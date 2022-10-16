Read full article on original website
Art Tist
2d ago
I remember my younger days feeling that DDT mist on those hot day’s. Always wondered when or how it would effect my health.
Reply(3)
3
Related
Complaints, calls for action growing in traffic-laden Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jan Cornish is a few years removed from her teenage escapades, but still places a curfew on herself that would make any adolescent shudder. “I know better than to leave before 10 and to stay out past 2:30,” she said, without a trace of humor on her face.
Three still missing in Florida's hard-hit Lee County following Hurricane Ian
More than 20 days after Hurricane Ian thrashed the southeastern United States, three people from Florida's hard-hit Lee County were still missing Tuesday night, authorities said.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian claims in Florida highest out of Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hard-hit Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties accounted for nearly 62 percent of insurance claims reported as of Monday from Hurricane Ian, according to data posted online by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The data showed that 535,445 claims had been reported, with 191,640 from Lee County,...
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated
The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
fox35orlando.com
Flesh-eating bacterial infections on the rise in some Florida counties following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian bought more than just storm surges and coastal flooding to the sunshine state. The deadly storm bought along a life-threatening flesh-eating bacterial infection that nearly doubled in the state since last year. So far, there have been a total of 65 confirmed cases of Vibrio vulnificus in Florida,...
click orlando
Residents frustrated over continued growth in Osceola County
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Osceola County commissioners got a look at the long backups residents in St. Cloud have to deal with every morning on Nolte Road and Old Canoe Creek Road just before the Florida’s Turnpike entrance ramp. Over 30 residents took the podium on Monday night...
Monster Alligator Crosses Hiking Path In Central Florida Park
That ain’t no gator, that there is a dinosaur… Hikers in Lakeland, Florida were stunned when their morning walk was interrupted by a prehistoric looking beast walking calmly across a path between two marshes. A 12 to 15 foot alligator known to the locals as “The Big Humpback” from it’s abnormally high spine curve has been living in Circle B Park in Polk County for years, but no one had gotten a look at it like what was captured in […] The post Monster Alligator Crosses Hiking Path In Central Florida Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Gizmodo
Florida Reports Dozens of Flesh-Eating Bacteria Victims in the Wake of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida in late September as a category 4 storm, bringing widespread flooding. Those toxic floodwaters appear to be spreading Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria that turns fatal for many people unlucky enough to contract it. The symptoms of these infections include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and...
BBC
Florida flesh-eating illness cases spike after Hurricane Ian
The Florida county that was devastated by Hurricane Ian last month has seen a surge in cases of flesh-eating bacteria illnesses and deaths. Officials say Lee County, where the category four storm made landfall on 28 September, has recorded 29 illnesses and four deaths owing to the bacteria. All but...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend. A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
WESH
Flagler officials face difficult decisions following Hurricane Ian destruction
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Flagler Beach leaders will have a big decision to make in the next few weeks: Whether to try and reopen the pier in the short term or leave it closed since it's scheduled to be demolished and replaced with a concrete structure next year. "Ian...
South Florida's first big cool front is on the doorstep; late October hurricane outlook
It’s been a hot, humid and storm-stressed summer for South Floridians as we patiently wait for a cool front to arrive this week that will give everyone a much-needed taste of fall. The first big one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a temperature drop of 10 degrees that...
fox35orlando.com
Circle K gas stations in Florida to sell medical marijuana products, including gummies, as soon as 2023
OCALA, Fla. - Soon Floridians will be able to buy medical marijuana at the same place you fill up your gas tank. Circle K, the global convenience store retailer, has signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries Inc. – one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers – to sell licensed marijuana at up to ten of its Florida gas stations starting in 2023.
fox35orlando.com
Person of interest arrested in Florida after 4 Oklahoma men found dismembered in river
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Police have arrested a person of interest in Florida in connection to a murder investigation in Oklahoma, where four friends went missing and were later found shot and dismembered in a river. Joe Kennedy II, 62, was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores on Tuesday on...
click orlando
1 lane of State Road 46 opens as floodwater in Seminole County recedes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is reopening one lane of State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes. One lane of State Road 46 in east Seminole County will be open to two-way traffic. Flaggers will direct traffic in both directions.
Florida Reports Two Tornadoes Ahead of Cold Front
Ahead of a pretty stiff cold front, two tornadoes touched down in Florida and would leave some wreckage in their path. The National Weather Service reports that two EF-0 tornadoes were on the ground. This took place on Monday night. The first one hit near Indiantown in Martin County around 9:20 p.m. with winds between 80 to 85 mph. This tornado stayed on the ground for two-tenths of a mile and was 85 yards wide.
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration starts today in Orange, and next Monday in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can pre-register beginning today, Monday, Oct. 17, D-SNAP. That’s disaster relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. D-SNAP is for low-income families who may not have SNAP benefits. They could receive the monthly maximum for their household...
‘How could this be allowed’: Homeowners furious over Florida law they say is unfair
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two families in Brevard County claim they paid for new roofs and then faced foreclosure threats because the roofing company didn’t pay its bills. A Florida law allows suppliers not paid by contractors to place liens against homeowners, who are then forced to pay twice or possibly lose their homes.
fox35orlando.com
Here are the best taco spots in Florida
Looking to try out a new taco spot? Yelp says these six Florida restaurants make some of the best tacos in the country. Yelp revealed its roundup of the top 100 taco spots in the US and here's how the six spots in the state ranked. 14. Taqueria El Asador...
Drivers say Florida gas station sold them bad gas
A Florida gas station was forced to stop selling gas after six customers said the contaminated gas seriously damaged their cars.
Comments / 18