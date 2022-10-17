Man shot multiple times on SEPTA El platform in Frankford

A man is in the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA El platform Sunday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

It happened near the station on Frankford Avenue near Margaret Street.

Police say shots rang out just before 9 p.m. A 41-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the abdomen.

The victim was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital where he's currently in stable condition.

On Monday, police said Keena Brinkley, 34, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

The victim is expected to survive.