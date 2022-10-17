ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man shot multiple times on SEPTA El platform in Frankford

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpwbz_0ibfdrih00

A man is in the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA El platform Sunday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

It happened near the station on Frankford Avenue near Margaret Street.

Police say shots rang out just before 9 p.m. A 41-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the abdomen.

The victim was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital where he's currently in stable condition.

On Monday, police said Keena Brinkley, 34, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

The victim is expected to survive.

Heavenly ?
3d ago

This is ridiculous there is no man in Authority alive in this World that can make it a better place to live and be safe Stop blaming it on the President and Democrats Politicians👿 ...All of you that do believe that need to REPENT and FEAR GOD..John 3:16 📖🙏

April Chick
3d ago

Just wait till Federman releases the rest of the prisoners it should get real juicy out there

