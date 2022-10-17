ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

To Make Super Bowl ‘Run,’ Packers Must Add by Trade Deadline

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKiLR_0ic4P3hX00

The Green Bay Packers lost to the New York Jets on Sunday, their season going nowhere fast behind a sputtering offense.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has sung the praises of Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb. He’s raved about the potential of rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.

Rodgers has also talked frequently about his improved relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Through six games, though, the Packers’ new receiver corps hasn’t been good enough to offset the offseason trade of Davante Adams.

With Watkins perhaps coming back from a hamstring injury this week but with Cobb probably headed to injured reserve following an ankle injury, do the Packers have enough horses on offense? Or does Gutekunst need to make a season-saving move with the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaching?

“Well, we’ll see,” Rodgers said after a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. “We need Sammy back; I think that’s happening here pretty soon. Cobby, I’m guessing he’ll be out for a little bit. Brian and I have had a number of conversations. I trust him and his staff. If they feel like they need to add that, they will.”

One potential target, the big fish in the receiver sea, is Odell Beckham. Beckham, who chose the Rams over the Packers last year and helped Los Angeles earn the Lombardi Trophy, suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. When Beckham is ready, perhaps sometime late next month, he will choose his team.

Beckham wants money, the job security that comes from a long-term contract and a winning team. Given the Packers’ cap problems and the uncertainty at quarterback, will Beckham find what he wants in Green Bay?

One potential target is off the board, with the Carolina Panthers sending Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson might have been the most realistic game-impacting target available on the trade market.

Anderson caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers in 2020 and has proven stretch-the-field ability. However, he caught only 13 passes in the first five games of this season. On Sunday, he was sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks after Anderson got into an argument with position coach Joe Dailey.

Anderson is owed an $8.8 million base salary for 2023, his final year under contract. The Packers, their massive long-term cap troubles notwithstanding, probably could have made that work with a contract extension.

Carolina’s star receiver, D.J. Moore, signed a contract extension in May. He’s likely viewed as a building block for whoever is the Panthers’ quarterback of the future.

Lazard, Watkins, Cobb, Doubs and tight end Robert Tonyan have all had productive days this season. But the Packers don’t have that one player that defensive coordinators fear or Rodgers can rely on to make the play in a big moment.

“I think we’re stacked offensively,” Lazard said. “We got a lot of talent, especially in the receiver room and everything. Obviously, with 12 back there, I think anything’s possible, no matter what other 10 guys you put out there. So, there’s just a level of standard that we’ve got to play to and we just haven’t been able to reach that yet.”

Time, obviously, is running out. Unless Doubs emerges as a go-to threat, or until coach Matt LaFleur figures out how to get running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon going, does Green Bay have enough firepower to shake out of its offensive doldrums?

“I think there’s enough on this team to be a successful team,” Rodgers said. “There’s the possibility if certain guys emerge of us having a chance to make a run. I know Brian believes the same thing. But if there’s an opportunity, I would expect that Brian will be in the mix.”

Being “successful” is one thing. Making a “run” is another. With Rodgers’ 39th birthday less than 50 days away, his career is in year-to-year mode. He’s had a lot of “successful” seasons – too many, probably, for his taste. What Rodgers’ career lacks is that elusive second Super Bowl ring.

Nothing that’s transpired through six games would lead anyone – perhaps even Rodgers, in an honest moment – to believe this team is capable of making a Super Bowl run. The Packers are 24th in scoring. No Packers team has scored this few points in its first six games since 1992 .

At this point in his career, being “successful” isn’t good enough. Making a “run” is all that matters.

“I agree,” he said.

Jets 27, Packers 10: Related Stories

Report card: Only one positive grade for Packers

Offensive line gets routed by Jets

Do Packers need to make move before trade deadline?

Offense seeks simple solutions to its many problems

Rebounding starts with leadership

Season on the brink?: Game story, game ball and more

Watch: Packers-Jets game highlights

Watch: Allen Lazard’s must-see catch

Live updates from the Packers’ latest loss

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared

The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment

Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Raiders Trade Rumor News

The Las Vegas Raiders could be very active before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders have been looking to trade defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram. Abram and Ferrell were both selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019...
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset

The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy