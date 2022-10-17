Try this meatball, mozzarella, marinara stuffed puff pastry mummy for Halloween

Get festive with your food this Halloween with this easy meatball and marinara appetizer.

Food creator and recipe developer Diane Morrisey shared her recipe for the simple dish, which uses frozen puff pastry and other easy, affordable ingredients.

"I used to be an art teacher and always said that my creativity comes out in food. Never has that been more the case than during the holidays," Morrisey told "Good Morning America."

"Making easy to assemble recipes, just like this meatball mummy, that are sure to bring a smile to peoples faces is absolutely going to be the highlight of your Halloween night," she added.

Watch a tutorial below and check out the ingredients to recreate the recipe at home.

Ingredients

Puff pastry

Cooked meatballs

Shredded mozzarella

Grated parmesan

Marinara sauce

Provolone

Directions

Easily form this meatball mummy by laying the cheese sauce and meatballs down the middle and wrapping the sides in a criss-cross pattern.

Brush it with an egg wash (1 beaten egg + 1 tablespoon water).

Bake at 400 F for 25 minutes or until golden.

Slice up and dunk in extra marinara!