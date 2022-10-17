ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Paris police launch murder inquiry after body of girl, 12, found in suitcase

By Kim Willsher in Paris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdCOi_0ic19CNZ00
The trunk was left in the inside courtyard of the apartment block where the girl lived and where her parents were the caretakers in the 19th arrondissement in north-east Paris.

French police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 12-year-old girl was discovered in a suitcase outside her home in north-east Paris.

The victim, named as Lola Daviet, is believed to have been raped and tortured before being killed.

On Monday, two suspects, a homeless woman, 24, and a man, 43, appeared before a judge in Paris. Two other people are reportedly being questioned by police. An official investigation was opened at the weekend for “rape committed with acts of torture and barbarism” and for “the concealing of a corpse”.

The principal suspect was allegedly caught on CCTV either accompanying or following Lola into the apartment building where the girl lived at about 3.30pm on Friday a few minutes after she left school. The woman was later seen by local people pushing a large plastic suitcase around the area.

The suitcase was left outside an apartment block not far from the building in the 19th arrondissement where Lola lived with her parents, Delphine and Johan, who were the building’s caretakers. It was discovered by a homeless man on Friday evening. An autopsy carried out on Saturday found wounds to the throat; the public prosecutor’s office reported that the girl had been asphyxiated.

Lola’s father reported that she had disappeared after she failed to return from school, a short distance from their home.

The female suspect was staying with her older sister, aged 26, who lives in the same apartment block as the murdered girl and her parents. The second suspect is believed to be the driver of a vehicle that moved the dead girl’s body.

BFMTV reported that Lola’s body was marked with the numbers 1 and 0. Police told French journalists there were unsure of their significance but that there appeared to be no motive for the murder. The main suspect is reported to have been unemployed, living on the streets and suffering severe “psychiatric problems”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Woman arrested over killing of girl found in suitcase in Paris

French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic suitcase outside her home in Paris. The death of the girl, named Lola, quickly became a source of political tension, with opposition parties seizing...
International Business Times

Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive

A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
Daily Mail

'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail

An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
International Business Times

60-year-old Woman Stripped, Tied To Tree Over Suspicion Of Being A Witch

A 60-year-old Indian woman accused a trio of stripping her and tying her to a tree after locals suspected her of being a witch. The incident took place in a village located in the Indian state of Jharkhand, police said Thursday. Residents in the woman's village branded her as a witch, leading to her being stripped and tied to a tree as part of the so-called witch-hunting led by a group of people.
Complex

Officer Killed in Training Exercise Was Targeted for Investigating Alleged Rape Involving Colleagues, Lawyer Says

The attorney for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, who died in May in what police claim was a training accident, believes his client was targeted for being a whistleblower. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Bradley Gage, the lawyer representing Tipping’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in June, claims Tipping’s death occurred while Houston was investigating an alleged gang rape committed by four LAPD officers in 2021. Gage said in a press conference on Monday that one of the accused officers was present at the training exercise the day Tipping died from his injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Two more 'Green Goblin' gang members hand themselves in after friend is freed without bail for battering and robbing teenage girls on NYC subway: One remains on run with five unidentified

Two more suspected members of the 'Green Goblin' crew of women that robbed and beat two teenage girls while wearing neon green jumpsuits have turned themselves in to police. Ciante Alston, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, handed themselves in on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively after police identified them as being involved in the brutal New York subway attack on October 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Girl, 11, says she was gang-raped by fellow pupils in Delhi school bathroom

An 11-year-old girl in India’s capital Delhi says she was gangraped in a school washroom by two older boys from the same school.The incident was brought to light after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to the school authorities and Delhi police.According to the DCW notice, the incident took place in July when the 11-year-old girl was going to her classroom when she bumped into two boys who go to the same school and study in class 11-12, making them between 16 and 18 years old.सरकारी स्कूल में 11 साल की बच्ची के साथ हुए दुष्कर्म के...
Daily Mail

Grim new details emerge as it's revealed suitcases containing the bodies of children, 5, and 10, were moved just a year before their discovery in storage unit auction

More grisly details are emerging in the horrifying case of children's remains found in suitcases that spent four years sitting in New Zealand storage units. The remains of a boy and girl, aged five and 10, were only discovered after a unit's contents were online auctioned to a family earlier this year, who opened the suitcases at their home in August.
The Guardian

The Guardian

480K+
Followers
109K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy