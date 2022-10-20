Events and happenings: The Week of Oct. 22

Austell City Council Retreat is Oct. 21

The Austell City Council will have a retreat, administered by the GMA, on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center in Douglasville.

Salvation Army Red Kettle Kick Off is Nov. 12

The Salvation Army of Marietta Cobb is set to host the Annual Red Kettle Kick Off on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. at The Marietta Cobb Corps, 202 Waterman Street in Marietta.

This event serves as the official “ringing-in” of the holiday season for the Salvation Army. The festive celebration will include The Salvation Army Brass Band, special emcee Linda Stouffer, key note address by Marietta native and NBA All Star Dale Ellis and recognition of kettle sponsors, donors and volunteers.

Lts. Juan and Kirbi Reyes of the Marietta Cobb Corps will kick off the Red Kettle Campaign for 2022 with a holiday remark and honorary first dollar contribution. The ceremony also highlights the plethora of services offered by the Salvation Army, including youth services, after school programs, children’s music classes, food pantry assistance, homelessness shower/laundry access, financial emergency intervention, church services and angel tree. Funds raised through the Red Kettles support these and other programs year round at The Salvation Army of Marietta Cobb Corps.

Red Kettle Goals in 2021 were exceeded by raising $428,000. The 2022 Campaign goal is $440,000. Dip Jars are also included in the campaign to allow for flexibility of giving.

For more information, visit www.salvationarmy.org .

20th annual Marietta Reads! celebration is back this weekend

Marietta City Schools will be hosting the 20th Annual Marietta Reads! on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Marietta Square.

This free event, designed to foster reading and literacy in the Marietta community, will include student performances from MCS schools, book giveaways, games and activities for reading enthusiasts of all ages.

The event kicks off with a performance from the MHS Chamber Choir and Blue Devil Sound and will include performances from schools across the district and some special guest appearances.

Thrive Grant applications due Oct. 21

Submit applications by Oct. 21 for the Cobb Community Foundation's Thrive Grants being awarded to small and mid-sized non-profits that are helping the county thrive.

Funding for the $7,500 grants has been made possible through the generosity of contributors to the Cobb Community Unrestricted Fund, a charitable fund held and managed by Cobb Community Foundation. For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/3TmskMw .

Load up for Truck-A-Palooza

Big trucks take center stage at Truck-A-Palooza, a family-friendly, educational event, on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Center Mall in the back parking lot by the food court, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw.

Participants can explore police cars, SWAT trucks, fire rescue trucks, fire engines, heavy construction vehicles, dump trucks and military vehicles. New this year is the Aquarium Bus from the Georgia Aquarium.

Entry is $5 per person, with a $20 maximum per family, up to six family members. Children under two years are free. Proceeds benefit the Cobb County Safety Village.

For more information, call 770-852-3270 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/events/truck-palooza-2022 .

Fair promotes health for the whole family

Learn about health options in the community with Commissioner Jerica Richardson and the District 2 Health Chair Cameca Penelton at the second Family Fun Health Fair on Oct. 23 from noon to 5 p.m. at Sewell Mill Library, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.

Participants can have fun with the family, connect with Cobb and Douglas Public Health and even join the public registry for bone marrow donations.

Have a sweet time at Girls Inc. Trunk or Treat

Put on a costume and get ready to dance and play at the Girls Inc. annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. at their Marietta Center, 461 Manget Street in Marietta.

The free event will include candy, costumes and games. For more information, call 678-686-1740.

Sweets and Safety at Trunk or Treat

Osborne's Annual Safety Trunk or Treat, presented by District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield, will be Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 114 Windy Hill Road in Marietta.

Kids will be treated to all kinds of activities including face painting, games and other surprise challenges by public safety teams. There will be sweet treats, vital tips for staying safe during the holiday season and community resources.

Collect candy in costumes with Cool Kids

Have a spooktacular time with the family at Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Sam’s Club parking lot, 150 Cobb Parkway SE in Marietta.

The event, by Cool Kids Committee Inc. and the Car Clubs of Atlanta United, will feature food, games, unique cars and Halloween activities. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume and best-decorated trunk.

Get inspired with crafts and cooking

Participants can learn how to entertain for the holidays on a budget, create holiday ornaments and make a holiday-inspired recipe at the annual Holiday Inspirations workshop.

The workshop will be Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at the UGA Cobb County Extension, 678 S. Cobb Drive in Marietta. Class fee is $20. Deadline to register is Nov. 1.

To register, call 770-528-4070.

After-school program in Marietta

Need a reliable after-school program?

The Giga Center in Marietta provides a fun and nurturing environment for girls in grades K-8. They also offer transportation from some Cobb County and charter schools. Several Marietta Schools also have the program listed as a school bus drop-off point.

