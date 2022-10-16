ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Neighborhoods pledge to take back the streets from gun violence

By Lucy Yang
ABCNY
 2 days ago

Neighborhoods across New York City are fed up with gun violence after a teen was shot and killed on the subway in Queens on Friday and a man was shot in the Bronx and hit by a car on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon people joined city and state leaders to take back the streets.

Evangelos Katsioulis
2d ago

Until nyc starts issuing carry permits to citizens without the obstruction of 🐂💩 “Gun Free Zones allowing Law abiding citizens can use them to DEFEND & PROTECT themselves, Neighborhoods pledges to take back the streets from gun violence is just MEANINGLESS WORDS!

BRIAN RHALL
2d ago

the subway has become a place where you're asking to be robbed and hurt. it's no way to live or commute. NY can do so much better. put back a person in every station booth and a cop at all stops at dusk till morning light. put alarms like fire alarms but for police help on the plat forms and more cameras. the violence is out of control.

Kelvin Mitchell
2d ago

How can anyone began to Solve a Problem, Without 1 st Knowing what the Problem is? 😤🤨 Again, for the Umpteenth Time, there is No such Thing, as Gun Violence! Guns cannot Act on their own. Since the Invention of a Gun, No Gun, has Ever Harmed Anyone, without the Act, or, Physical Action, of a Human Being - in over 700 yrs: You most likely are Referring to Violence with Guns/Shootings. I don't have a PHD, but, I Challenge Anyone who does, to prove me Wrong. 🤨

ABCNY

New York City, NY
ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

