Read full article on original website
Related
Dozens of vehicles towed for causing congestion near Utah attraction
Dozens of vehicles parked on the road in a portion of Diamond Fork Canyon were towed over the weekend after a driver reported heavy congestion in the area.
kslnewsradio.com
West Jordan Police investigating suspicious vehicle
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan are investigating a suspicious vehicle, in which the driver attempted to pull over another motorist. Police say the incident happened early Friday morning around 2 a.m. Additionally, police say the incident started on northbound I-15 near Bangerter Highway. It continued to 1300 W. 7000 South.
ksl.com
Motorcyclist killed, passenger critical after collision in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY — A motorcyclist died and a passenger on the bike was critically injured on Sunday after crashing with a car in Wasatch County, police said. About 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received the report of a head-on collision between the motorcycle and car on Cascade Springs Drive near state Route 92, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said.
kslnewsradio.com
Car hits man riding scooter on State Street in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — A car hit a 59-year-old man riding a motorized scooter Wednesday morning in Murray. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Reardon said the crash happened around 7:23 a.m. near Winchester Street and State Street. The 69-year-old was crossing the road...
ksl.com
Vehicle crash causes minor damage to Ogden home
OGDEN – A crash at the corner of 27th Street and Monroe Boulevard on Monday led to minor injuries and damages to a home. Ogden Police Sgt. William Farr said an eastbound vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling south at about 9:50 a.m. The southbound car was pushed by the force into a house at the corner of 27th and Monroe.
KSLTV
Car leaves scene after hitting person on scooter
SALT LAKE CITY — One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday after a crash in Salt Lake City involving a person on a scooter and a car. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 100 S. State Street. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash is being...
kslnewsradio.com
Wasatch County crash leaves one dead and another hospitalized
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A head-on crash between a motorcycle and car resulted in the death of one person Sunday. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook Post that the collision occurred on Cascade Springs Drive, near SR 92. According to the post, reports of the crash...
Woman in labor trapped on I-80 rescued by North Summit Fire
PARK CITY, Utah — North Summit Fire and Summit County EMS responded to a call on October 16 requesting help for a woman in labor who was stuck in traffic […]
Mayflower Mountain construction gains ground with over 26 miles of new roads and more
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The construction at “Mayflower Mountain” between Park City and Heber City is hard to miss. Those who haven’t seen the massive changes on Utah Highway 40 […]
kslnewsradio.com
The culprit of the fishy smell in North Salt Lake may not be what you thought
SALT LAKE CITY — Numerous residents across North Salt Lake have reported a “fishy smell” in the city and communities nearby. An Instagram post from Woods Cross City says that reports of the smell began at the start of the month. Ken Leetham, North Salt Lake City...
KSLTV
Mystery of rotten and dead fish smell in North Salt Lake solved
NORTH SALT LAKE — The Davis County Health Department said it finally discovered what caused a “fishy” or “rotten” smell that permeated parts of North Salt Lake at the beginning of the month. “It was like, really yucky,” Latai Kaufusi told KSL. “It kind of...
KUTV
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
UTA: Driver runs red light, hits TRAX train, pedestrian, flees scene
A driver was hit by a United Transit Authority (UTA) TRAX train Friday while running a red light, causing the car to hit a pedestrian before the driver fled the scene.
KSLTV
RV set on fire at Chick-fil-A parking lot, police search for owner
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Authorities are looking for the owner of a motor home that was set on fire in a parking lot Saturday night. Sgt. Blake Ottesen with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL TV they received calls of the vehicle fire at the Chick-fil-A parking lot at approximately 9:35 p.m.
kslnewsradio.com
Man wanted in connection to two Utah bank robberies arrested in Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY — A 24-year-old man who was wanted for questioning in connection to a pair of recent bank robberies in Salt Lake County was taken into custody Monday in Colorado. Greenwood Village Police along with the FBI in Denver apprehended Markee Denzel Hagans. He was arrested without...
Beloved Mexican grill expands to Pleasant Grove in November
The beloved Mexican Grill, Cafe Rio, is expanding with a new location on North County Boulevard in Pleasant Grove.
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
kjzz.com
3 alleged gang members accused in 2020 murder of 21-year-old outside Millcreek carwash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive investigation uncovers a major break in a two-year murder mystery. A young man gunned down exactly two years ago today and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera named three Bloods gang members as suspects in the killing of Manuel Felipe Gonzalez-Cortez, 21, who was living here on student visa.
KSLTV
Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital
SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
SLCPD: Man arrested in N. Dexter St. SWAT operation racks up 7 felony charges
Vaioleti Fonakimoana Mafi, 31, is facing a total of eight charges after the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested him last Saturday morning on grounds of domestic violence and aggravated burglary.
Comments / 0