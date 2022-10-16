Read full article on original website
Related
Over 100,000 People Killed As Heavy Flood Stormed The Country, Read What Caused The Disaster
More than 1.4 million people have been displaced by Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade, the humanitarian ministry said Wednesday. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that as of Tuesday, over 1.4 million people had been displaced, 500 had died, 790,254 had fled, and 1,546 had been injured. 45,249 houses were "totally damaged" and 70,566 hectares of farmland were destroyed, according to the statement.
BBC
Nigeria floods: Braving the rising waters in Kogi state
Nigeria is suffering its worst flooding in a decade, forcing 1.4 million people from their homes. The central city of Lokoja is in one of the worst-affected areas - Kogi state - and residents here are doing their best to cope. For the past three weeks, Mohammed Sani Gambo has...
France 24
Nigeria's worst floods in a decade kill 600, displace 1.3 million
More than 600 people are now known to have perished in the worst floods in a decade in Nigeria, according to a new toll released Sunday. The disaster has also forced more than 1.3 million from their homes, according to a statement by Nigeria's ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
BBC
Venezuela landslides: Dozens killed as homes swept away
The number of people killed has risen to 36, and 56 others are missing, after landslides swept away their homes in the Venezuelan town of Las Tejerías. About 1,000 emergency personnel are taking part in search and rescue operations. "We're trying to save whoever we can and are expressing...
Vogue
“The World Needs To Pay Attention”: Photographer Misan Harriman Shares A Powerful Photo Series Documenting The Impact Of East Africa’s Hunger Crisis On Its Children
I travelled to the Somaliland region of Somalia with Save the Children to use my lens and my voice to bring attention to the devastating impact that years of drought is having on people across East Africa. I have seen some media reports on drought and hunger in Somalia, but not enough when you consider the country is experiencing its worst drought for 40 years.
Seven dead as helicopter crashes in huge fireball on foggy mountainside on journey to tourist hotspot in India
A HORROR helicopter crash has left seven people dead near a tourist hotspot in India. The chopper which was carrying passengers towards Guptkashi crashed on a foggy mountainside just moments after taking off sparking a massive fireball. The aircraft's pilot Anil Singh alongside six passengers boarded the plane today before...
'Where is humanity?' ask the helpless doctors of Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region
Civil war has blockaded the country's northern region and decimated a hospital system that serves nearly 7 million people. Without basic supplies, power and medicine, thousands are needlessly dying.
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles
A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
France 24
Somalia: The curse of famine
In the past few decades, Somalia’s droughts have increased both in intensity and in number due to climate change. It is now facing a famine that threatens the lives of millions of people, especially children. The United Nations says there are staggering levels of malnutrition among children under the age of five. The last major famine in Somalia, which dates to 2011, claimed 260,000 lives and remains vivid in locals' minds.
BBC
Asra Panahi: Iran schoolgirl died after being beaten by security forces, teachers say
A 15-year-old girl died in north-west Iran last week after she was beaten by security forces during a raid on her school, a teachers' union has alleged. Asra Panahi was one of several students injured in the incident in Ardabil, a statement posted by the Co-ordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said.
A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds
The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
Earthquake strikes Victoria as thousands of homes are wrecked by devastating floods - with the ground shaking after a loud boom
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Mansfield, in Victoria's northeast. GeoScience Australia reported the quake near the small town in the foothills of the Victorian Alps just after 9am on Wednesday. The earthquake was at a depth of five kilometres with GeoScience Australia receiving 97 reports from residents...
Volcanic Eruption Causes ‘Irreparable’ Damage to 500-Year-Old Indigenous Statues in Chile
Ancient indigenous statues on Chile’s Easter Island have been burned by fire following a volcanic eruption that started on Monday, according to local authorities. The ‘Moai’ stone-carved statues were created by a native Polynesian tribe more than 500 years ago. In addition to the ‘Moai’ statues, more than 247 square miles of land on the island has also been razed as a result of the volcano Rano Raraku’s eruption. Ariki Tepano, the director of the indigenous Ma’u Henua community which manages the protected Rapa Nui Natural Park, in a statement, described “irreparable” damage and warned that the “consequences go beyond what the...
France 24
‘It’s never been this bad’: Floods in Nigeria submerge entire communities
Nigeria experienced its worst flooding in a decade this October, resulting in the deaths of at least 600 people. With homes and public buildings inundated, more than a million people have been displaced. According to our Observer, who has been helping impacted communities, the floods have had wide-ranging effects –from food insecurity to fuel shortages.
BBC
East Africa hit by drought, yet Kenya's Lake Turkana is flooding
Kenya's Lake Turkana is expanding rapidly despite four failed rainy seasons, devastating the livelihoods of pastoralists hit by the effects of man-made climate change, reports BBC Newsnight's Joe Inwood. As she sits on the parched, cracked earth that used to be her pasture, Anna Elibit is a woman living on...
BBC
Earliest evidence of opium use found in burial site in Israel
Evidence of the earliest use of the narcotic opium has been found in an ancient burial site in Israel. Traces were discovered by archaeologists in pottery vessels at the complex in Yehud, about 11km (7 miles) south-east of Tel Aviv. They say the containers date back about 3,400 years, apparently...
Malawi police discover mass grave of 25 Ethiopian migrants
Authorities in Malawi have discovered a mass grave in the north of the country containing the remains of 25 people suspected to be migrants from Ethiopia. “The grave was discovered late on Tuesday but we cordoned it off and started exhuming today. So far, we have discovered 25 bodies,” said a police spokesperson, Peter Kalaya.
Comments / 0