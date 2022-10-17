ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Fallout from rare Alabama loss

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtXaK_0ibqiSOA00

Alabama loses so infrequently it seems to shift the shape of the season when it happens.

The Crimson Tide took an L on Saturday at Tennessee that pushed the Volunteers to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Vols received 15 first-place votes, the most they have gotten since 1999.

After falling on a field goal as time expired, the Crimson Tide slipped three spots to No. 6, snapping a streak of 40 straight polls in the top five. Alabama is the highest ranked team that has lost.

The Tide has won a couple of games decided in the final seconds this season before letting one get away so it’s understandable some AP voters — and fans — are seeing a trend that could lead to more losses.

But Alabama has only lost multiple regular-season games (excluding conference championships) in a season twice (2010 and 2019) since 2008.

Maybe even more impressive is just how difficult it has been to put the Tide away in the regular season. In 13 regular-season losses over that span, the average margin has been 5.4 points.

There have been two double-digit losses, none by more than 14, and three on walk-off field goals, including the last two.

Reality Check cautions against making any grand proclamations about the Alabama dynasty’s long-term health and is fine with the Tide’s short fall.

No. 1 Georgia (7-0)

Next: vs. Florida, Oct. 29 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Reality check: Been a quiet couple of weeks for TE Brock Bowers (six catches for 51 yards). Expect that to change as the games get more challenging down the stretch.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 2 Ohio State (6-0)

Next: vs. Iowa, Saturday.

Reality check: C.J. Stroud has relinquished Heisman front-runner status (for whatever that’s worth in October) to Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, but plenty of time and bigger challenges are left for the Buckeyes’ quarterback.

Ranked: Too high.

No. 3 Tennessee (6-0)

Next: vs. Tennessee-Martin, Saturday.

Reality check: The Vols’ offensive style, up-tempo and lots of explosive plays, puts extra pressure on its defense. It’s vulnerable, but holds up well against the run (2.93 yards per carry against) and won’t face many more opponents built to exploit the weaknesses.

Ranked: Should be 2.

No. 4 Michigan (7-0)

Next: vs. Michigan State, Oct. 29.

Reality check: Wolverines offensive line is gunning for a second straight Joe Moore Award, led by Virginia transfer C Olu Oluwatimi.

Ranked: Good case for the Wolverines to be ahead of the Buckeyes.

No. 5 Clemson (7-0)

Next: vs. No. 14 Syracuse, Saturday.

Reality check: Tigers have yet to get the running game cranking, but RB Will Shipley had his best game (120 yards on 20 carries) this season against a Power Five opponent vs. Florida State.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 6 Alabama (6-1)

Next: vs. No. 24 Mississippi State, Saturday.

Reality check: Penalties (9.4 per game, 129th in the nation) and turnovers (minus-5 margin) hurt. The Tide has been sloppy but has also outgained its opponent in each game.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 7 Mississippi (7-0)

Next: at LSU, Saturday.

Reality check: Can the Rebels’ spectacular and versatile running game — three 100-yard rushers against Auburn — keep them unbeaten until Alabama comes to Oxford on Nov. 12?

Ranked: Little high.

No. 8 TCU (6-0)

Next: vs. No. 17 Kansas State, Saturday.

Reality check: Horned Frogs get a fourth straight ranked opponent and each game has gotten increasingly difficult. Can they keep up the intensity?

Ranked: Little low.

No. 9 UCLA (6-0)

Next: at No. 10 Oregon, Saturday.

Reality check: Duke transfer WR Jake Bobo (five touchdowns and 16 yards per catch) has been one of the best portal additions in the Pac-12.

Ranked: Feels high, but we’ll know for sure this week.

No. 10 Oregon (5-1)

Next: vs. No. 9 UCLA, Saturday.

Reality check: Since allowing 9.2 yards per play to Georgia, the Ducks have held their next five opponents below 6.0. That’s a long way from dominant, but solid.

Ranked: About right.

No. 11 Oklahoma State (5-1)

Next: vs. No. 20 Texas, Saturday.

Reality check: QB Spencer Sanders got off to a promising start this season, but has completed fewer than half his passes in the last two games.

Ranked: Too high.

No. 12 Southern California (6-1)

Next: at Arizona, Oct. 29.

Reality check: Without sacks and turnovers, the Trojans’ pass defense had no solutions against Utah. And now USC has to worry about the health of WR Jordan Addison (lower body).

Ranked: About right.

No. 13 Wake Forest (5-1)

Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.

Reality check: A so-so touchdown conversion rate in the red zone (64%) needs to improve when the Deacs get into a tough November schedule.

