Passaic County Field Hockey Final Preview: 3-Pompton Lakes vs. 1-West Milford
Field Hockey: Stars of the Day & Daily Stat Leaders from Oct. 18
Girls Soccer: 2022 Mercer County final preview - Pennington vs. Allentown
Union County Tournament girls soccer semifinal round, Oct. 16
Chiara Cosenza scored the games only goal with 38:30 left in the game as top-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded Summit 1-0 at Johnson High School in Clark. Sutton Factor was solid, posting two saves. Westfield (13-0-1) will face either second-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the...
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
theexaminernews.com
State-Ranked Somers, Carmel, Byram Hills Dominant in Victory
Mahopac Survives Jay, Yorktown Rolls on Lakeland, Greeley Shocks Panas. SOMERS left little doubt, not that there was a whole lot going into Friday’s showdown between the state-ranked (No.1) Tuskers (6-0) and previously undefeated Pelham (6-1). Pelham’s smoke and mirrors were figments of the Pelicans’ imagination when Somers slapped a 41-0 whipping on visiting Pelham on homecoming day at Tusker Nation.
Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year
NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway among 7 Black coaches in Big East inspiring next generation
NEW YORK -- Jamir Harris isn’t sure what career he will pursue after his playing days are done, but being a basketball coach is certainly an option. “Oh yeah, it’s a possibility,” the 24-year-old Seton Hall guard told NJ Advance Media Tuesday at Big East media day. “I’ve been thinking about different things outside of basketball, but being a coach is something I definitely won’t turn down.”
Former softball coach hit with probation after stealing $12K from team
The former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County has been sentenced to five years’ probation after admitting he stole $12,000 from the organization. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township will also have to pay restitution to the parents of 10 players who were part of the Tinton Falls-based Monmouth Surf, the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
UPDATE: No Hydrants Hampers Fight Against Upper Saddle River Mansion Fire At Rockland Border
Nearly three dozen mutual aid companies and well over 100 firefighters helped counter a lack of area hydrants as a fast-moving blaze consumed an Upper Saddle River mansion at the Rockland County border over the weekend. No one was injured in the multi-alarm Hillside Avenue blaze, which broke out in...
$1.9 Million Lottery Winner Sold At North Jersey 7-Eleven
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $1,932,360 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Saturday, Oct. 15. The winning numbers were: 07, 10, 18, 39 and 44 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield native takes on supervisor role in Glen Ridge schools
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge School District has a new buildings and grounds supervisor. Robert Gomes was hired to this position Sept. 1 and comes to the borough with considerable experience. Gomes, 52, has his roots in the area, having grown up in Bloomfield, on Harrison Street...
WFAN’s John Sterling calls Yankees’ Game 5 win vs. Guardians to advance to ALCS (VIDEO)
WFAN fired up the Sterling Cam Tuesday for Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees won, 5-1, to advance to the American League Championship Series. And as you would expect, John Sterling’s call was spot-on. You can see it here.
'No Pressure Alert': Owners Of North Jersey Pizzeria Hover Over Barstool's Portnoy
The owner of a North Jersey pizzeria and his sons looked on as Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy sampled a slice. "No pressure alert," Barstool writers captioned the YouTube review. Portnoy popped into Garwood's Nola's Osteria & Pizza for his latest One Bite pizza review. Turns out he's been in...
Mets’ top prospect undergoes surgery: Will he be ready for spring training?
Francisco Alvarez is getting that ankle fixed. And it’s going well. The New York Mets catcher underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday. The surgery addressed cartilage damage that resulted from a loose ankle body that kept Alvarez out for part of the season. According to the Mets’ statement, he is expected to be ready to go for spring training.
New York YIMBY
Valley National Bank Headquarters Tops Out in Morristown, New Jersey
Construction has officially topped out on Valley National Bank’s new headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey. Designed by Gensler and developed in collaboration by SJP Properties and Scotto Properties, the building is located along Speedwell Avenue near Cattano Avenue and replaces several vacant commercial properties. The façade will comprises a...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Chino’s Bakery & Cafe, Palisades Park, NJ
Chico’s Bakery & Cafe, a new restaurant, has opened in Palisades Park. The owner is a barista & chief who’s loved cooking and coffee ever since he staring working in the business. Mostly offering breakfast and deli sandwiches – which are made freshly everyday – they’ll only be...
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try
For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith’s hot take on Nets puts NBA on notice
Here’s Stephen A. Smith with another hot take. The ESPN analyst made a bold prediction about the NBA finals on Wednesday. Hint: he has a lot of faith in the Brooklyn Nets. “[The Golden State Warriors] are going to repeat as the NBA champions. But in order to do it, they will beat the Brooklyn Nets. I’ve got the Brooklyn Nets going to the finals ... I think Kyrie’s going to be a leading candidate for MVP honors this year ... only the Warriors are going to be able to take them down.”
