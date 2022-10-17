Carmel 'The Voice' contestant Morgan Taylor says 'look out' as she heads into Battle Rounds

Morgan Taylor doesn’t remember a lot about the moment she stepped up for her blind audition on “The Voice.” But one thing did stick.

"The adrenaline is just absolutely insane,” she told IndyStar. “It doesn’t feel real.”

The 21-year-old, who was 20 at the time she auditioned over the summer, stepped up and wowed "The Voice” celebrity coaches with her performance of Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You.”

Taylor is from Carmel and attended Carmel High School, where she participated in choir. Currently, she’s a student at Belmont University studying music with an emphasis on songwriting. She loves coffee and plants.

Taylor had previously auditioned for "The Voice" several years earlier. She made it to the point where she could have done a blind audition, but she decided not to. But when the show reached back out to see if she wanted to be on the this season, she went for it.

“I was feeling a little stuck career-wise and it felt like the perfect opportunity to re-enter the industry,” she said.

Her audition song by Lizzo was a challenge, “an opportunity for me to really show up and show out," Taylor said.

The blind auditions start with facing away from the stage, and the coaches press a button to turn their chairs around if they want a singer on their team, based solely on their voice. All four coaches, Blake Shelton , Gwen Stefani , Camila Cabello and John Legend , turned around for Taylor.

Her audition wowed the four coaches, who each fought to get Taylor on their team. That experience was “truly surreal,” Taylor said.

“I think I thanked them all because I just could not believe that they were actually being so kind and seemingly wanting me on their team,” she said.

Though John Legend, who Taylor eventually picked, was her top choice for a coach going in, everyone made a compelling case, she said. Taylor said she admired Legend's musical style and vocal chops.

“I hope … my original music will have aspects of what his music has,” she said.

'This incredible voice'

Kathrine Kouns, choir director at Carmel High School, said when Taylor started as a freshman she was quiet — an "unnoticed star at first."

Taylor quickly became a rising star, Kouns said. She was one of few students who moved from the beginning level ensemble straight into the upper level competition choir, the Carmel Ambassadors, her sophomore year.

"Everybody sort of knew her as this just incredible voice," Kouns said. "Anytime she stepped up to the microphone, it was like, 'Oh boy, here she goes.' Because ... you just knew that she was going to end up sounding amazing every time."

Kouns remembered a performance where Taylor crushed her solo on The Beatles song, "We Can Work it Out."

"I just kind of always picture her up there singing it," Kouns said. "She did a great job with that."

When Kouns saw that all four coaches turned around for Taylor, she was elated. But she knew Taylor's talent well before the coaches did.

"I was just really super excited for her but I also have to admit I was not the least bit surprised," she said. "She is a really, really remarkable talent."

A hard-kept secret, with Hoosier support

For months, Taylor couldn’t tell people she’d even auditioned for the show, let alone that she’d made it on. It was difficult to keep something that big a secret, she said. But once she was able to tell people she’d auditioned, they were supportive.

“It was like a flood of positive messages from my friends and family, which is also incredibly overwhelming in a good way,” she said.

Taylor said she's "gotten the most support" from Carmel and Indiana residents, at least that she's seen on social media.

“I have a lot of Hoosier supporters,” she said, “which is awesome.”

Kouns shared Taylor's audition on social media, hoping to rally the community to support Taylor if she makes it to the portion of the show where public voting will determine her future on "The Voice."

"Whether she goes all the way or this just maybe opened some doors ... we're just really excited for her," she said.

Kouns said in addition to being a talented vocalist, Taylor is humble, a hard worker and a good friend.

"She had every reason to be conceited or egotistical and yet, not a single ounce of that showed through in her," she said.

Taylor couldn’t share anything about her upcoming time on "The Voice" beyond that she would be competing in the Battle Rounds, where two singers from the same team go head to head during a duet performance.

“All I can say is to look out,” she said.

Battle Rounds will continue for the next few weeks. Taylor has yet to compete.

