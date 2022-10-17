ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Mason Greenwood remanded in custody after court appearance

By Josh Halliday North of England correspondent
 2 days ago
Court artist sketch of Mason Greenwood appearing in the magistrates court. Photograph: Elizabeth Cook/PA

The Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will spend more than a month in custody after a district judge denied him bail on charges of attempted rape and other offences.

The 21-year-old appeared at Manchester and Salford magistrates court on Monday charged with attempted rape, assault and “repeatedly engaging” in coercive and controlling behaviour.

He wore a grey hoodie, white T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms and gave his full name, date of birth and address before the district judge Mark Hadfield.

Greenwood arrived at court in a prison van after spending two nights in a police cell following the decision to charge him on Saturday night.

His barrister, David Toal, asked the district judge to allow Greenwood to be released on bail. However, the judge remanded the footballer in custody until his next court appearance in five weeks’ time.

Greenwood looked at his family from the dock before he was taken down the steps to the court cells.

He is next due to appear at Manchester Minshull Street crown court on 21 November. The defendant’s legal team told reporters they would be submitting a further bail application.

Greenwood’s family sat in the public gallery of the small court alongside members of the press for the hearing.

Rebecca Macaulay-Addison, prosecuting, told the court Greenwood was accused of attempting to rape the complainant on 22 October 2021. He is also charged with “repeatedly engaging” in coercive and controlling behaviour.

Greenwood is accused of monitoring the complainant’s social media accounts and “making threats and derogatory comments towards her, amounting to a serious effect upon her”, Macaulay-Addison said.

Greenwood faces a third count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in December 2021.

Greenwood surrendered his passport to police as part of bail conditions at an earlier hearing, which include an order that he must not contact the complainant, her parents or her friends.

Janet Potter, a deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

Greenwood, once considered one of the most talented English forwards of his generation, has not played or trained with Manchester United since his arrest 10 months ago. Nike ended its sponsorship deal with him and Electronic Arts removed him from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

Manchester United said: “Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service. He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process.”

Greenwood made his England debut in a Uefa Nations League game against Iceland in September 2020, aged 18.

