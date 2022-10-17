Read full article on original website
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Putin orders martial law in occupied Ukrainian areas as Russia's grip weakens
MOSCOW and KYIV — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine on Wednesday — signaling his growing frustration over Ukrainian advances in territory Russia illegally annexed last month. Speaking to his Security Council by video feed, Putin said the martial law order...
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Athlete Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without a hijab, returns to Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi's decision not to wear the hijab while competing Sunday...
Nations consider sending troops to Haiti, despite troubled past foreign intervention
The United Nations Security Council is considering an international intervention in Haiti to open up aid corridors and resolve what the U.N. secretary-general calls "an absolutely nightmarish situation." Armed gangs have blocked the main fuel terminal in the capital since last month and severed access to aid routes. The country...
Two new books challenge the sense of inevitable permanence of the Chinese party state
This week, China is treating the world to elaborate political theater mired in secrecy: the 20th Communist Party Congress. It's a gathering of more than 2,000 top party officials to choose the next iteration of leaders, including the next head of the Communist party. Despite occasional pretentions at democratic consensus, this party congress' objective is being carefully managed to signal the opposite: that the party's leader now, Xi Jinping, has absolute control over all levers of power as he continues into his third term in office.
Biden administration plans to release 15 million barrels from U.S. oil reserves
President Biden is set to announce Wednesday that the U.S. plans to draw 15 million barrels of oil out of its strategic stockpiles in December. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Tagged as:. Biden Says His Climate Plan Means Jobs. Some Union Members Are Skeptical. April 16, 2021.
Biden says 'intention' to run again
Joe Biden, the oldest person ever in the US presidency, said Friday it's his "intention" to run again in 2024 and that his wife Jill thinks he should not "walk away." "Dr Biden, my wife, thinks that we're doing something very important and that I shouldn't walk away from it," he said.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump for testimony under oath and for records, the panel said in a statement. The subpoena requires Trump to produce the documents by Nov. 4 and to appear for testimony on or about Nov. 14.
Pakistan sets a 5-year ban on former Prime Minister Imran Khan holding office
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office for five years, after finding he had unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier, officials said. The move is likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished Islamic country...
Here are the candidates for the next U.K. leader. Yes, Boris Johnson is one of them
LONDON — Following the resignation of Liz Truss as Britain's fourth prime minister in a little over six years, her Conservative Party — in power since 2010 — is racing to select a replacement. Candidates have until Monday to put their name forward, but party officials have...
Journalist traces the peculiar story of Steve Bannon's enigmatic Chinese benefactor
New Yorker writer Evan Osnos talks about the path of Guo Wengui, a billionaire who fled China and insinuated himself into the MAGA inner circle. But who is he really working for?. Transcript. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. In June of...
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns
The announcement Thursday comes just six weeks after Truss succeeded Boris Johnson, and amid fierce criticism from opponents and members of her own party. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Trump ordered to testify in Capitol assault probe
Lawmakers probing the 2021 attack on the US Capitol subpoenaed former president Donald Trump Friday to testify on his involvement in the violence, in a major escalation of their sprawling inquiry. But the move marks an aggressive escalation of the probe, which has issued more than 100 subpoenas and interviewed more than 1,000 people since its launch in 2021.
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
