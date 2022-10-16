ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

NJ.com

Union County Tournament girls soccer semifinal round, Oct. 16

Chiara Cosenza scored the games only goal with 38:30 left in the game as top-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded Summit 1-0 at Johnson High School in Clark. Sutton Factor was solid, posting two saves. Westfield (13-0-1) will face either second-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43

A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
EDISON, NJ
theexaminernews.com

State-Ranked Somers, Carmel, Byram Hills Dominant in Victory

Mahopac Survives Jay, Yorktown Rolls on Lakeland, Greeley Shocks Panas. SOMERS left little doubt, not that there was a whole lot going into Friday’s showdown between the state-ranked (No.1) Tuskers (6-0) and previously undefeated Pelham (6-1). Pelham’s smoke and mirrors were figments of the Pelicans’ imagination when Somers slapped a 41-0 whipping on visiting Pelham on homecoming day at Tusker Nation.
CHAPPAQUA, NY
Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year

NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway among 7 Black coaches in Big East inspiring next generation

NEW YORK -- Jamir Harris isn’t sure what career he will pursue after his playing days are done, but being a basketball coach is certainly an option. “Oh yeah, it’s a possibility,” the 24-year-old Seton Hall guard told NJ Advance Media Tuesday at Big East media day. “I’ve been thinking about different things outside of basketball, but being a coach is something I definitely won’t turn down.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Former softball coach hit with probation after stealing $12K from team

The former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County has been sentenced to five years’ probation after admitting he stole $12,000 from the organization. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township will also have to pay restitution to the parents of 10 players who were part of the Tinton Falls-based Monmouth Surf, the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield native takes on supervisor role in Glen Ridge schools

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge School District has a new buildings and grounds supervisor. Robert Gomes was hired to this position Sept. 1 and comes to the borough with considerable experience. Gomes, 52, has his roots in the area, having grown up in Bloomfield, on Harrison Street...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
New York YIMBY

Valley National Bank Headquarters Tops Out in Morristown, New Jersey

Construction has officially topped out on Valley National Bank’s new headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey. Designed by Gensler and developed in collaboration by SJP Properties and Scotto Properties, the building is located along Speedwell Avenue near Cattano Avenue and replaces several vacant commercial properties. The façade will comprises a...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Chino’s Bakery & Cafe, Palisades Park, NJ

Chico’s Bakery & Cafe, a new restaurant, has opened in Palisades Park. The owner is a barista & chief who’s loved cooking and coffee ever since he staring working in the business. Mostly offering breakfast and deli sandwiches – which are made freshly everyday – they’ll only be...
PALISADES PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
PRINCETON, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try

For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith’s hot take on Nets puts NBA on notice

Here’s Stephen A. Smith with another hot take. The ESPN analyst made a bold prediction about the NBA finals on Wednesday. Hint: he has a lot of faith in the Brooklyn Nets. “[The Golden State Warriors] are going to repeat as the NBA champions. But in order to do it, they will beat the Brooklyn Nets. I’ve got the Brooklyn Nets going to the finals ... I think Kyrie’s going to be a leading candidate for MVP honors this year ... only the Warriors are going to be able to take them down.”
BOSTON, NY
