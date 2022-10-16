— Now is the time for discipline. Now is the time to do hard things. Now is the time to expand comfort zones. Now is the start of the 2022-23 Thunder season. After three weeks of practices and exhibition games, the Thunder starts its 82-game slate up in Minnesota on Wednesday, the first of two games against the division-rival Timberwolves in the first five days of the season. The second clash is on Sunday, the home opener at Paycom Center, which will be on the second night of a back-to-back after the team returns from a Saturday night showdown in Denver. It’s a challenging start, but one the Thunder embraces.

