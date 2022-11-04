Read full article on original website
Kojima clears the air on Abandoned
Were Blue Box Studios and its mysterious game Abandoned a secret project by Hideo Kojima? Kojima finally cleared the air last week. For some time, Blue Box Studios gained notoriety by employing a marketing campaign similar to how Hideo Kojima marketed Death Stranding before. The marketing campaign received widespread attention when it started dropping easter […] The post Kojima clears the air on Abandoned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Diablo 4 release date might be in April 2023
Diablo 4’s release date may have been revealed, although not officially, to be in April 2023. Just as a disclaimer, Blizzard, as of the writing of this article, has not revealed the true release date for Diablo 4. As discussed in the latest XboxEra podcast, Diablo 4 might have...
Core Keeper Desert of Beginnings update brings deserts and karts
Core Keeper’s next update, The Desert of Beginnings, brings new biomes, bug hunting, and go-karts to the underground. Keep reading to learn more about what this update has, and when it will arrive. Core Keeper The Desert of Beginnings Release Date: November 10, 2022 The Desert of Beginnings update arrives on November 10, 2022. If you […] The post Core Keeper Desert of Beginnings update brings deserts and karts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
