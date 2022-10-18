ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

British woman ‘shot dead during wild boar hunt’ in France

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2e0z_0ibyP9yv00

A British woman was shot dead by her companion during a wild boar hunting trip in France in what has been described as a “dramatic” accident, according to a report.

The 67-year-old woman, whose name has not yet been reported, suffered a gunshot wound just above her heart during a hunting trip that consisted of a dozen people on Sunday morning in the Goudelin area of Brittany in northwestern France.

She was rushed to Yves-Le Foll hospital in Saint-Brieuc where she died from a “penetrating wound above the heart,” according to a press release by a prosecutor that was published in the French language Le Télégramme newspaper .

“The hunters were advancing through a field of corn silage when one of them, a 69-year-old man, in circumstances yet to be determined, fired with his shoulder-mounted rifle, barrel pointing towards the back,” the statement read.

“The shot hit his companion… and [the] bullet caused a penetrating wound above the heart.”

An investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

It is not known if the alleged shooter was known to the woman or in what circumstances he fired the shot.

A 69-year-old man, from whose rifle the bullet was reportedly discharged, was taken into custody and is being investigated for manslaughter charges.

The alleged shooter was taken to a hospital for medical examination and initial samples showed he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Saint-Brieuc prosecution “should make it possible to quickly determine the cause of the tragic death of the woman”, said the press release.

The autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

“It’s a shock for us, it’s a couple we knew well,” said Laurent Le Faucheur, the mayor of Goudelin.

The incident comes months after a teenage hunter accidentally killed a woman while hunting wild boar in February this year. The woman, 25, was walking with a friend on a marked trail in France’s Cantal region when she was hit by a stray bullet and died on the spot.

The accidental killings have sparked a debate over stricter regulations on France’s hunting traditions.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium

A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
BBC

Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors

A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
France 24

French President Emmanuel Macron meets parents of murdered 12-year-old

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday met the parents of a 12-year-old girl whose brutalised body was found in a trunk in a killing that shocked France, his office said. Macron "offered his condolences and assured them of his complete solidarity and support in the ordeal they are going through, and which has shaken all of us," the Elysee added.
The Independent

Escaped buffalo rampages through farm buildings in Thailand

A raging escaped buffalo went on a rampage through a farm in Thailand, attacking workers and trashing buildings. The bull became angry when locals went into its enclosure to grab some tools on 16 October, causing it to run amock through the farm in Nong Khai province. During its rampage, the buffalo chased workers up a tree, rammed a truck, and knocked down three motorcycles. This video shows the scene as a rescue crew worked to detain the irritated animal using tranquilisers. It was then moved to a more secure cage after it fell asleep. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trucks drive on submerged road as flooding continues in ThailandDisgusting moment cobra regurgitates entire rat snakeTrucks drive on submerged road as flooding continues in Thailand
The Independent

The Independent

888K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy