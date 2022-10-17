NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A cold morning is on tap for Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s expected. A Freeze Warning is in effect for eastern NTX from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. (The warning does not include the Metroplex at this time.)Afternoon highs will gradually warm into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.It will be warm and windy this weekend.Remember the cold front that brought rain, storms and falling temperatures on Sunday? With the front to our south, the flow pattern has now shifted from the north, giving way to some chilly morning and mild afternoons....

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO