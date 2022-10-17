ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Sen. Mike Lee Mocked For Bland Newspaper Op-Ed Written In Third Person

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1musjZ_0ic4esaY00

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is being mocked for an op-ed touting himself in the Salt Lake Tribune that reads like a generic website biography — which it is.

Lee’s independent challenger Evan McMullin wrote a passionate pitch to voters for the paper, complying with what the daily said it asked for.

But Lee’s third-person appeal referred to himself by name and had the tone of “a middle schooler’s book report,” Mediaite wrote . Much of it appears to have been lifted from Lee’s Senate website .

Lee’s campaign told HuffPost on Monday that the “standard bio” it submitted was not intended to be an op-ed. (See the statement below.)

The newspaper initially posted Lee’s byline atop the op-ed, a screen grab showed .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REdNw_0ic4esaY00 (Photo: Salt Lake Tribune)

But perhaps seeing the absurdity of Mike Lee writing about “Mike Lee,” the newspaper later dropped the author’s name.

“Mike Lee serves as a United States senator representing the state of Utah. Since taking office, Senator Lee has earned a reputation as a principled conservative,” the essay began. “He believes elected officials are responsible for keeping the federal government within its constitutionally limited role.

His respect for the Constitution was instilled early in life by watching his father, Rex E. Lee, argue before the Supreme Court as President Reagan’s Solicitor General. Attending those arguments gave him an up-close understanding of the federal government’s proper role.”

Here’s the op-ed without Lee’s byline, looking like the newspaper wrote it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awuzB_0ic4esaY00
(Photo: Salt Lake Tribune)

The newspaper later changed the byline to “ By Campaign for Mike Lee ” to reflect that Lee’s campaign “submitted the op-ed.” The newspaper said it told the candidates to “briefly make their case for election.”

Lee’s submission didn’t seem to fit the newspaper’s offer.

Campaign adviser Matt Lusty told HuffPost in a text:

“The Salt Lake Tribune solicited an essay from the campaign for inclusion in their voter guide. We supplied them with a version of Sen. Lee’s standard bio. Not an OPED. It’s regrettable it was presented as being from Senator Lee.”

People on Twitter couldn’t help but riff. “Mike Lee has quite a high opinion of himself, if he does say so himself,” one user wrote.

This article has been updated to include a comment from Lee’s office.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn’t Joking. She’s Pushing ‘War.’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s hateful rhetoric isn’t a joke. She wants to start a war, says podcaster Danielle Moodie on the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast.Moodie, who joined as guest co-host of the show alongside host Andy Levy, tore into the Georgia Republican after listening to a recent clip of Greene making Democrats out to be child predators. According to Moodie, the left and the media have been grossly underestimating the congresswoman’s propensity for violence.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“Ever since Marjorie Taylor Greene entered into Congress, she’s...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Marco Rubio panned for saying voting drop boxes are dangerous because people may blow them up

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has come under fire for suggesting voting drop boxes are dangerous because they can be blown up and render the votes ineffective.The Republican lawmaker made the comments in a debate against his midterm rival and House counterpart, Rep Val Demings, in Florida’s senate debate.“That’s a method of voting that doesn’t advantage one group or another. There’s danger involved in drop boxes. People need to think about it. OK, imagine someone decides, ‘Oh there’s a drop box I’m just going to put some explosive in it and blow it up and burn all of those ballots...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigns amid misconduct allegations

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democratic state Sen. Gene Davis resigned Wednesday, hours after legislators from both parties demanded he step aside and leadership stripped him of committee assignments. Davis’ resignation ends a saga that began in August after a former intern posted on Instagram claims that Davis, 77, had inappropriately touched her, including her toes and waist, in multiple instances in their workplace. In his resignation letter, posted on Twitter by the state Senate, Davis said he would resign effective Nov. 19, following the election and scheduled date of interim committee meetings. Davis, who has served six terms in office, is not on the ballot after he was defeated in the Democratic Party’s June Primary. Davis did not respond to multiple calls requesting comment.
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

Breitbart Editor Advised Marjorie Taylor Greene to Ditch Meeting Parkland Dad

This reporting appears as one of several scooplets featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Before and after taking office, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a spectacle out of harassing victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, but she briefly entertained a meeting with Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the massacre—that is, until Greene’s office canceled the meeting because of “House floor activity.” Turns out, that excuse was not true. In actuality, she canceled because a right-wing media figure...
coloradopolitics.com

Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
COLORADO STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

177K+
Followers
10K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy