ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Crawford County inmate dies in custody, attorney says

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 2 days ago

VAN BUREN - A man who had been booked into the Crawford County Jail Friday died in custody Saturday, an attorney representing his family said.

Jacob Allen Jones, 26, was booked at the jail by Van Buren police on a complaint of failure to appear on prior drug charges at 4:12 p.m. Friday, jail records show. Attorney David Powell of Fort Smith said Jones died Saturday.

He said Jones possibly overdosed at the jail. He said Jones was in a cell for several hours without medical care.

"I'm trying to get all of the information I can," Powell said Sunday night.

Efforts to reach Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante Sunday were unsuccessful.

Jones' body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Little Rock where the cause and the manner of death will be determined, the Crawford County Coroner's office reported Monday.

Powell said Jones suffered a medical episode at the jail. Other inmates stated they called for help from detention officers.

Previously: Crawford County Sheriff's deputies fired

Sheriff Damante could not be reached Monday for comment.

In August, Crawford County Sheriff's deputies, Levi White and Zack King, were caught on video in a rough arrest of Randal Worcester. Worcester was kicked and punched during the arrest. Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle and the deputies face civil lawsuits in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas in Fort Smith.

King has also been accused of using excessive force by another person who filed a separate civil lawsuit against him Friday in federal court, her attorneys David Powell and Adam Rose reported.

Powell and Rose are also representing Worcester. Both White and King have been fired by Sheriff Damante.

On Friday, Sarah Trammell, 44, of Uniontown, filed a civil lawsuit against King, Sheriff Damante and the department alleging excessive force during an arrest June 19. Trammell alleges King used a Taser on her face, head and stomach after detaining her on a complaint of breaking into a van.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Crawford County inmate dies in custody, attorney says

Comments / 5

Related
KHBS

Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
VAN BUREN, AR
KOLR10 News

Arkansas deputy fatally shoots tractor-driving man with gun

DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun, authorities said. Nelson Amos was fatally shot Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State police said Sunday that they were investigating the shooting. […]
BENTON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith CBID assessment plan could be approved Nov. 1

The Central Business Improvement District (CBID) Commission passed a resolution Tuesday (Oct. 18) that should be the last thing it needs completed before a petition for an assessment on CBID properties can be submitted to the Fort Smith Board of Directors. According to a memo to the commission from Deputy...
FORT SMITH, AR
KATV

'Operation Ice Ghost' results in Drug bust; $3,600 seized

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Lamar Police Department launched "Operation Ice Ghost" on Sunday and confiscated drugs, vehicles, and $3,600 from a residence in Lamar. Deputies and officers searched the residence on Cabin Creek Road. Deputies said they found 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine...
LAMAR, AR
5NEWS

Canoo lands third major electric vehicle order

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Canoo Inc., which is relocating to Bentonville, has announced a 9,300-vehicle purchase order from van rental group Kingbee Rentals LLC of West Valley City, Utah, the third major deal for the electric vehicle maker since July. The deal gives Kingbee the option to increase the order...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy