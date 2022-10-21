Multiple calls to 911 Sunday evening beginning at 10:00 pm, reporting 10-foot tall flames and heavy black smoke coming from the back and roof of a business at 725 SW Oak Street in Hillsboro. Engine 1 arrived to find the single-story commercial building with active fire. A second alarm was activated to bring additional resources to the scene to help fight the fire. Due to the severity of the fire and concerns about the structural integrity of the building, firefighters did not make entry into the building and fought the fire from the exterior. Firefighters reported that a significant portion of the building was impacted by the fire. No injuries were reported.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO