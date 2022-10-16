ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lastwordonsports.com

Bears RB David Montgomery Considered Potential Trade Target for Ravens

The Chicago Bears boast the NFL’s second-best rushing in terms of total yards. But their current situation – they are 2-4 following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football – has some urging them to begin the selloff. They have the second-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.com, and have looked listless on offense more often than not.
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
The Spun

Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice. Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to major Baltimore Ravens roster move

The Baltimore Ravens are still recovering from a brutal loss to the New York Jets this weekend after the team blew yet another double-digit lead in the game, but it looks like the team is getting some good news as one veteran star receiver appears set to join the team’s lineup.
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley explains why he bypassed a touchdown in Week 6 victory over Ravens

If you're a Saquon Barkley manager, odds are you're pretty happy with that selection. He's arguably been the top non-quarterback in fantasy football this season and was to be had outside of the first round, meaning he's been an unbelievable value. In Week 6, he produced another solid outing, rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown to go along with three catches for 12 yards. However, Barkley could have put even more points on the board as the Giants closed out the 24-20 win over the Ravens.
ClutchPoints

Ravens get encouraging Rashod Bateman update after bringing in DeSean Jackson

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot injury) is back at team practice on Wednesday. The return of the second-year wideout comes on the heels of the team also signing veteran speedster DeSean Jackson to their practice squad. Jackson will eventually be elevated to the active roster and begin participating in games as early as Week 7’s home game against the team’s AFC North rival Cleveland Browns. This will be the first we see of Jackson after his brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders last year. He has not appeared in more than 10 games in a season since his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.
FOX Sports

Another 4th-quarter mess leaves Ravens back at .500

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore coach John Harbaugh can see all the positives from the Ravens' first six games. Almost every week, they've shown signs of being one of the top teams in the AFC. Their record doesn't reflect that — and they have only themselves to blame....
Yardbarker

Giants grow reputation as late-game beasts in 24-20 win over Ravens

Once again the New York Giants showed their resiliency in overcoming a 10-point 4th quarter deficit and rallying to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 24-20 in front of a packed house at MetLife Stadium. It was the third time this season New York overcame a double-digit deficit and found a way to win.
numberfire.com

Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) practicing on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Cleveland Browns. Bateman is back at practice on Wednesday for the first time since he injured his foot in Week 4. Earlier in the week, John Harbaugh said Bateman was nearing a return, and his appearance at practice on Wednesday supports that claim. Bateman still needs to avoid any setbacks, but he appears to be heading in the right direction.
