Crawford County inmate dies in custody, attorney says

VAN BUREN - A man who had been booked into the Crawford County Jail Friday died in custody Saturday, an attorney representing his family said.

Jacob Allen Jones, 26, was booked at the jail by Van Buren police on a complaint of failure to appear on prior drug charges at 4:12 p.m. Friday, jail records show. Attorney David Powell of Fort Smith said Jones died Saturday.

He said Jones possibly overdosed at the jail. He said Jones was in a cell for several hours without medical care.

"I'm trying to get all of the information I can," Powell said Sunday night.

Efforts to reach Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante Sunday were unsuccessful.

Jones' body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Little Rock where the cause and the manner of death will be determined, the Crawford County Coroner's office reported Monday.

Powell said Jones suffered a medical episode at the jail. Other inmates stated they called for help from detention officers.

Sheriff Damante could not be reached Monday for comment.

In August, Crawford County Sheriff's deputies, Levi White and Zack King, were caught on video in a rough arrest of Randal Worcester. Worcester was kicked and punched during the arrest. Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle and the deputies face civil lawsuits in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas in Fort Smith.

King has also been accused of using excessive force by another person who filed a separate civil lawsuit against him Friday in federal court, her attorneys David Powell and Adam Rose reported.

Powell and Rose are also representing Worcester. Both White and King have been fired by Sheriff Damante.

On Friday, Sarah Trammell, 44, of Uniontown, filed a civil lawsuit against King, Sheriff Damante and the department alleging excessive force during an arrest June 19. Trammell alleges King used a Taser on her face, head and stomach after detaining her on a complaint of breaking into a van.

