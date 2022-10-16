ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Former Democratic presidential candidate Gabbard campaigns for Republican Bolduc

LOUDON, N.H. — Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard visited New Hampshire on Monday to try to give a boost to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. In 2020, Gabbard was in the Granite State running for president as a Democrat while Bolduc was campaigning for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. He's now the Republican nominee to take on U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, while Gabbard has walked away for her former party.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Gabbard tries to help Bolduc sway independent voters in New Hampshire

How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 5 hours ago. Max Holzman is a...
VERMONT STATE
97X

New Hampshire DOT Sign Hacked, Shows Vulgar Message About Biden

Early risers driving down Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation message board was altered overnight. For a brief time, the lighted message board showed a four-letter word followed by Biden's name. The sign wasn't up for long and it was turned away...
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
MAINE STATE
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, NH

If you're looking for things to do in Portsmouth in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, you'll be spoiled for choice. This vibrant seaport town is home to many attractions, from historical landmarks to popular tourist destinations. In 1623, Captain John Mason founded Portsmouth, which played a significant role in the American...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
92 Moose

5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire

One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
MAINE STATE
Milford Cabinet

Primary results show extremism has taken over Granite State GOP

Now that New Hampshire’s primaries are over and our general election slate is in concrete, one thing is abundantly clear – New Hampshire Republicans are in a race to the right. Up and down the ballot, Republicans’ chaotic primaries ended with extreme, anti-choice, out-of-touch nominees winning over candidates favored by Chris Sununu, and it shows just how extreme the state Republican party has become.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?

There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
ALABAMA STATE
Q97.9

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