For more information, call 678-686-1740 or email info@girlsincatl.org .

Marietta Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

The Marietta Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will be Nov. 11.

The events are presented by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, City of Marietta and Aviation History & Technology Center.

The parade will be at 11 a.m. and run from Roswell Street Baptist Church through Marietta Square. The ceremony will be at noon on Marietta Square. The grand marshal and keynote speaker will be Capt. Kent "Tuna" Hepler, U.S. Navy.

Town Center at Cobb mall to host Boo Bash on Oct. 29

Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have its popular annual Boo Bash on Oct. 29 from noon to 3 p.m. in Center Court.

This year will feature nonprofit partner ArtPortunity Knocks. The free event will have activities, such as costume and dance contests, face painting and creating seasonal crafts. ArtPortunity Knocks will offer educational and art related vendors, activities and Halloween-themed performances. Goody bags with candy will be handed out while supplies last as mall-wide trick-or-treating will not take place this year.

For more information, visit towncenteratcobb.com .

13 Cobb detainees to graduate from CobbWorks “ReAlign ReStart” program

CobbWorks has implemented “ReAlign ReStart,” an on-site detainee re-entry initiative within the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, that trains and prepares them for jobs in construction and the skilled trades.

The effort is in partnership with Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens, Construction Ready, Chattahoochee Technical College and Cobb Adult Education. Thirteen detainees will graduate from the program on Oct. 21.

The ReAlign ReStart program provides Cobb detainees with education, high-demand industry skills training, robust workforce readiness training and employment placement. Over the past month, 13 justice-involved individuals participated in the Construction Ready Pre-Apprenticeship training program where they earned eight industry-recognized credentials with employment interviews pending their release.

The graduation ceremony will take place Oct. 21 from 10 to 11:30 a.m at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, 1825 County Services Parkway in Marietta.

ReAlign ReStart provides a pipeline of workers addressing a skills gap for a high-demand industry. Talent shortages are impeding employers’ ability to fill available openings with workers.

ReAlign ReStart graduates will participate in a targeted hiring fair for employment placement. As part of the program they have already received career coaching/counseling, resume preparation, individual employment planning and mock interviews. Upon release, graduates will receive support services including but not limited to childcare, food security, housing assistance, mental health services, transportation and vital document recovery.

For more information, visit www.constructionready.org .

Volunteers needed to maintain Hill Park on Oct. 22

The Marietta Tree Keepers invites volunteers of all ages to help maintain Hill Pocket Park, 144 Lemon Street in Marietta, on Oct. 22 at 8:30 a.m.

Tools and refreshments will be provided. Participants should dress for outdoor weather.

Hill Park once was a vacant lot that was transformed into a pocket park just a few blocks off the northeast corner of Marietta Square. The park was dedicated to the memory of Willie Hill, deacon of Zion Baptist Church.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Rho Zeta Omega Chapter and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Omicron Mu Lambda Chapter will also be volunteering alongside of Marietta Tree Keepers for this event. Large groups please contact MTK with the number of volunteers that will be in attendance.

For more information, visit www.mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers or call 770-424-4664.

Flower Garden Club of Marietta to host fundraiser on Oct. 20

The Flower Garden Club of Marietta will host a fundraiser on Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marietta Educational Garden Center, 505 Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta.

The event will have items for purchase including live plants, live and dried arrangements and wreaths, and assorted decorative articles. Participants can enjoy apple cider while browsing homemade cakes, pies, cookies, candies, marinated crackers, jams and pickles.

Participants can also register to participate in creating a sunflower painting with “Brushstrokes with Britt.” Pre-registration is required for the painting project. The fee is $45. Register at Mariettagardencenter.com . Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit local and statewide projects promoting the love of gardening and the environment.

Marietta Metro Rotary Club sponsoring Community Wide Veterans Day Celebration

The Marietta Metro Rotary Club of Marietta will host a free Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 6 at the Earl Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m.

Special guest Alvin Townley, award winning author of the book, "Defiant," will share remembrances of POWs in the Hanoi Hilton and introduce the screening of the documentary, “Jeremiah,” about U.S. Sen. Jeremiah Denton who was one of those prisoners. The celebration will also include patriotic music, the Missing Man observance and service anthems.

Donations will be accepted at the end of the program to fund Rotary community service projects for veterans and others in need in the community.

For more information, visit mariettametrorotary.org .

Girls Night Out to benefit 10 Women of Hope

Grab your girlfriends and head out for an evening of shopping, good food, jazz and community on Oct. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Brickyard at Marietta Station, 129 Church Street in Marietta.

After a two-year, COVID-driven hiatus, the event is back and bringing together a list of premier vendors. Tickets are $25 and available online at http://10womenofhope.org/ . All ticket sales go directly to 10 Women of Hope.

