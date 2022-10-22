ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State vs. Iowa picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxGMu_0ic7lFM300

A pair of Big Ten rivals meet up at the Horseshoe when Ohio State hosts Iowa in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday.

Ohio State is coming off an idle week to rest its offense, the second-best in college football in total production and its best in scoring per game.

Iowa, not so much: it ranks fourth-worst nationally with 14.7 points per game and is dead last in FBS in total offense with 238.7 yards per game, or a little under half of the average Ohio State game.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ohio State vs. Iowa picks, predictions

Week 8 college football picks: Ohio State vs. Iowa

As expected, the computers are siding with the Buckeyes, who have the comfortable 95.5 percent chance to defeat the Hawkeyes on Saturday.

By contrast, Iowa has the slim 4.5 percent shot to upend Ohio State on the road.

The oddsmakers agree, as Ohio State comes into the game 29 point favorites over Iowa, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 49 points for the matchup.

Ohio State checks in at No. 1 in the index's 131 college football rankings this week, overtaking Alabama and Georgia, owing to its projected per-game scoring margin of 28.7 points against an average opponent on a neutral field, the highest mark of any team nationally.

FPI projects Ohio State will win 12.0 games , the most of any team in the nation, and has the 81.0 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, also the highest mark for any team.

Iowa owns the No. 40 overall position on the computer's updated rankings, expected to win 5.8 games this season with a 63.1 percent shot to finish the season bowl eligible.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Controversial Pick For No. 1 Team

Who should be college football's No. 1 team following eight weeks of the 2022 season?. While the Buckeyes haven't really played anyone of note, the ESPN college football analyst is going with them. Finebaum revealed his somewhat controversial pick for No. 1 on Sunday morning. “It starts at quarterback with...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Desmond Howard has Ohio State on list of rising, falling stocks following Week 8 action

Desmond Howard put out his list of teams that are trending in the right and wrong directions after what happened in Week 8. Ohio State was the only B1G team to make his list. After the 54-10 win over Iowa Howard sees Ohio State as a team that is trending upwards. His other risers were Oregon, Tulane, and Liberty. The flip side had Syracuse, Ole Miss, UCLA, and UCF.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin provides early comments on key Ohio State matchup

James Franklin led Penn State to a big 45-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday, improving to 6-1 on the season after the loss last week to Michigan. The Nittany Lions now have a test next week in rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes are undefeated after steamrolling Iowa on Saturday. Following...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'

Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

B1G bowl projections following Week 8

Just not a lot going on in the B1G this week. Perhaps the most notable result from Week 8 in terms of bowl-projecting relevance was Wisconsin’s win over Purdue. For now, that grants the Badgers a strong likelihood of hitting the required 6-win mark. Iowa is set to squeak...
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Multiple former Hawkeyes weigh in on continued lackluster effort of Iowa offense

Multiple former Hawkeyes took to Twitter after another abysmal performance from the Ferentz-led offense. Jaleel Johnson was a defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes from 2013-2016 and now plays for the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson took to Twitter after the blowout loss and stated that “with an offense, we (Iowa) can compete with any program in the nation.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
College Football HQ

College football schedule for 2022 season

2022 college football scheduleWeek 9, Oct. 27 Virginia Tech at NC State Louisiana at Southern Miss Utah at Washington State Week 9, Oct. 29 Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) Oklahoma at Iowa State Pittsburgh at North Carolina Wake Forest at Louisville Miami (FL) at Virginia Northwestern at Iowa ...
KANSAS STATE
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

