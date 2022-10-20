Visitors Count: Local tourism surges, ‘2023 looks positive’

Tourism, Lincoln City’s main economic driver, is surging and the outlook for 2023 is positive, according to Explore Lincoln City Director Ed Dreistadt.

“Through the second quarter of 2022 we saw $46,911,692 in revenue reported from lodging properties,” he said. Through the end of 2021 we had $116, 599,614 in lodging revenue reported.”

In 2021, the city saw a total economic impact of $476,257,452 from guest spending, that includes lodging, food, grocery, retail, arts and entertainment, according to the city records.

In 2020, lodging revenues were reported at $72,986,043. In 2019 the total lodging revenues added up to $80,973,426.

“2019 was our best year to date before COVID hit,” Dreistadt said.

As Lincoln City businesses navigate through fall and winter of 2022 and into the New Year, Dreistadt provides the following insight about the city's tourism efforts so far and what's ahead.

The News Guard: Overall, how did the city do during the summer tourist season this year? Up/Down, how much and compare that to the last few years and why?

Ed Dreistadt: Lincoln City continues to do amazingly well. Frankly, we have been expecting to see our lodging performance metrics to settle down to something closer to 2019 by now, but with the exception of a soft 4th of July (most likely because the 4th fell on a Monday) every indicator shows that we are actually doing better than 2021, which was by far the best tourism year Lincoln City had seen to date

The News Guard: What do you expect to see through the rest of the year and why? Are you finding people have resumed traveling and spending, even with soaring inflation?

Dreistadt: Our city is uniquely positioned to be resistant to economic concerns. No matter what, people want to travel. Even when the economy hits a rough patch and people have to tighten their belts, they still want to travel. We are lucky enough to be a short drive from big population centers while offering spectacular views of the Oregon Coast, stellar outdoor experiences, seven miles of walkable beach and the charm of a coastal town.

Even during the Great Recession, Lincoln City saw tourism revenue growth slow, but it never dropped. Guests from Portland, Salem, Eugene, Boise and Seattle see us as a great destination, even when gas gets a little expensive and they get a bit nervous about the economy.

The News Guard: What is the strategy as the city moves forward into 2023, what should businesses expect, dips, heights?

Dreistadt: During the COVID pandemic, our long-term planning, out of necessity, was replaced with quick pivots and strategy changes. Going into 2023, we are returning to a formal annual marketing plan. The changes from 2019, our last “normal” year, include a shift in what we see as the vacation planning period.

At least for now, we’ve seen the planning cycle shorten significantly. In the past, the bulk of our paid media placements happened in the first quarter (January-March). That’s when our guests tended to make their travel plans for the year. Through the pandemic, though, that cycle was interrupted and the decision to visit a destination became more spontaneous. Our old plan had a large campaign called Activate Spring, which ran from January through March, followed by Activate Fall which began in the latter half of August once school was back in session.

Our current plan has us trimming Activate Spring a bit and adding an Activate Winter campaign so we have media coverage closer to our off-peak season and more in line with our more impulse-driven guests.

Frankly, we remain surprised at the ongoing strength of our lodging industry, with record occupancy and financial numbers continuing through the fall of this year. As our hotels, vacation rentals, restaurants and shops welcomed new guests post-lockdown, we developed a large, new group of regular visitors.

Private investment in Lincoln City, including all the hotel renovations we’ve had over the past few years, the opening of Pelican Pub, Pines Dine and a host of other new dining and retail experiences, has put Lincoln City in good stead for converting the windfall of first-time visitors into loyal customers we’ll see year after year.

The News Guard: What specific areas and demographics are the city targeting now and why?

Dreistadt: Most of our marketing efforts still focus on the Portland Designated Marketing Area (DMA) where media originating from Portland encompasses the Willamette Valley and covers about 60% of our visitors. However, we are also making headway via public relations in expanding our reach to regional and national audiences. We are starting to get national media placements including National Geographic, Fodors, USA Today, Thrillist.com, Newsweek and Travel & Leisure.

Our overall demographics haven’t changed much. Young families are the demo for Spring Break and Spring/Summer, Empty nesters for Fall and a blend for Winter.

Demographics

Young Family: 25-54, children under 18 living at home, household income $100K.Empty Nester: Skew 45+, no kids at home.High school or college educated, married, women trip planners.

The News Guard: As the city emerged through the pandemic, what are we taking away from that experience that will help guide businesses forward?

Dreistadt: The first takeaway is how incredibly resilient Lincoln City is. Early on during the pandemic, when all tourism marketing was halted, we shifted gears to placing stories about how innovative and generous the people and businesses in Lincoln City are. The thought at the time was to keep Lincoln City top of mind, while reminding everyone what a special place this is. What we discovered in the process was a town determined to survive by everyone helping everyone else. (I’ve attached a presentation we made at a tourism conference that outlines a lot of it.) Our businesses and residents proved to be our biggest strength in tough times.

A lot of what we learned through the pandemic was expressed in a brochure we put together to encourage businesses to locate here in Lincoln City (see attached). If you need a location where you are likely to weather the storm during hard times, you can’t get much better than Lincoln City.

The News Guard: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.

Dreistadt: In addition to marketing, we’re working with other City departments to help create and improve attractions. The attached press release shows how we are working toward accelerating that bump in lodging activity we see in the last week of December. Right now, we’re providing funding to Parks & Rec to install electrical conduit so there is power around Regatta Park’s circular drive. It will be a small start this year, but the electrical work will allow us to add holiday light displays until Regatta is a drive-thru holiday lights spectacular in the next year or two.

There will be more projects like this in the future where City departments work as a team to improve our guest experiences so visitors want to come back again and again.