Ranked: This is fine.

No. 14 Syracuse (6-0)

Next: at No. 5 Clemson, Saturday.

Reality check: Oronde Gadsen II might be the most valuable receiver in the country to his team. Son of the former NFL receiver has more than twice as many receiving yards (507) as next best for Syracuse.

Ranked: Little high.

No. 15 Utah (5-2)

Next: at Washington State, Oct. 27.

Reality check: Massive games by QB Cam Rising and TE Dalton Kincaid against USC gave the defending Pac-12 champion Utes control of their path to a fourth conference title appearance in the last five years.

Ranked: Little low.

No. 16 Penn State (5-1)

Next: vs. Minnesota, Saturday.

Reality check: Nittany Lions got manhandled by Michigan in a way that makes fans question the direction of the program. Not necessarily fair, but after two straight lackluster seasons patience is thin.

Ranked: Little high.

No. 17 Kansas State (5-1)

Next: at No. 8 TCU, Saturday.

Reality check: DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah is tied for the national lead in sacks per game (1.08), but is still underrated nationally while being one of the top players in the Big 12.

Ranked: About right.

No. 18 Illinois (6-1)

Next: vs. Nebraska, Oct. 29.

Reality check: Two teams have allowed only five touchdowns in seven games: Georgia and Illinois. The Illini defense has been a force.

Ranked: Little low.

No. 19 Kentucky (5-2)

Next: at No. 3 Tennessee, Oct. 29.

Reality check: Having both QB Will Levis and RB Chris Rodriguez in the lineup and healthy led to the Wildcats’ best offensive game of the season against Mississippi State.

Ranked: Hard to tell if Wildcats are over-ranked or under.

No. 20 Texas (5-2)

Next: at No. 11 Oklahoma State, Saturday.

Reality check: QB Quinn Ewers has seven touchdown passes and one interception in two games since returning from a shoulder injury.

Ranked: Little low.

No. 21 Cincinnati (5-1)

Next: at SMU, Saturday.

Reality check: Best linebacker in the country? Maybe Ivan Pace Jr., who leads the nation in tackles for loss at 2.25 per game.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 22 North Carolina (6-1)

Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Oct. 29.

Reality check: QB Drake Maye is tied for the national lead with 24 touchdown passes and might be the best quarterback in the ACC as a first-year starter.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 23 North Carolina State (5-2)

Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Oct. 27.

Reality check: QB Devin Leary will miss the rest of the season after shoulder surgery. The Wolfpack’s offense was inconsistent with him and was in really bad shape without him at Syracuse.

Ranked: Without Leary, this is too high.

No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2)

Next: at No. 6 Alabama, Saturday.

Reality check: Bulldogs have flashed the form of a top-15 team, but can’t sustain it.

Ranked: This is fine.

No. 25 Tulane (6-1)

Next: vs. Memphis, Saturday

Reality check: A stingy defense ranked 11th in the country in yards per play (4.68) has the Green Wave ranked for the first time in 24 years.

Ranked: Sure, welcome.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

No. 20 Alabama banking on improved defense and better March

Alabama coach Nate Oats doesn’t plan to tolerate his team slacking on defense this season. The 20th-ranked Crimson Tide has talent both returning and incoming, but plenty to improve on from a season that crashed to a halt with a first-round NCAA Tournament exit after an end-of-season skid. A team that had risen as high as No. 6 lost its final four games. Oats’ priorities: Better leadership, shooting and, of course, defense. The Tide ranked 320th out of 350 teams in scoring defense last season. “It’s going to be a huge point of emphasis every single day all year,” he said. “Just how good can we be on defense. How connected can we be. Our depth is a lot better, so we can hold guys a lot more accountable to play defense. If you’re not going to guard, we’re just not going to play you.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date

Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain has set his commitment date for Thursday, October 27, 2022. He will choose between Miami, Florida, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks at No. 2 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 1 prospect in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Vol legend calls the win over Alabama a “life-changing moment”

Tennessee fans are still celebrating the Vols’ massive win over Alabama. But perhaps nobody loved the win over Nick Saban’s Evil Empire more than former UT football players. Tons of past Big Orange stars were in attendance on Saturday and one of the VFLs that was on the sideline watching was former running back Jabari “Juice” Davis.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Jack Brown’s bringing new restaurant to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, a popular burger joint that has seen success in Birmingham’s Lakeview district the last few years, will soon be expanding to other parts of Alabama. Jason Owenby, director of operations for the Virginia-based restaurant chain, confirmed that a new Jack Brown’s restaurant would be coming […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records

Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy