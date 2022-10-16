ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

tdalabamamag.com

Tennessee OL trolled Will Anderson after Alabama’s loss to the Vols

Alabama could face Tennessee again in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game. If it happens, Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson has the motivation needed. After suffering a loss to the Volunteers, Anderson told reporters Monday that ‘anxiety’ played a role in the Tide not having the intensity. Coach Nick Saban said the same thing, especially with players not chanting before the game. Gerald Mincey, an offensive lineman for Tennessee, is not having the excuses from Alabama. He trolled Anderson’s anxiey comment on Instagram with the caption, “Naw fam you just suck..”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win

Knoxville, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night after the Vols win against Alabama, according to WATE. Reports say police responded to gunshots near the University of Tennessee and they found a 65-year-old man who had been shot in the hands.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Starbucks corporate responds to walkout at Starbucks on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Starbucks located off Kingston Pike abruptly closed Saturday after its workers walked out and protested. A spokesperson from Starbucks said, "we fully respect our partner and their right to have their voices heard. We appreciate their unconditional commitment to return to work Sunday morning for the store's opening."
KNOXVILLE, TN

