Washington State

Jeannie Parks
5d ago

Well they’re gonna blame it on climate change but if the forest were maintained the way they Used to be maintained many years ago true we would probably still have forest fires but they wouldn’t spread so quickly without all the brush

buffalonynews.net

Wildfire smoke affects U.S. Northwest

PORTLAND, Oregon: According to U.S. government data, wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of the Pacific Northwest with smoke, affecting residents in Seattle, Portland and other parts of the two states with the worst air pollution in the country. Last week, the sky was brown and the air...
OREGON STATE
KOMO News

Smoky scenes from around western Washington

Western Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world Wednesday and Thursday. Rain will hopefully start to clear out the smoke Friday. Some local photographers braved the terrible smoke and captured these eerie scenes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point

For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Rain, wind bring their own problems to Pacific Northwest

The long-awaited rain has finally arrived to the Pacific Northwest. However, it will bring back several other hazards. This is your reminder for what this inaugural fall rain event will bring. Since the summer solstice on June 21, the Puget Sound area has had less than one inch of rain,...
philomathnews.com

Record fish caught in Oregon

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

Here Is the Headlights Law in Washington You Need to Be Aware Of

I don't know about you, but I get really annoyed when it's dusk or dawn and I see somebody driving around with no headlights on their vehicle. That's kind of against the law, you know! Now that the daylight hours are getting shorter in Washington state, I've noticed that we drivers need to get in the habit of turning our headlights on sooner for safer driving purposes. Nobody has any time for unnecessary car wrecks, amirite!
WASHINGTON STATE
KDRV

ODOT expects wintry driving conditions in parts of Oregon this weekend

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's transportation department is getting ready for a snowy weekend in parts of the state. It wants drivers to be ready, too. Today Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says drivers going to the state's high elevation areas and through Cascade mountain passes in central and southwest Oregon this weekend should be ready for winter weather.
OREGON STATE
KOMO News

Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend

Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
SEATTLE, WA
