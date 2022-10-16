Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Yardbarker
OKC Thunder Begins Regular Season Wednesday Night
The Oklahoma City Thunder begin their season at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves made big moves in the off-season, such as aquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz and pairing him with all-star Karl Anthony Towns. Steve McGehee have live reports tonight on News 9...
Here is the OKC Thunder's roster, player contracts entering 2022-23 NBA regular season
The Thunder’s 17-man roster was finalized Monday. Here’s a breakdown before OKC’s 7 p.m. Wednesday opener at Minnesota. Gilgeous-Alexander is sixth on the Thunder’s all-time scoring list. He’s 361 points behind Paul George for fifth place. No. 3: Josh Giddey. Position: Guard. Height/weight: 6-8, 205...
Sporting News
How long is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Thunder guard
The Thunder enter the 2022-23 season with a couple of injuries to core players, but help is on the way. No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren is already sidelined for the entire season but Shai Gilgeous-Alexader, who missed all of training camp and the preseason with a knee injury, is expected to be available for Opening Night.
Tri-City Herald
Three Things to Watch For in Oklahoma City’s Season Opener
Oklahoma City kicks off the season Wednesday night on the road in Minnesota. It’s an exciting time for the Thunder organization, featuring young talent down the roster and plenty of draft capital moving forward. Depending on a few year-two leaps, the Thunder could surprise some people on the floor.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 'can't wait' to play in season opener at Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS — This was supposed to be a storybook start to Chet Holmgren’s NBA career, a debut in Minneapolis against his hometown Timberwolves. Instead, the season has arrived and the Thunder’s No. 2 draft pick is stuck shooting one-legged jumpers in the practice facility. Holmgren has progressed from a scooter to a boot as...
Tri-City Herald
Full OKC Thunder 17-player payroll for the 2022-23 NBA season
The Oklahoma City Thunder set their 17-man roster for the 2022-23 regular season. It includes 15 full-time players and two two-way players. Let’s take a look at the Thunder’s team payroll and rank all 17 players based on their cap figure for the season. The financial leaders on...
Yardbarker
NBA
2022-23 Thunder Season Preview
— Now is the time for discipline. Now is the time to do hard things. Now is the time to expand comfort zones. Now is the start of the 2022-23 Thunder season. After three weeks of practices and exhibition games, the Thunder starts its 82-game slate up in Minnesota on Wednesday, the first of two games against the division-rival Timberwolves in the first five days of the season. The second clash is on Sunday, the home opener at Paycom Center, which will be on the second night of a back-to-back after the team returns from a Saturday night showdown in Denver. It’s a challenging start, but one the Thunder embraces.
Thunder Gameday: 2022-23 Season Opener in Minnesota
Oklahoma City kicks off its season tonight on the road against the Timberwolves.
Tri-City Herald
