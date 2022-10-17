ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Freeze Warning in effect for eastern North Texas starting early Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A cold morning is on tap for Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s expected. A Freeze Warning is in effect for eastern NTX from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. (The warning does not include the Metroplex at this time.)Afternoon highs will gradually warm into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.It will be warm and windy this weekend.Remember the cold front that brought rain, storms and falling temperatures on Sunday? With the front to our south, the flow pattern has now shifted from the north, giving way to some chilly morning and mild afternoons....
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Expect to See a Tire Pressure Warning With Low Temperatures Ahead

With temperatures dropping into the 30s Wednesday morning, don't be surprised if you see the low tire pressure icon when you start your car. It's expected to be the coldest morning in North Texas since late March. HOW COLD WILL IT GET?. A Freeze Warning has been issued from 3...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pickleball Takes North Texas, and One of Its Largest Employers, by Storm

Just before the sun set on the workday, Southwest Airlines employees gathered with rackets in hand to belly up to one of three newly added pickleball nets. “Two or three times a week we've been doing it,” said dispatcher Dave Malin. Malin first rallied his coworkers around the game...
ROCKWALL, TX
CBS DFW

New data shows home sales have dropped significantly in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- New data recently released by real estate company RE/MAX shows DFW home sales have dropped significantly while prices for homes are still rising.The research shows home sales are down about 21% from this time last year; However, home prices are up about 14% in the same time period."That's the largest decrease to date, and so that's a pretty big number," RE/MAX Town & Country owner and broker Michael Coburn said.The same report also showed home prices across DFW are now averaging about $399,000.Coburn added that this trend is directly tied into the rising home mortgage...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘In a Good Spot': Tarrant County Prepares for Early Voting; What to Expect

Early voting begins Monday for the upcoming November midterm elections. NBC DFW received emails and questions about the actual voting process. It goes to show how early voting is very popular. "We are in a good spot," said Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia. "We got our poll workers. We...
CBS DFW

Downtown Dallas highway could get a major makeover

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Alvin Mancilla is a server and bartender at Cane Rosso Pizza on Commerce Street in Deep Ellum, which sits right below I-345.He relies on the highway to get to and from work every day. "Literally takes me two minutes, as soon as I get to I-35, I just exit, it makes my commute easier," he said.After years of studying the future of the highway, TxDOT is making a recommendation for the 1.5-mile-long elevated highway that connects Central Expressway to I-30 and runs between downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum.TxDOT would lower the highway so that it's below city streets.The...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Silver Alert Issued for Missing 88-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Southlake

Southlake Police are searching for Ronald Moranville, an 88-year-old who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Moranville was last seen leaving Watermere at Southlake around 12:30 p.m. to go to a 7-11 by Southlake Boulevard and Peytonville. He is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing glasses, a US Navy baseball cap and a blue plaid shirt. He is driving a 2014 White Acura MDX with the Texas license plate CLK1603.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New I-345 Proposal Includes Deck Parks and Towering Buildings

Dallas leaders got their first look Wednesday at the latest plans for the replacement of the controversial I-345 freeway. The roadway is not labeled I-345 but it is the elevated highway connecting I-45 with US 75 Central Expressway sitting in between Downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum. After years of debate...
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: This 1930s Spanish-Style Lakewood Home Is Steps Away from White Rock Lake

Back in 1928, Dallas architect Clifford D. Hutsell took a trip west that would ultimately dictate the way we see Lakewood today. In California, he was so inspired by the region’s Spanish-style architecture that he decided to populate Lakewood with a collection of his own creations, thus creating the series of “Spanish eclectic” East Dallas homes we now know and love.
DALLAS, TX

