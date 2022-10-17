Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Freeze Warning in effect for eastern North Texas starting early Wednesday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A cold morning is on tap for Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s expected. A Freeze Warning is in effect for eastern NTX from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. (The warning does not include the Metroplex at this time.)Afternoon highs will gradually warm into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.It will be warm and windy this weekend.Remember the cold front that brought rain, storms and falling temperatures on Sunday? With the front to our south, the flow pattern has now shifted from the north, giving way to some chilly morning and mild afternoons....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Expect to See a Tire Pressure Warning With Low Temperatures Ahead
With temperatures dropping into the 30s Wednesday morning, don't be surprised if you see the low tire pressure icon when you start your car. It's expected to be the coldest morning in North Texas since late March. HOW COLD WILL IT GET?. A Freeze Warning has been issued from 3...
Freeze Warning in effect for Kaufman County from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Wednesday
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Freeze Warning for portions of northeast Texas, including Kaufman County, for Wednesday morning. The Freeze Warning is in effect on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. A Freeze Warning means that the season`s...
Here’s how cool it will be in North Texas to start the work week into midweek
What is this? Cool temperatures are here in North Texas and it sure does feel good outside, but will it last past the middle of the week?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pickleball Takes North Texas, and One of Its Largest Employers, by Storm
Just before the sun set on the workday, Southwest Airlines employees gathered with rackets in hand to belly up to one of three newly added pickleball nets. “Two or three times a week we've been doing it,” said dispatcher Dave Malin. Malin first rallied his coworkers around the game...
New data shows home sales have dropped significantly in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- New data recently released by real estate company RE/MAX shows DFW home sales have dropped significantly while prices for homes are still rising.The research shows home sales are down about 21% from this time last year; However, home prices are up about 14% in the same time period."That's the largest decrease to date, and so that's a pretty big number," RE/MAX Town & Country owner and broker Michael Coburn said.The same report also showed home prices across DFW are now averaging about $399,000.Coburn added that this trend is directly tied into the rising home mortgage...
fox4news.com
Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore Trinity River in Fort Worth
Dozens of visible dead fish in a Trinity River waterway in north Fort Wort are thus far unexplained and grabbing the attention of some who routinely walk in the area. They were found in the same general area where bottles and bottles of hand sanitizer washed up.
Man rescued after falling into Flower Mound creek, has significant injuries
A man remains in serious condition following a crash in Flower Mound over the weekend. Late Saturday night, a car crashed on a bridge over a creek on Wichita Trail Investigators say the driver was able to get out of the car but then fell
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘In a Good Spot': Tarrant County Prepares for Early Voting; What to Expect
Early voting begins Monday for the upcoming November midterm elections. NBC DFW received emails and questions about the actual voting process. It goes to show how early voting is very popular. "We are in a good spot," said Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia. "We got our poll workers. We...
West Dallas commercial building destroyed in overnight fire
A West Dallas commercial building has been destroyed by an overnight fire. Dallas Fire-Rescue got the 911 calls just past midnight and rolled to a stretch of commercial buildings near Sylvan and Fabrication Street
Downtown Dallas highway could get a major makeover
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Alvin Mancilla is a server and bartender at Cane Rosso Pizza on Commerce Street in Deep Ellum, which sits right below I-345.He relies on the highway to get to and from work every day. "Literally takes me two minutes, as soon as I get to I-35, I just exit, it makes my commute easier," he said.After years of studying the future of the highway, TxDOT is making a recommendation for the 1.5-mile-long elevated highway that connects Central Expressway to I-30 and runs between downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum.TxDOT would lower the highway so that it's below city streets.The...
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 88-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Southlake
Southlake Police are searching for Ronald Moranville, an 88-year-old who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Moranville was last seen leaving Watermere at Southlake around 12:30 p.m. to go to a 7-11 by Southlake Boulevard and Peytonville. He is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing glasses, a US Navy baseball cap and a blue plaid shirt. He is driving a 2014 White Acura MDX with the Texas license plate CLK1603.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New I-345 Proposal Includes Deck Parks and Towering Buildings
Dallas leaders got their first look Wednesday at the latest plans for the replacement of the controversial I-345 freeway. The roadway is not labeled I-345 but it is the elevated highway connecting I-45 with US 75 Central Expressway sitting in between Downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum. After years of debate...
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This 1930s Spanish-Style Lakewood Home Is Steps Away from White Rock Lake
Back in 1928, Dallas architect Clifford D. Hutsell took a trip west that would ultimately dictate the way we see Lakewood today. In California, he was so inspired by the region’s Spanish-style architecture that he decided to populate Lakewood with a collection of his own creations, thus creating the series of “Spanish eclectic” East Dallas homes we now know and love.
Ars Technica
GPS interference caused the FAA to reroute Texas air traffic. Experts stumped
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of mysterious GPS interference that, over the past few days, has closed one runway at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and prompted some aircraft in the region to be rerouted to areas where signals were working properly. The interference first came to...
Fatburger Opens New Location In Garland
The new co-branded location provides guests with a one-stop dining experience
Comments / 1