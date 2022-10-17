Ragtime stylings and gospel classics keep toes tapping

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
boxofficepro.com
Malco Theatres Announces the Cordova Cinema Bar & Grill
Memphis-based Malco Theatres has announced the completion of renovations at the Cordova Cinema Grill in Cordova, Tennessee. Upgrades to the 15-screen cinema include a redesigned front-entry, modernized lobby, self-serve drink stations, and reserved all-recliner seating. Patrons will also have access to the new Malco Bar and Grill, with an expanded menu offering gourmet selections and adult beverages. On the tech side, auditoriums have been retrofitted with MDI Strong 2.2 High Gain White screens with a digital perforation pattern sporting over 65,000 holes per square meter. Other tech updates include Klipsch speakers, Barco 2K Series-2 projectors, Dolby Digital Cinema, and Dolby 7.1 digital surround sound.
tmpresale.com
Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis in Memphis Mar 14th, 2023 – presale code
The latest Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell presale password has just been published! While this special presale opportunity is in progress, you have the chance to order Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell event tickets before anyone else!!!. If you can’t buy your tickets to Buddy Guy...
Aspiring Memphis rapper "Lil Q" on the rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This October we are celebrating local musicians in the Memphis area. LaQuinceya "Lil Q" Wilson is a 17 year old basketball player from Kirby High School. She won the Mic Drop Talent Showcase back in May, that was hosted by Stax Music Academy. Her reward for winning that showcase was $500, studio time with Young Avenue Sound, digital distribution, and a professionally written artist bio by Jared Jay Boyd of WYXR radio station.
Are you a seeker of unique treasures? Then this gift shop might be for you
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Unique treasures for those who seek," is the tagline for the new gift shop that just opened on Cooper Street. Robbie Johnson Weinberg and her daughter Fannie Weinberg, are the owners of Paradox at PeCo. The official opening date was Saturday, October 15th. "We believe that...
foodgressing.com
Memphis Christmas 2022: Events, Things to Do
Not just the home of blues, soul, and rock n’ roll, the City of Memphis Tennessee is decking the streets with tinsel and holly, to welcome the jolliest time of the year. With an exciting line-up of events and activities already planned for this Christmas, it will be difficult to be blue in Memphis this festive season! Here’s a look at some top picks for festive fun during Memphis Christmas 2022:
Memphis rapper NLE Choppa visits students at Frayser elementary school
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis rapper NLE Choppa stopped by a Frayser elementary school Tuesday to celebrate the students reading more than 26 million words. NLE Choppa, whose name is Bryson Potts, partnered with Cornerstone Prep Denver several years ago to encourage reading. “I’m young myself. I’m only 19 so I’m a part of the youth as […]
Memphis Mud Yacht Club: Low river levels create mess at Mud Island Marina
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good luck getting out of the mud. The Mississippi River continues to plunge to historic lows and it’s causing a big, muddy problem at the Mud Island Marina. As FOX13 found out, it certainly isn’t floating anyone’s boat. The water level has gotten...
wknofm.org
Civil Wrongs, Episode 1: A Lynching in Memphis
This report is a collaboration between WKNO and the Institute for Public Service Reporting at the University of Memphis. 105 years ago, on a Tuesday morning, thousands of people headed to the outskirts of Memphis to watch a man be burned alive. It was just one of many brutal lynchings of the era, but also one covered in great detail by the media.
tri-statedefender.com
U of M students give mixed reviews to revamped basketball season rollout
Student reaction was mixed about the University of Memphis’ basketball programs replacing Memphis Madness with a Memphis Basketball Block Party this year. On Saturday (Oct. 15) afternoon, U of M students and fans gathered outside the on-campus University Center to celebrate the beginning of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
Need a pet chicken? Memphis Animal Services has more than 200
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking for a pet chicken, cat or dog, Memphis Animal Services (MAS) has you covered. MAS said on Wednesday that the animal shelter took in 232 rescued chickens. The animal shelter said that puts their total number of animals, including those being fostered,...
The importance of getting your home heater checked as the cold rolls in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the cold temperatures making their way into the Mid-South, it’s that time again to make sure the heat is working correctly. “I woke up this morning to let my little dog out and man, it was cold!” said homeowner Harriette Lavender. “It’s time for people to turn the heat on. If they’re not turning it on they’re going to get mighty cold.”
storyboardmemphis.org
That Memphis Photographer: How Ernest Withers captured THE photo of the Emmett Till murder trial
There was just the slightest tik when it happened. No one noticed. On Wednesday, September 21, 1955, the reverend Mose Wright, sixty-four years old, five-foot three, and Black, took the witness stand. He may have been the only person who expected that he’d testify at all in a Mississippi county, where witnesses for the prosecution were very hard to come by. Some, as chronicled by reporters on the scene, had already been disappeared by officers of the law, whisked away and detained in far-flung locales. Or perhaps worse.
Chemical found in hair relaxers linked to uterine cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study links the chemicals found in certain hair straighteners to an increased risk of uterine cancer in women. “It’s surprising,” said J. Wise, a barber at Starz in Southaven. “We’ve heard of some forms of cancer, but that’s one that you just don’t hear of.”
actionnews5.com
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River in Memphis is at its lowest point ever. The National Weather service reports the river stage at -10.75 on Monday. The previous record is -10.70 in 1988. This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County native crowned Miss United States
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
Downtown high-rise has no heat, hot water, residents say
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Some Downtown Memphis residents say they are finding it tough to warm up from the cold temps we’ve seen this week. Residents at Indigo Riverview Apartments, formerly known as Renew Riverset Apartments, said Wednesday was day five with no heat, hot water, or stove. It’s been going on since Friday when residents said […]
actionnews5.com
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
Motorcycle wreck in MS causing delays on Goodman and Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road in Southaven, Mississippi after a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon. Crews are already on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take them to clear the location. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible when heading […]
Registration for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program underway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program began Monday. The organization has provided gifts for children and seniors for 35 years, according to a media release. The week-long event will take place until Oct. 22. The days and times go as follows:. Oct. 17...
