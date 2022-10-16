ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Brandon Clarke signs four-year extension with Grizzlies

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Brandon Clarke has agreed to a four-year, $52 million extension with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Grizzlies forward was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft and averaged 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds last season. He also played a critical role in the playoffs, averaging 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds. The new deal will pay Clarke roughly $13 million per year.

Clarke has been a closer for the team despite coming off the bench for most of his career. He has been a staple of the second unit on both ends of the court, and a key player on the offensive boards. The forward is the second player in the 2019 draft class, along with Ja Morant, to receive a contract before Monday’s 6 p.m. deadline. Morant received a max contract on the first day of free agency.

The new deal will keep Clarke with the Grizzlies through the 2026-27 season.

The only players left on expiring contracts for the Grizzlies this season are Dillon Brooks and Danny Green.

