More Sci Less Fi
21d ago
I agree with everyone else. He's a TV personality. He's there for the entertainment. If you eat every dish he has on his show and are now in poor health, that's completely on you.
KM7720
21d ago
Damn people act like they have a gun to their heads to watch stuff , JUST DONT WATCH IT THEN ! Nobody can make you eat the food you see or watch , unless these people are so gullible they have to do whatever everyone else does 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
Larry Fearing
21d ago
enough of this woke nonsense. if you like his show watch it if you don't don't. if he cooked food the way these idiots want him to no one would eat it
