yield on the 10-year Treasury hit a fresh 14-year high on Friday, but bonds cut their losses after a report that some Federal Reserve officials are concerned about overtightening with rate hikes. The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell more than 10 basis points to 4.504% in afternoon trading....
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
Recent Earnings Reports Show the Fed Is Finally Making Progress Tamping Down Inflation, Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that the market is finally seeing signs that the Federal Reserve's succeeding in its fight against inflation. "We're now finally getting progress in the war on inflation, and progress is this market's most important product," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told...
Vista's Robert Smith Says Investing in DEI Businesses Vitally Important in a Bear Market
Robert F. Smith, chairman and CEO at Vista Equity Partners, said investing in businesses and managers that emphasize diversity, equity and inclusion remains vital, especially in a bear market. The billionaire investor, who spoke with CNBC's Frank Holland at the Disruptor 50 Summit, said that venture capital and private equity...
U.S. Consumer Is Soldiering on Despite Soaring Inflation and Recession Risk, Credit Card Giants Say
U.S. consumers have demonstrated a willingness to continue to pay higher prices in the face of a sluggish economy that could be tipped into a recession, according to credit card giants American Express and Bank of America. American Express on Friday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, while raising its...
Cramer's Lightning Round: State Street Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. State Street Corp: "I think State Street down here at this level is a terrific buy." Novavax Inc: "I am against Novavax." Fox...
3 Charts Showing the Market Turmoil Wreaked During UK PM Liz Truss' Tenure
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was in office for just 44 days before she announced her resignation on Thursday. Her time as leader may have been short, but the impact her tenure had on the British economy was huge. Truss and her former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng...
U.S. Budget Deficit Cut in Half for Biggest Decrease Ever Amid Covid Spending Declines
The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains
Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.
British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation
LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was last up by 0.6% against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down as much as 1.4%...
Investors Will Be Able to Contribute Up to $22,500 in 401(K) Plans and $6,500 in IRAs in 2023
The IRS has increased the 401(k) plan contribution limits for 2023, allowing employees to defer up to $22,500 into workplace plans, up from $20,500 in 2022. The deposit limits will also increase for individual retirement accounts, jumping to $6,500 from $6,000. If you're eager to save more for retirement in...
How the Inflation Reduction Act Could Help You Save Money
If you're looking to make your home more energy efficient or you're thinking of buying an electric car, you may find some savings in the Inflation Reduction Act that became law earlier this year. "The act represents the largest federal investment to fight climate change in U.S. history," said Flavio...
