UFC 280 card: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Sterling vs Dillashaw and all fights tonight

An intriguing bantamweight title fight will play chief support at a stacked UFC 280 this weekend, as Aljamain Sterling defends the gold against former champion TJ Dillashaw .

Sterling (21-3) became champion in March 2021, when then-title holder Petr Yan was disqualified in the pair’s first meeting. This April, Sterling defied his doubters by outgrappling the Russian and retaining the gold to set up his next defence, against Dillashaw this Saturday.

Dillashaw (17-4) vacated the belt in early 2019 after testing positive for a banned substance, an incident that led to a two-year ban for the American. “Killashaw” returned last July and scored a controversial decision win against Cory Sandhagen, and now he has a shot at the belt that he never lost in the ring.

Sterling vs Dillashaw follows another bantamweight clash, between Yan and rising star Sean O’Malley , before the main event pits Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev with the vacant lightweight title on the line.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 280 will take place on Saturday 22 October at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The prelims will start at 3pm BST (8am PT, 9am CT, 10am ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK – at a cost of £19.95 – with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev (vacant lightweight title)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs TJ Dillashaw (bantamweight title)

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Prelims

Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady (welterweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho (middleweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (welterweight)

Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson (middleweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon (flyweight)

Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg (women’s bantamweight)

Odds

Oliveira – 11/8; Makhachev – 4/7

Sterling – 4/7; Dillashaw – 7/5

Yan – 4/11; O’Malley – 2/1

Via Betway .