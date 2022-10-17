ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell Us Your Story Of When Your Intuition Screamed "Something's Wrong" And Authorities Didn't Believe You, Yet It Turned Out You Were Right

By Pernell Quilon
 2 days ago

One of the most infuriating parts of the Netflix Dahmer series? Witnessing cops ignore the pleads and warnings from the community that Jeffrey Dahmer was dangerous. The police's negligence gave way for Dahmer to continue preying on and murdering people, most of them being black and brown men. The horrible oversight made me think of all the times we have (and haven't) heard of people in power dismissing our warnings as someone "crying wolf."

Netflix

These incidents need a spotlight, so I want to hear from y'all: What's your own story of a time when you knew something was wrong but an authority figure didn't believe you, and you were right in the end?

Maybe you have a family member or close friend who was wrongfully arrested for a crime they didn't commit over circumstantial evidence, and their innocence wasn't proven until years later after their case was re-opened and they were granted a retrial.

Baltimore Sun / TNS

Perhaps your former co-worker was a terrible person who constantly harassed others at work, yet nothing was done when you reported it to HR. It took an incident outside of work involving him that went viral for him to be fired.

Valentinrussanov / Getty Images

Did you tell your school counselor that you were worried about another classmate's safety because of people bullying them, yet nothing was done, and that classmate ended up having to transfer to another school district?

Hill Street Studios / Getty Images

Or maybe you tried to warn your boss of a security risk in the company's computer server and they didn't heed your advice, no matter how many times you told them. That's why you didn't bat an eye when the company got hacked.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

I want to hear your story of how an authority figure didn't believe you and your intuition, yet you were right in the end. Drop your tale in the comments (or through this anonymous Google form ) and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

Deborah Milton
2d ago

I had a sense of dread.. all day! That day I decided I wasn't going anywhere! A neighbor needed a favor and she had just had surgery. She asked me if I could bring her some Tylenol. I had some but I expressed to her I didn't want to go outside. It was just across the street..from my house. I finally gave in..took her the Tylenol and on my way back..I got robbed. The guys were hiding behind the two Evergreen trees by my porch. I made sure I got rid of those trees!