Jim Gaffigan coming to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 3

Jim Gaffigan will embark on an all new "Dark Pale Tour" across the country in 2023 including a Feb. 3 tour stop at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com .

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

For more information, visit www.cobbenergycentre.com .

Opening reception for In Formation: Women's Voices in Print, Genre and Form is Oct. 21

Kennesaw State University's Department of Museums, Archives and Rare Books will have the opening reception for "In Formation: Women's Voices in Print, Genre and Form" on Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Bentley Rare Book Museum on the ground floor of the Horace W. Sturgis Library on the Kennesaw campus.

This exhibition celebrates the role of women in print by surveying the Bentley Rare Book Museum’s rich holdings of historic books and manuscripts produced in the English-speaking world. Through informative panels, engaging interactives and a diverse selection of books, prints and artistic works, the exhibit amplifies the creative expression of women through the lens of the printed word.

For more information, call 470-578-6289 or email rarebooks@kennesaw.edu .

Chattahoochee Nature Center to have 37th annual Halloween Hikes

The Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell, will have its 37th annual Halloween Hikes for four nights only.

The non-scary family-friendly holiday event will be Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29 starting at 6 p.m. This unique Halloween adventure will take participants on a well-lit guided night hike through the forest to meet woodland creatures and hear about how they live.

Participants can meet costumed characters like the Box Turtle, Red-tailed Hawk, Barred Owl and Kingfisher during a 45-minute hike. Each character tells its audience about itself and its place in the Chattahoochee River watershed.

Participants can also wear their costumes, join games, a campfire, music, wildlife encounters and face painting. Camp Kingfisher will have s'more set-ups available for purchase to support the Camp K scholarship fund.

Tickets can be purchased online. For more information, visit https://www.chattnaturecenter.org/special-events/halloween-hikes/ .

Kennesaw to honor veterans at luncheon

The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Nov. 11 at noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.

All veterans and active-duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required. A small program will include acknowledgments from Mayor Derek Easterling, a special guest speaker, a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and the POW/MIA recognition ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304.

This year’s Veterans Day Luncheon is presented by the North Cobb Rotary Club. Lunch will be presented by Copeland’s of Kennesaw.

Curbside to-go meals will be available by registering at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIxMzU4NzY .

No registration is required for attendance to the event at the Community Center.

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.

United Military Care to have annual Give Thanks For Those Who Served Picnic

United Military Care will have its annual Give Thanks For Those Who Served Picnic on Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at East Cobb Park, 3322 Roswell Road in Marietta.

There will be free food, live music and kid's activities.

For more information, visit unitedmilitarycare.org or call 770-973-0014.

Cobb County Library and Cobb Schools Books2Keep Bookmobile Program receives honor

The leaders of the Books2Keep Bookmobile initiative in Cobb County are the recipients of an award for providing exemplary library outreach services to children and students in the community.

Cobb County Public Library Community Engagement Manager Mary Wood and Library Media Specialist Sandra Davis of the Cobb County School District are the recipients of the Preschool Outreach and School Services Inspirations Award, sponsored by the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. The honor is in recognition of their successful efforts to develop the Books2Keep campaign to collect and redistribute gently used books from affluent areas of Cobb to underserved communities.

The Cobb Library Bookmobile team also includes Community Engagement Librarian II Allyson Eads and Katherine Zavala, Library Assistant III. The Bookmobile team works strategically to provide access to school learning materials during school breaks of the Cobb County and Marietta City school districts to children and families in areas where transportation, internet access and language barriers isolate children and caregivers from community support systems.

Books2Keep’s success is built on a foundation of community collaboration and teamwork which allows the initiative to operate efficiently, according to a media release by ABOS.

“In order to acquire materials to distribute, individual schools in Cobb County School District hosted successful book donation drives in the Spring of 2021,” according to the ABOS statement. “Once the books were collected, Media Specialists and the Library Bookmobile team began sorting through the materials grouping them by reading level. Sandra surveyed Media Specialists to allow them to nominate their school’s surrounding neighborhoods to be selected as locations for the Books2Keep stops over summer break.

“With the feedback from Media Specialists and their understanding of under-resourced communities in Cobb, the bookmobile team began contacting parks, apartment leasing offices, mobile home communities and churches to schedule Books2Keep Bookmobile visits. School staff were invited to meet Bookmobile staff onsite to help readers find their ‘just right’ books for the summer. While on site, schools and library staff answered questions from caregivers about nearby schools and registered families for summer reading. In 2021, Cobb-Marietta Books2Keep was able to distribute 5,686 books to families and children throughout the community.”

The Books2Keep project involved 376 staff and volunteer hours. Due to support from generous Cobb families, both organizations are planning for Books2Keep 2023.

