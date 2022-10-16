Neighborhoods pledge to take back the streets from gun violence
Neighborhoods across New York City are fed up with gun violence after a teen was shot and killed on the subway in Queens on Friday and a man was shot in the Bronx and hit by a car on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon people joined city and state leaders to take back the streets. ALSO READ | Eyewitness News gets exclusive ride-along with NYPD commissioner amid fear over subway crime
