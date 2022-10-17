ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pound strengthens and bonds rally after Jeremy Hunt takes axe to Liz Truss Budget

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yw0ZH_0ic0XjCw00

The pound strengthened and interest on government debt fell as the markets reacted positively to the new chancellor's dismantling of the September financial plan.

Jeremy Hunt , the former health and foreign secretary, on Monday took an axe to the statement outlined by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng only weeks ago.

Mr Hunt scrapped virtually all of the measures outlined Ms Truss’s economic plan, including a 1p cut to the basic rate of income tax, currently at 20p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NG9wH_0ic0XjCw00

He also pledged to scale down the energy bill support scheme after April.

Sterling started the morning strongly following a series of interviews given by Mr Hunt over the weekend in which he vowed to increase taxes and cut spending.

The pound has rebounded by more than 1.2 per cent and was trading at $1.13 shortly after Mr Hunt delivered his emergency statement, which he announced early on Monday morning.

Interest on government bonds - or debt - was also down at the start of the day as Mr Hunt sought to assure the markets that he would be a fiscally responsible channcellor.

Yields on 30-year government bonds, or gilts, eased back further by around 10 per cent, as Mr Hunt set out plans to shave off billions of government debt.

The interest on long-dated bonds hit a low of around 4.32 per cent shortly after the first announcement.

In a televised statement, the chancellor - who was appointed by Ms Truss on Friday after she sacked Kwasi Kwarteng - warned of more "tough" decisions to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qG6kA_0ic0XjCw00

In a direct rejection of how Ms Truss views the role of government, Mr Hunt said: "Governments cannot eliminate volatility in markets but they can play their part and we will do so.”

His intervention came following weeks of instability in the finacial markets in the aftermath of his predecessor’s statement on 23 September.

The former chancellor's mini-Budget prompted the Bank of England to intervene with an emergency £65bn bond-buying scheme to prop up pension funds at risk of collapse, as the cost of government borrowing rose to levels similar to those seen in Greece and Italy.

Discontent about the state of the markets sparked a fresh rebellion among Tory backbenchers, many of whom were already uneasy about Mr Kwarteng and Ms Truss’s tax-cutting agenda, which predominately benefited the better-off during a cost of living crisis.

Questions about Ms Truss’s future as PM continued on Monday afternoon after Mr Hunt rejected her plans.

Mr Hunt said the energy price guarantee - which had been due to cap prices for two years - will end in April after which time the government will look to target help for those most in need.

He said he is abandoning plans to cut the basic rate of tax by 1p - which had been due to be brought forward to April - and that it would remain at 20p in the pound until the country can afford to reduce it.

The cut in dividend tax promised by his predecessor will also go, along with VAT-free shopping for overseas tourists, the freeze on alcohol duty, and the easing of the IR35 rules for the self-employed.

Mr Hunt said the tax measures alone will bring in £32 billion after economists estimated the Government is facing a £60 billion black hole in the public finances.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
The Independent

Odds for Liz Truss to leave No 10 before the end of the year slashed

Odds on prime minister Liz Truss leaving Downing Street before the end of 2022 were slashed on Friday after she sacked her chancellor and reversed sweeping tax cuts.Waning confidence in Ms Truss’s political and economic credibility follows weeks of financial turmoil as markets were sent reeling by former chancellor Kwasi Kwateng’s so-called mini-Budget.William Hill made the embattled PM just 5/4 to leave her role before 2023 – down from 11/2 on Thursday – following her curt press conference announcing the U-turn on cutting corporation tax.As simmering calls from Tory MPs for her to step down begin to boil over,...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt signals state pensions triple lock could be scrapped

Jeremy Hunt has suggested the triple lock on state pensions increases could be scrapped, as he refused to make any commitments on “individual policy areas”.The Chancellor said decisions would be taken “through the prism of what matters” to the most vulnerable but failed to guarantee the Government would maintain the triple lock, the policy commitment by which state pensions are uprated by whichever is highest of 2.5%, wages and inflation.At the end of September, his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng had said he and the Prime Minister were “absolutely committed” to it.I’m very aware of how many vulnerable pensioners there are and...
TheDailyBeast

