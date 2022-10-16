That ain’t no gator, that there is a dinosaur… Hikers in Lakeland, Florida were stunned when their morning walk was interrupted by a prehistoric looking beast walking calmly across a path between two marshes. A 12 to 15 foot alligator known to the locals as “The Big Humpback” from it’s abnormally high spine curve has been living in Circle B Park in Polk County for years, but no one had gotten a look at it like what was captured in […] The post Monster Alligator Crosses Hiking Path In Central Florida Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO