Neighborhoods pledge to take back the streets from gun violence

Neighborhoods across New York City are fed up with gun violence after a teen was shot and killed on the subway in Queens on Friday and a man was shot in the Bronx and hit by a car on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon people joined city and state leaders to take back the streets.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger was along for the ride Tuesday night as New York City's top cop went underground in an effort to keep riders safe on the subway.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.