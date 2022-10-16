Read full article on original website
Nick Saban: Players are Responding Well After Tennessee Loss
Saban reiterated that there is no one more disappointed in the team's loss against the Volunteers than himself, his coaches and his players.
tdalabamamag.com
Tennessee OL trolled Will Anderson after Alabama’s loss to the Vols
Alabama could face Tennessee again in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game. If it happens, Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson has the motivation needed. After suffering a loss to the Volunteers, Anderson told reporters Monday that ‘anxiety’ played a role in the Tide not having the intensity. Coach Nick Saban said the same thing, especially with players not chanting before the game. Gerald Mincey, an offensive lineman for Tennessee, is not having the excuses from Alabama. He trolled Anderson’s anxiey comment on Instagram with the caption, “Naw fam you just suck..”
Tennessee raised more than $150k to replace the goalposts Vols fans tore down and threw in a river after upsetting Alabama
Beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years turned out to be a costly accomplishment for the Tennessee Volunteers and their fans.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Senior Bowl executive director names Tennessee lineman 'one of most improved prospects we've seen'
Tennessee’s offensive line held its own and then some Saturday against Alabama. The make of a good offensive lineman is never hearing his name. Darnell Wright, Tennessee’s right tackle, has been a ghost this season on that front. Wright has been quietly excellent for the Vols this year....
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Insane Footage of the Time UTEP’s Goalpost Was Thrown Over the Stadium
The University of Tennessee won big over the weekend and now they're in trouble. They're not in trouble for winning, it was the events that transpired after the win that has them out of the fire and into the frying pan. After their nail-biting win against Alabama on Saturday, tons...
wvlt.tv
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a historic win against Alabama, Dolly Parton joined in on the celebration. She also took the time to respond to some rumors that had been circulating for weeks. When ESPN announced College GameDay would be coming back to Knoxville for the much-anticipated matchup of Tennessee...
WTVC
Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win
Knoxville, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night after the Vols win against Alabama, according to WATE. Reports say police responded to gunshots near the University of Tennessee and they found a 65-year-old man who had been shot in the hands.
newstalk987.com
The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating an Early Morning House Fire that Sends a Firefighter to the Hospital
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire. A house believed to be vacant across the street from Catholic charities on Division Street had heavy fire coming from the roof when crews arrive before 3 this morning. (Tuesday) Crews tried to enter the home but the large amount...
Starbucks corporate responds to walkout at Starbucks on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Starbucks located off Kingston Pike abruptly closed Saturday after its workers walked out and protested. A spokesperson from Starbucks said, "we fully respect our partner and their right to have their voices heard. We appreciate their unconditional commitment to return to work Sunday morning for the store's opening."
