The best 4K TVs: the cream of the screen crop

Finding the best 4K TV can feel like an impossible task. How are you meant to choose which to buy when everything looks largely the same but with wildly different price points? Especially given that it’s now hard to find a non-4K TV on the market today — the majority of the televisions on sale are now 3840x2160 pixels instead of the 1920x1080 of a standard 'Full' HD TV. Streaming services have followed the trend too. All of the main streaming platforms now have specific 4K or Ultra HD content to experience our favorite media in even higher resolution.

But which is the best 4K TV? The good news is that there are several 4K TV contenders depending on what you specifically want to use them for. There are of course the best money-no-object options — and we’ve got one below — but largely, you’re going to want to balance functionality with price and size. For the past few years, we’ve just had to choose between LED and OLED TVs, but the new Mini-LED technology arrived in 2021, promising better brightness than OLED — and Samsung's new "best of both worlds" QD-OLED technology is even more recent…

Yes, new acronyms abound, but those two are definitely at the more expensive end of the spectrum. Don't worry though, you don't have to spend the earth to get crisp, clear colors and inky blacks. In fact, if you've got a TV screen you're happy with, perhaps a new Roku device could smarten it up a little…

Otherwise, here's our guide to the best 4K TVs for all budgets.

(Image credit: Philips )

1. Philips OLED806

Best 4K TV with OLED in the UK

Screen sizes available: 48, 55, 65, and 77-inch | Operating system: Android TV

4 sided Ambilight HDMI 2.1 ports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision You’ll have to tweak some settings

If you’re looking for an affordable OLED TV in the UK, the best 4K TV crown definitely belongs to the Philips OLED806. Not only does this feature-rich screen come with Philips’ innovative colorful Ambilight technology on all four sides, but it also has both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision to make the most of 4K content on as many streaming services as possible. There are also two HDMI 2.1 ports for new-gen console owners, one of which is an eARC port ideal for a soundbar.



The only downside is that in order to get the best out of the picture you’ll have to tweak some settings — but this brilliant OLED TV is more than worth spending a few minutes in menu settings...

(Image credit: LG)

2. LG A1

Best affordable 4K TV with OLED in the US

Screen sizes available: 48, 55, 65, and 77 inch | Operating system: LG WebOS

Most affordable LG OLED Dolby Vision Excellent OS Not the latest LG Processor

Sadly the Philips OLED806 isn’t available in the USA but if you’re looking for the most affordable comparison, the LG A1 is LG’s entry-level OLED. The big difference is the lack of HDMI 2.1 ports for gamers but, if you’re looking for the rich colors and great contrast of an OLED screen, the LG A1 consistently delivers. It also has Dolby Vision to enjoy the 4K content on offer on Netflix and LG’s WebOS is a slick operating system to access your favorite streaming services. Dolby Vision IQ which changes the brightness according to the light in your room is a nice touch and Google Assistant and Alexa support is welcome too. There’s also AirPlay to send your Apple TV content to the screen.

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung AU7100

The best 4K TV on a budget

Screen sizes available: 50, 55, 58, 65, 70, 75 and 85-inch | Operating system: Tizen

Strong contrast Great OS Solid 4K imagery No Dolby Vision Sound isn’t great

The Samsung AU7100 sits in the perfect sweet spot of features and affordability —meaning you can get a great TV in a vast range of sizes that won’t bankrupt you. Yes, you’ll need one of the best soundbars but you really won’t mind when you see the great contrast and detailed 4K imagery on offer here. The upscaling isn’t bad either but the AU7100 especially shines with Blu-Rays and other 4K content with nuanced visuals. Add in Samsung’s Tizen interface and there’s no need to have to consider a streaming stick as you’ll find everything you need. Prime Video is especially strong given the presence of HDR10+ which is Prime Video’s choice of high dynamic range tech.

(Image credit: Sony )

4. Sony XH95/X950H

The best 4K LED TV

Screen sizes available:: 49, 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch | Operating system: Android TV

Unbeatable visuals for LED Good sound Dolby Vision No HDR10+ No HDMI 2.1

Sony’s flagship LED TV from 2020 is still going strong and delivers a brilliant 4K experience. This isn’t the cheapest LED TV on the market and that’s thanks to Sony’s full array direct lighting system to improve contrast. Sony’s processor means brilliant motion handling and upscaling, and there’s an ambient lighting system that adjusts according to the brightness in your room. The sound is excellent too thanks to what Sony calls Acoustic Multi Audio which delivers positional sound and, while there’s no HDR10+, there is Dolby Vision to bring your 4K Netflix shows to life. As further proof of its success, the XH95 has even been certified by IMAX.

(Image credit: LG)

5. LG C2 OLED

Top features, awesome image quality, palatable pricing: simply the best TV of 2022

Screen sizes available: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83-inch | Operating system: webOS 22

Beautiful 4K HDR picture Four HDMI 2.1 ports WebOS is fantastic Lack of cable management No HDR10+ support

The April 2022-release LG C2 OLED is simply one of the best 4K TVs released this year. That's due to a number of improvements LG has made to this year's model compared to the LG C1 OLED (listed below).

You now get the new Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor plus ‘virtual surround sound’, which boasts the ability to upscale stereo content into 7.1.2-channel sound – aka excellent performance for a flatscreen TV, and you even get different sound modes to find an audio profile that suits your taste.

The C2 OLED also carries over something we very much enjoyed in the C1 OLED, namely the four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, meaning it's the perfect partner for your games console(s).

