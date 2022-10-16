Read full article on original website
Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
FOX Sports
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team
Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
iheart.com
WATCH: Panthers WR Robbie Anderson Was Kicked Out Of The Game By HIS Coach!
The Carolina Panthers fell short 24-10 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and the problems continue to tack on for the Panthers. The slow start to the 2022 season led to their former HC Matt Rhule getting fired last week, and now wide receiver Robbie Anderson was tossed out of the game by the team's interim HC Steve Wilks. Watch the video(s) below!
Fire Kliff Kingsbury? Media members, fans call for Arizona Cardinals to fire head coach
The Arizona Cardinals scored just three points on offense on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, who entered the game with one of the worst defenses in the NFL. NFL media members and fans of the Arizona Cardinals noticed. They took to Twitter to sound off on Kliff Kingsbury's coaching performance in Arizona's 19-9 loss...
Anderson confused after being sent off during Panthers' loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Robbie Anderson walked out of the locker room wearing a jacket that said “Lover Boy” on the back. When it comes to matters between the Carolina Panthers wide receiver and his coaches, things appear to be far from hunky dory. Anderson was sent off the field and into the locker room by coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Wilks, named the team’s interim coach after Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, did not elaborate on why he made the decision to end Anderson’s day early. “It was a sideline-type situation and that’s something we will discuss as we further get into the week,” Wilks said.
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Spotted in Boot; Gives Update on Injury
Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown told reporters that initial x-rays were negative. More on his status for Week 7:
WJCL
Panthers' WR, Robbie Anderson sent to locker room early after arguing with coaches
LOS ANGELES — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams early after arguing with his coaches. Anderson was seen sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Also argued with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, Anderson was ejected by the Panthers and told to leave to the locker room before the game's conclusion.
Tri-City Herald
Dan Snyder Writes Letter to NFL Owners Denying Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘Dirt’: Washington Commanders EXCLUSIVE Part 2
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has written a letter to his fellow NFL owners strongly denying accusations that he hired private investigators to "dig up dirt” on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and several other team owners, including Jerry Jones of Dallas Cowboys. Snyder's statement coincides with our exclusive visit...
Tri-City Herald
‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it
Just think how good he may be when Tariq Woolen actually knows what he’s doing. “He don’t even know what he’s doing half the time,” Seahawks defensive teammate Jordyn Brooks said. “He’s just playing on raw talent right now.”. The captain of the defense...
Tri-City Herald
Dak Prescott Plan: ‘Mock Game,’ ‘Full’ Practice, ’1st-Team Reps,’ Then Cowboys QB Gets ‘Trap’ vs. Lions?
The wait is over, as the Dallas Cowboys seem prepared to welcome back quarterback Dak Prescott from his five-game absence against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. At least, that's according to Prescott and team owner Jerry Jones. “That’s my plan,” Prescott said as he exited the locker room late...
Tri-City Herald
Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
Tri-City Herald
Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?
What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons LB Troy Andersen Creates ‘Good Problem’ in Atlanta
When the Atlanta Falcons selected Troy Andersen in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, they knew they found someone special. On Sunday, part of the glitz surrounding Andersen was on full display, recording 13 tackles in his first start during a win against the San Francisco 49ers. Andersen drew the start after Mykal Walker was sidelined with an injury, but the rookie played like a seasoned veteran.
Tri-City Herald
Super Six: Six Things to Know About Packers-Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers face what could be considered a must-win game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The Packers are 3-3 and coming off back-to-back losses. They can’t afford to drop a third consecutive game, not with games coming up at the Buffalo Bills (5-1), Dallas Cowboys (4-2), Tennessee Titans (3-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) the following five games.
Tri-City Herald
The 49ers’ Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is November 1. That means the 49ers have two more games to assess their roster and decide what position they need to acquire. Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half their starters are injured. They could trade for a running back such as Christian McCaffrey to jumpstart an offense that currently ranks 18th out 32 teams in yards. Or they could trade for an edge rusher such as Brian Burns to help a defensive line that currently doesn't have Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead or Javon Kinlaw.
numberfire.com
Panthers designate Sam Darnold (ankle) to return from injured reserve
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve. Darnold now has a 21-day window to be elevated to the active roster. With Baker Mayfield (ankle) sidelined, Darnold could start for Carolina once he is ready. If he isn't ready for Sunday's clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, expect P.J. Walker to remain under center.
Tri-City Herald
Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell & Robert Kraft? Cowboys Owner’s 31-1 NFL Vote
OCT 18 JERRY VS. KRAFT & GOODELL? - NFL owners on Tuesday agreed almost unanimously on most things, but - according to ESPN - billionaire bosses Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft got involved in a heated exchange over the a new compensation package for commissioner Roger Goodell. According to the...
Tri-City Herald
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs San Antonio Spurs
The Hornets and Spurs are scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 regular season inside AT&T Center at 8 p.m. EST. Unfortunately for the Hornets, they will be without their best player, LaMelo Ball, as he continues to nurse an ankle injury that he suffered in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards.
FOX Sports
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
