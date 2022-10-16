ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Rockets Officially Waive Derrick Favors; Roster Set

Favors, 30, was acquired by the Rockets in a trade with the Thunder — who acquired him early in the offseason in a deal with the Jazz. But he appears to be the odd big man out in Houston, after the team also acquired center Boban Marjanovic in a trade with the Mavericks and center Willie Cauley-Stein in free agency. Cauley-Stein has also been waived.
Three Things to Watch For in Oklahoma City’s Season Opener

Oklahoma City kicks off the season Wednesday night on the road in Minnesota. It’s an exciting time for the Thunder organization, featuring young talent down the roster and plenty of draft capital moving forward. Depending on a few year-two leaps, the Thunder could surprise some people on the floor.
Celtics Owner Threatened Jazz Exec If He Stole Asst. Coach

View the original article to see embedded media. Steal one coach from Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, all is well. Try to steal a second, and the gloves are off. During an interview on The Greg Hill Show, Grousbeck talked about how Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge hired former Celtics assistant Will Hardy to be the organization’s new coach and that he wouldn’t allow him to do it twice. Ainge, who stepped down as the Celtics president of basketball operations in 2021 to take the job in Utah, also apparently tried to recruit Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla before Ime Udoka’s year-long suspension, and Grousbeck wasn’t having it.
2022-23 Thunder Season Preview

— Now is the time for discipline. Now is the time to do hard things. Now is the time to expand comfort zones. Now is the start of the 2022-23 Thunder season. After three weeks of practices and exhibition games, the Thunder starts its 82-game slate up in Minnesota on Wednesday, the first of two games against the division-rival Timberwolves in the first five days of the season. The second clash is on Sunday, the home opener at Paycom Center, which will be on the second night of a back-to-back after the team returns from a Saturday night showdown in Denver. It’s a challenging start, but one the Thunder embraces.