Liz Truss Quits as British Prime Minister After Just 44 Days in Office

It’s official—Liz Truss had the shortest tenure of any prime minister in British history. Just 44 days after arriving in Downing Street, Truss’ regime was officially killed off on Thursday along with the United Kingdom’s ability to pretend any longer that it hasn’t fallen into absolute kakistocracy.Truss’ disastrous reign was fittingly born of another disaster. Her predecessor Boris Johnson—who attracted scandal the way a dead thing attracts flies—was finally brought down in July over his role in a colleague’s sexual misconduct. With rampant inflation creating a brutal “cost of living crisis” in the U.K., in which rocketing food and energy...
The Guardian

Liz Truss in fresh peril as senior Tory MPs round on her over economy

Liz Truss’ leadership was in fresh peril on Wednesday with calls growing among senior Conservatives to reverse more proposed tax cuts and MPs accusing her of “trashing” Conservative values. As the cost of government borrowing soared further, Truss used her second PMQs appearance to “absolutely” rule out...
The Independent

Who is Grant Shapps? New home secretary appointed after Suella Braverman resigns

Grant Shapps has been confirmed as the new home secretary after Suella Braverman resigned in a scathing letter that called Liz Truss’s time in office “tumultuous”.Most recently Mr Shapps held the post of transport secretary under Boris Johnson but was sacked when Ms Truss became prime minister in September.The new home secretary has previously held other roles in the Cabinet and he has been an MP for more than 15 years. So who exactly is Grant Shapps?BackgroundMr Shapps was born in 1968 and went to Cassio College in Watford before graduating from Manchester Polytechnic with a business and finance...
The Independent

Suella Braverman quits as home secretary with scathing broadside over Liz Truss’s ‘broken pledges’

Suella Braverman has dramatically quit as home secretary with a scathing broadside at Liz Truss, declaring that she had “serious concerns” over repeated breaches of key pledges to voters.Former transport secretary Grant Shapps was appointed to replace her, in the latest response by the prime minister to intense backbench pressure to broaden political representation in her cabinet, which initially excluded all supporters of her leadership rival Rishi Sunak.The development added to the impression of disarray at the heart of the Truss administration, following the dramatic dismissal of Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor last week.The immediate cause of the resignation was...
The Independent

Foreign Secretary warns Tories against ‘defenestrating’ another PM

The Foreign Secretary has warned restless Tory colleagues against “defenestrating” another Prime Minister as he suggested a leadership contest would neither win the hearts of the British public nor calm the markets.James Cleverly, a prominent supporter of Liz Truss throughout her campaign for the top job, insisted “the plan is not to make mistakes” but “they do happen”, after the PM’s authority was hammered by a raft of humiliating U-turns to quell the mini-budget turmoil.He said he understands why people are “frustrated” with the Tory leader, adding that dire polls for the party are obviously “disconcerting” for the Government.But he...
The Independent

Truss faces tough PMQs after junking economic strategy

Liz Truss faces a humiliating clash with Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday, having been forced to junk her entire economic strategy and with her leadership in peril.She will square off against the Labour leader in Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time since her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ripped up her plan for tax cuts and increased public borrowing in a bid to reassure markets in the wake of the mini-budget turmoil.It could come amid more gloomy economic news, with economists predicting that Office for National Statistics data will reveal inflation returned to double-figures in September.The Prime Minister faces disquiet...
BBC

Tax U-turns were painful, Liz Truss tells Tory MPs

Liz Truss has told right-wing Tory MPs her tax U-turns were "painful," as she continues to try and shore up her support within the party. The PM told Eurosceptic backbenchers she was still committed to boosting growth through economic reforms, No 10 sources said. She has been meeting MPs to...
The Independent

Anne-Marie Trevelyan denies fracking motion was ‘vote of confidence’ in Liz Truss

Anne-Marie Trevelyan has denied Wednesday’s fracking vote was a “vote of confidence” in Liz Truss, instead accusing Labour of attempting to “hijack the order paper”.The Labour motion, which sought to set up a vote which would formally ban drilling for shale gas, was defeated by 326 votes to 230, but there have been allegations of some Tories being manhandled into the lobbies.“No, yesterday was an opposition day and Labour were trying to use a tool to hijack the order paper,” Ms Trevelyan said, when asked if it was a vote of confidence in the PM.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

The Independent

887K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy