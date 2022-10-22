UFC 280 live stream: How to watch Oliveira vs Makhachev online and on TV tonight

Two title fights will round out a stacked card in Abu Dhabi this Saturday, as UFC 280 plays out at the Etihad Arena.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira looks to regain the vacant lightweight title as he takes on Islam Makhachev , a man who has long been seen by many as champion in waiting.

In May, Oliveira (33-8, 1 No Contest) was stripped of the lightweight belt after missing weight one day before his scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje, whom he then submitted in the first round . That result extended the Brazilian’s records for most finishes and most submissions in UFC history and positioned him as No 1 contender at 155lbs. Meanwhile, his opponent this weekend, Makhachev (22-1), is unbeaten in seven years and is out to win the title that his childhood friend and now coach Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished in 2020.

In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his belt against former title holder TJ Dillashaw , after another ex-champion at 135lbs – Petr Yan – takes on rising star Sean O’Malley .

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 280 will take place on Saturday 22 October at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The prelims will start at 3pm BST (8am PT, 9am CT, 10am ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK – at a cost of £19.95 – with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev (vacant lightweight title)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs TJ Dillashaw (bantamweight title)

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Prelims

Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady (welterweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho (middleweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (welterweight)

Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson (middleweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon (flyweight)

Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg (women’s bantamweight)

Odds

Oliveira – 11/8; Makhachev – 4/7

Sterling – 4/7; Dillashaw – 7/5

Yan – 4/11; O’Malley – 2/1

Via Betway .