The Preschool Outreach and School Services Inspirations Award was presented at the Awards Ceremony during the 2022 Conference of the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Acworth's Veterans Day Ceremony is Nov. 11

The City of Acworth host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 2:00 p.m. to say thank you to those who have faithfully served their country, as well as those who are now serving.

For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org .

Acworth Craft Beer & Wine Festival is Nov. 12

The City of Acworth partners with Atlanta Beer Festivals each year to bring the annual Acworth Craft Beer & Wine Festival.

The event, for ages 21 and up, will be Nov. 12 at Logan Farm Park. Participants can enjoy over 100 craft beers, live music, food and wine. No kids or pets are allowed.

Registration is required for this event and limited tickets are available. Registration will include event entry, a souvenir cup, all beer samples and entertainment.

For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org .

14th Annual Acworth Turkey Chase 5K Fun Run & 2K Walk is Nov. 19

The 14th Annual Acworth Turkey Chase will take place in downtown Acworth on Nov. 19.

For more information, to register or to sponsor the event, visit

www.acworthturkeychase.com .

Santa’s Arrival in Acworth

The City of Acworth, along with their partner NorthStar Church, will host Santa’s Arrival.

Santa arrives in downtown Acworth on Center Street on Dec. 2. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Santa is scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m. There will be a host of live performances and activities until 8:30 p.m. to help Santa kickoff the holiday season.

Participants can bring the family to hear Mayor Tommy Allegood read "The Night Before Christmas" and watch the lighting of the tree on the Plaza behind Henry's.

Participants a can enjoy pictures with Mr. Claus, eating candy canes with all his elves and filling the streets with the holiday

spirit. Pictures with Santa are free each year and begin at 6:45 p.m. There will not be a photographer onsite, so please plan on bringing a camera to capture the special moment.

For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org .

Christmas in Acworth

Santa will return in 2022 to the Depot in downtown Acworth for photos on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Photos are free, but be sure to bring a camera as there will not be a photographer on site. Free horse and carriage rides will be available on Dec. 10 at City Hall on Center Street.

For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org .

Breakfast with the Grinch

The Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department will host Breakfast with the Grinch on Dec. 10 at the Acworth Community Center.

Participants can enjoy breakfast while the Grinch visits with each table for photo opportunities and to share Christmas wishes. After breakfast, the Grinch will join us as we create Grinch-themed ornaments and crafts.

Space is limited. Participants must register each family member attending breakfast.

For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org .

Acworth Christmas Golf Cart Parade

On Dec. 14 starting at 6 p.m., participants can join Acworth for its second annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade.

The event is free, but registration is required to join the parade line-up. The parade has a downtown route zooming through neighborhoods to spread holiday cheer.

For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org .

Real Life Law

The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Real Life Law on Oct. 20 from noon to 2 p.m.

Participants can join retired criminal defense attorney Joyce David to explore a real-life mystery, the trial that followed and made-for-TV

movie. David will share insights about the case, the participants involved and the experience of watching her story documented by Hollywood.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Annual Pumpkin Painting Contest

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have the Annual Pumpkin Painting Contest on Oct. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Bring a pumpkin and show off one's artistic abilities in the annual Pumpkin Painting Contest. Finished pumpkins will be displayed in the lobby for voting by the public. First, second and third prize winners will receive small prizes. Paint and decorations provided.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Scam Prevention

The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Scam Prevention on Oct. 24 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Too often, seniors fall victim to various internet and financial scams. Participants can join Cobb County Police Community Affairs Division for an informative and enlightening seminar to avoid fraud.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Pumpkin Spice Pub Trivia

The Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Pumpkin Spice Pub Trivia on Oct. 24 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Participants can enjoy hot cider and pumpkin bread, gather a team of 2-4 players and compete for the chance to win prizes. This event benefits the Friends of Tim D. Lee.

Cost is $4. Registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Managing Stress for Caregivers

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Managing Stress for Caregivers on Oct. 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Caregiving for a family member or friend can be stressful physically, emotionally and financially. Participants can join a workshop for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions and learn about self-care strategies and techniques to increase relaxation and reduce stress.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

String Art Craft

The Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have String Art Craft on Oct. 25 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Participants can make a beautiful piece of art to celebrate fall. This fun craft will encourage creativity to make something unique.

Cost $4 supply fee. Registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

AARP Smart Driver

The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have AARP Smart Driver on Oct. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants should arrive at 9 a.m. and bring a lunch. Participants should also check with their insurance agent about a possible discount for taking this class.

Reservations are required. Cost is $20 AARP members, $25 AARP non-members.

For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Laughter Yoga

The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Laughter Yoga on Oct. 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Could you use a good laugh? Celebrate Happiness Happens Month with some laughter yoga. This class will involve various movements and breathing exercises to promote intentional laughter. As they say, “Laughter is the best medicine.” The event is presented by Empower Recreational Therapy.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .