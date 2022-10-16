ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Art Tist
2d ago

I remember my younger days feeling that DDT mist on those hot day’s. Always wondered when or how it would effect my health.

Whiskey Riff

Monster Alligator Crosses Hiking Path In Central Florida Park

That ain’t no gator, that there is a dinosaur… Hikers in Lakeland, Florida were stunned when their morning walk was interrupted by a prehistoric looking beast walking calmly across a path between two marshes. A 12 to 15 foot alligator known to the locals as “The Big Humpback” from it’s abnormally high spine curve has been living in Circle B Park in Polk County for years, but no one had gotten a look at it like what was captured in […] The post Monster Alligator Crosses Hiking Path In Central Florida Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LAKELAND, FL
BBC

Florida flesh-eating illness cases spike after Hurricane Ian

The Florida county that was devastated by Hurricane Ian last month has seen a surge in cases of flesh-eating bacteria illnesses and deaths. Officials say Lee County, where the category four storm made landfall on 28 September, has recorded 29 illnesses and four deaths owing to the bacteria. All but...
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Circle K gas stations in Florida to sell medical marijuana products, including gummies, as soon as 2023

OCALA, Fla. - Soon Floridians will be able to buy medical marijuana at the same place you fill up your gas tank. Circle K, the global convenience store retailer, has signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries Inc. – one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers – to sell licensed marijuana at up to ten of its Florida gas stations starting in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Florida Reports Two Tornadoes Ahead of Cold Front

Ahead of a pretty stiff cold front, two tornadoes touched down in Florida and would leave some wreckage in their path. The National Weather Service reports that two EF-0 tornadoes were on the ground. This took place on Monday night. The first one hit near Indiantown in Martin County around 9:20 p.m. with winds between 80 to 85 mph. This tornado stayed on the ground for two-tenths of a mile and was 85 yards wide.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

D-SNAP pre-registration starts today in Orange, and next Monday in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties

Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can pre-register beginning today, Monday, Oct. 17, D-SNAP. That’s disaster relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. D-SNAP is for low-income families who may not have SNAP benefits. They could receive the monthly maximum for their household...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Here are the best taco spots in Florida

Looking to try out a new taco spot? Yelp says these six Florida restaurants make some of the best tacos in the country. Yelp revealed its roundup of the top 100 taco spots in the US and here's how the six spots in the state ranked. 14. Taqueria El Asador...
FLORIDA STATE

