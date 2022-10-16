ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Athlon Sports

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.  In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
FanSided

Russell Wilson is proving the Seahawks system made him look better

Russell Wilson’s primetime failures aren’t all that unfamiliar for Seahawks fans who have been watching Wilson struggle in key aspects of his game. The “system quarterback” phrase gets thrown around often without much consideration as to what it means. In short, fans denigrate quarterbacks who thrive in one system yet fail in another, but it’s an oversimplification of what a team ecosystem is meant to accomplish. In theory, every functional NFL system should be built around the strengths of what its players do well. Teams draft players tailor-made for their offensive and defensive schemes. Being someone who thrives in a given system isn’t a bad thing, because it just means the people around them gave them adequate tools to succeed.
SEATTLE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Richard Sherman offers take on Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver

Richard Sherman discussed Russell Wilson’s recent struggles with Denver on his podcast Tuesday. The former Seahawks quarterback hasn’t yet found his stride with the Broncos as they are off to a 2-4 start with another loss to Los Angeles Monday night. Sherman believes it might just be a...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Shanahan: Jimmy G 'on fire' in first half against Falcons

The 49ers had an opportunity to tighten their grip on the NFC West division but failed, falling 28-14 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. San Francisco didn't receive much production from its running game as Jeff Wilson Jr. led all rushers with 25 yards, so the 49ers depended too much on their passing attack.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Shanahan's play-calling holding team back?

Losses to seemingly inferior teams are piling up, too. The 49ers stand at 3-3. They are an average team in a conference filled with average-looking teams. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are struggling to answer questions of their own about why the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scuffling along with 3-3 records, too.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains reason for 49ers' second-half scoring struggles

The 49ers and their coach Kyle Shanahan are no stranger to second-half woes in seasons past, and the problem has plagued them in a different way this year. Sure, it’s not as devastating as blowing a Super Bowl lead. But San Francisco has struggled so far when it comes to putting points on the board in the third and fourth quarters -- and it’s a dilemma Shanahan is well aware of.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

