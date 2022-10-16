Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
It’s a crime to remove, deface or destroy political signs, New Hampshire officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, the New Hampshire attorney general's office is reminding people of the rules for political signs. Removing, defacing or destroying political ads is a crime, officials said. Violators can be fined up to $1,000. Also, ads cannot...
WCVB
New Hampshire DOT mobile message board altered with vulgar message about President Biden
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Early risers driving on Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation roadside message board was altered overnight to show a a message with an expletive about President Joe Biden. The sign wasn't up for long and it was turned...
WMUR.com
Former Democratic presidential candidate Gabbard campaigns for Republican Bolduc
LOUDON, N.H. — Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard visited New Hampshire on Monday to try to give a boost to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. In 2020, Gabbard was in the Granite State running for president as a Democrat while Bolduc was campaigning for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. He's now the Republican nominee to take on U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, while Gabbard has walked away for her former party.
WCAX
Gabbard tries to help Bolduc sway independent voters in New Hampshire
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 5 hours ago. Max Holzman is a...
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
I was driving to work today and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane. The 53-foot tractor-trailer was thigh above the highway, sitting perfectly centered...
NH Sen. Maggie Hassan Tackles NH’s ‘Food or Fuel’ Conundrum
Seacoast Current invited the Democrats and Republican candidates in the First Congressional District, U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races for a "live to tape" unedited interview lasting 10-15 minutes with Dan Alexander and SNHU Civic Scholar and founder of NH Political Capital Dean Spiliotes. With the costs of food and energy...
New Hampshire DOT Sign Hacked, Shows Vulgar Message About Biden
Early risers driving down Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation message board was altered overnight. For a brief time, the lighted message board showed a four-letter word followed by Biden's name. The sign wasn't up for long and it was turned away...
Instant Poll: Fung or Magaziner – who won the RI Congressional Debate?
Instant Poll: Fung and Magaziner traded barbs on stage during the televised Congressional Debate and 12 News wants to know, who do you think won the debate?
NHPR
Your ballot might list the same candidate under two parties. That's allowed under N.H. law.
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In some towns, voters will see candidates listed under the headings of more than one political party on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is allowed under New Hampshire law...
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
WMUR.com
Attorney for person of interest in Concord shootings seeks bail in Vermont
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man called a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a Concord couple is asking for bail following his arrest in Vermont. Logan Clegg was arrested last week in Vermont on charges from Utah unrelated to the April shooting deaths of Steve and Wendy Reid.
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, NH
If you're looking for things to do in Portsmouth in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, you'll be spoiled for choice. This vibrant seaport town is home to many attractions, from historical landmarks to popular tourist destinations. In 1623, Captain John Mason founded Portsmouth, which played a significant role in the American...
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
manchesterinklink.com
Demonstration followed by contentious meeting at City Hall over public parks ordinance
MANCHESTER, NH – Activists organized in Veterans Park ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting in protest of an ordinance aimed at the homeless pertaining to camping, shopping carts and bicycles in public parks. The protestors gathered starting around 3 p.m. and an effort was made to...
Milford Cabinet
Primary results show extremism has taken over Granite State GOP
Now that New Hampshire’s primaries are over and our general election slate is in concrete, one thing is abundantly clear – New Hampshire Republicans are in a race to the right. Up and down the ballot, Republicans’ chaotic primaries ended with extreme, anti-choice, out-of-touch nominees winning over candidates favored by Chris Sununu, and it shows just how extreme the state Republican party has become.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire
Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
GOP Candidate In New Hampshire Claimed Narcan Keeps People Addicted
Recovery advocates called Don Bolduc’s comments about the lifesaving treatment “barbaric.”