LG doesn't support the IMAX Enhanced or HDR10+ formats, and because you can now buy higher resolution flatscreen TVs (see the 8K Samsung QN900B, or the new upgraded LG G2 OLED which boasts slightly higher peak brightness) it's no longer the most cutting edge TV you can buy today, but for this money, you'll be hard-pushed to buy a better TV in 2022…

(Image credit: LG)

6. LG C1

The best 4K TV for gamers

Screen sizes available: 48, 55, 65, and 77-inch | Operating system: LG WebOS

Exceptional picture quality Four HDMI 2.1 ports Game Optimiser Mode No HDR10+

If you’ve just bought a PS5 or Xbox Series X and are looking for the best 4K TV, the LG C1 is well worth the investment. All four HDMI ports are all 2.1 standard which means support for 4K gaming at 120hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and support for both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync (saves screen tearing and maximizes frame rates.) LG has also added what it calls a Game Optimiser menu so we can constantly alter settings on the fly. But the C1 isn’t just good for gaming, LG’s latest processor means that the 4K OLED imagery here is second to none with brilliant motion handling and exceptional picture quality.

(Image credit: Samsung)

7. Samsung QN85A

The best 4K TV with affordable Mini-LED

Screen sizes available: 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch | Operating system: Tizen

Vibrant 4K Tizen a joy to use Beautiful design Not great sound No Dolby Vision

Mini-LED is TV tech’s latest innovation and what Samsung is calling (just to confuse things) "Neo QLED" instead of regular QLED panels. It adds a fair bit to the price tag but the QN85A is Samsung’s most affordable entry point for this screen tech that delivers superior brightness over OLED and impressive colors and blacks. The audio isn’t anything to write home about so you’ll want a soundbar but visually this delivers in spades. There’s also Samsung’s excellent Tizen operating system for all your streaming needs and a bonus HDMI 2.1 port for new-gen console use. It seems a little stingy if you have both the PS5 and Xbox Series X but this is still an exceptional TV.

(Image credit: Sony)

8. Sony A90J

The best money-no-object 4K TV

Screen sizes available: 55, 65, and 83-inch | Operating system: Android TV

Incredible imagery Exceptional sound Upscaling second to none Missing some UK TV apps

If only the very best will do, then Sony’s OLED A90J is absolutely one of the best 4K TVs that money can buy. Exceptional visual fidelity and upscaling come from Sony’s XR processor and the OLED panel delivers rich, vibrant colors. And while the outlay is bigger than most TVs, there’s no need for an additional soundbar thanks to Sony’s innovative Acoustic Surface Audio+ functionality which makes the screen a speaker. This forward-facing tech has brilliant positional audio with no need for a surround sound setup. An excellent UI is the icing on the televisual cake and while there’s currently no BBC iPlayer, there is a built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 for streaming from both Android and Apple devices.

The best 4K TVs: FAQs

What size 4K TV should I get?

When it comes to 4K resolution, the ideal screen size can be a delicate topic. But we'll come right out with it: to get the most out of 4K (aka Ultra HD) you need to be going for a slightly larger screen – and by that we mean 48 inches at least, even though Samsung does make a 32-inch 4K TV. High Dynamic Range (HDR) support in 2022 is another key feature to look for in the spec sheet, because in our experience, these two factors combined are the most import when it comes to TV picture quality.

Look, nobody ever said "Oh I wish my TV was that bit smaller", did they? But in case it needs to be mentioned, the bigger the 4K screen, the more you'll need to pay to bring it home. We maintain that to get the most viewing pleasure out of all of those glorious pixels (4K resolution means nearly 8.3 million pixels in total, whether squeezed into a Samsung 32-inch screen or showcased beautifully on a glorious 88-inch one), you'll want to go as big as your budget allows.

Data from Statista tells us that the average size of a TV in the USA in 2022 is 50 inches, (up from just 22 inches in 1997! Sweet…) and we have to agree that bigger is better in 4K; so you shouldn't feel guilty about splurging if you can and you have the means.

But we cannot categorically tell you which size to go for against all others. Wouldn't life be boring if one size really did fit all?

Which company makes the best 4K TV?

Another tough question, and one that varies from year to year, as established manufacturers come up with ever-more confusing acronyms for their latest screen technologies (QD-OLED, we're looking at you… ) that said, certain heavy-hitters can almost always be relied upon.

You'll see our roundup above contains a Philips TV (oh, Ambilight how we adore thee!) two Sony propositions, two options from Samsung and no fewer than three TVs from LG. Did you know that Sony can lay claim to producing the first ever consumer OLED TV, in 2008? That's rich heritage, right there.

But screen resolution is hardly the only factor when selecting a 4K TV. Anyone who's ever played with (and been baffled by) a friend or relative's TV knows that the operating system and interface at the heart of your TV is of paramount importance, and this is one of our key considerations when compiling this guide.

How to choose the best 4K TV for you

Choosing the best 4K TV can be intimidating as retailers list endless sizes and acronyms, but there are a few key factors to think about when you’re shopping around. It’s definitely best to think about the price you want to pay and what you want to use it for before online stores bamboozle you with all manner of technical specifications.

Thinking about size is key. If you’re used to an older 32-inch model, the step up to a 55-inch screen (for example) can feel intimidating but, as long as you’ve got the space to spare, you’ll quickly get used to the new size in your room. Thankfully OLED panels are now available in an attractive 48-inch size, so you don’t need to block an entire wall if you want to opt for the deep inky blacks and rich colors that OLED excels in. The price difference between LED and OLED is still huge so it’s important to balance out what you actually need as there are still LED screens with the capacity for beautiful 4K imagery.

And those who own a new-gen console will also want to keep an eye out for HDMI 2.1 functionality. This version of HDMI means 4K gaming at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), all of which are desirable for a low lag experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.