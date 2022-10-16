ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Related
kslnewsradio.com

West Jordan Police investigating suspicious vehicle

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan are investigating a suspicious vehicle, in which the driver attempted to pull over another motorist. Police say the incident happened early Friday morning around 2 a.m. Additionally, police say the incident started on northbound I-15 near Bangerter Highway. It continued to 1300 W. 7000 South.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Motorcyclist killed, passenger critical after collision in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY — A motorcyclist died and a passenger on the bike was critically injured on Sunday after crashing with a car in Wasatch County, police said. About 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received the report of a head-on collision between the motorcycle and car on Cascade Springs Drive near state Route 92, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car hits man riding scooter on State Street in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A car hit a 59-year-old man riding a motorized scooter Wednesday morning in Murray. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Reardon said the crash happened around 7:23 a.m. near Winchester Street and State Street. The 69-year-old was crossing the road...
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Vehicle crash causes minor damage to Ogden home

OGDEN – A crash at the corner of 27th Street and Monroe Boulevard on Monday led to minor injuries and damages to a home. Ogden Police Sgt. William Farr said an eastbound vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling south at about 9:50 a.m. The southbound car was pushed by the force into a house at the corner of 27th and Monroe.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Car leaves scene after hitting person on scooter

SALT LAKE CITY — One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday after a crash in Salt Lake City involving a person on a scooter and a car. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 100 S. State Street. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash is being...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wasatch County crash leaves one dead and another hospitalized

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A head-on crash between a motorcycle and car resulted in the death of one person Sunday. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook Post that the collision occurred on Cascade Springs Drive, near SR 92. According to the post, reports of the crash...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital

SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

