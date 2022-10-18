ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss news - live: PM vows to lead Tories into next election despite ‘mistakes’

By Stuti Mishra and Eleanor Sly
 3 days ago

Liz Truss has insisted that she will lead the Conservatives into the next general election, in spite of a new poll showing that her party faces a wipeout.

Speaking to the BBC, she admitted she made “mistakes” and went “too far too fast” with reforms that triggered economic turmoil.

However, she said that she was “completely committed to delivering for this country” despite questions over who was now in control of government policy.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt said Ms Truss will remain prime minister at Christmas, despite a growing campaign among Tory backbenchers to oust her.

Mr Hunt called on critics within the Conservative Party to “give her a chance” and denied that he had ambitions to succeed her as PM.

Earlier on Monday, the new chancellor ripped up the government’s controversial economic plan, dramatically reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans that Ms Truss and his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng announced less than a month ago.

Official document describes scale of abuses in Ethiopia war

Dozens of women and girls have been raped and hundreds of civilians killed during fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, according to an official document seen by The Associated Press.Roughly 40 girls and women between the ages of 13 and 80 were raped in the town of Sheraro in northwestern Tigray, according to the document prepared by Tigray’s regional Emergency Coordination Centre. The center includes regional government bureaus, U.N. agencies and nongovernmental organizations. The document reports eight more rapes, “including gang rape,” in the district of Tselemti, also in northwestern Tigray.Issued Oct. 14, the document did not state who was...
The Independent

Full implementation of NI Protocol ‘would halt east-west trade within 48 hours’

Full implementation of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol would see British trade to the region grind to a halt within 48 hours, a major haulage company has warned.Paul Jackson, group commercial director of McBurney Transport, branded the Irish Sea trading arrangements a “complete disaster” as he gave evidence to a Lords committee in Belfast.Mr Jackson was one of several business figures negatively affected by the protocol who relayed their experiences to Lords examining the Government’s proposed legislation that would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements.Ballymena-based McBurney Transport, which employs 800 people and has an annual turnover of £130 million, is the...
