Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Minnesota

Answering your questions about the student loan forgiveness program

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you've got student loans, listen up. The Department of Education has started taking applications for the student loan debt relief program.The White House expects 43 million Americans will benefit from the plan and 20 million will see their remaining balance canceled.You don't have to go far to find someone feeling the burden of student loans."I'm working four jobs right now. So just trying to pay those back," said Stone Goomanson, of Minneapolis. "I came out of grad school with about $17,000 in loans, so better than a lot of my peers."It should come as no surprise that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

U of M Regent Steve Sviggum asks if being ‘too diverse’ is cause of U of M-Morris enrollment decline

At KSTP, Jay Kolls reports that at a U of M Board of Regents meeting, Regent Steve Sviggum asked whether declining enrollment at the University of Minnesota’s Morris campus could be due to the campus being “too diverse.” Morris Interim Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen rebutted: “I think that they would be shocked that anyone would think our campus was too diverse,” said Schrunk Ericksen. “They certainly feel, at times, isolated where they are located. So, the answer is from that perspective, no.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

VP Kamala Harris to visit Twin Cities for campaign event

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to stop in the Twin Cities this weekend and appear at two events. Harris’ office announced Tuesday morning she will stop in St. Paul on Saturday to participate in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights. According to KSTP, after the event in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN med student's suggestions on religious-appropriate OR garb become Mayo standard

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- She's not even a doctor yet, but a young Minneapolis woman is already a changemaker in hospitals all over the country. She's turned one really bad day at medical school into something great.The OR of the top hospital in the country is a place southwest Minneapolis native Rewan Abdelwahab has dreamed of since she was in undergrad at Harvard University."I fell in love with the sciences, started volunteering in a clinic in Chelsea, and from there immersed myself in the pre-med track," she said.It was full steam ahead at Mayo Medical School when she hit a bump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis seeks to hire social workers in every precinct to help with mental health 911 calls

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council is looking to add five social workers to help Minneapolis police officers with mental health calls. These five social workers — a full-time worker in each of the city's five precincts — will work directly with the police as part of a program coordinated by the Hennepin County Human Services and Public Health Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Fact Check: Walz and Jensen seek edge on crime ahead of debate

(FOX 9) - Crime doesn't pay, according to an old saying, but campaigns that run television ads about crime can certainly pay off. In the lead-up to the first general election debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a GOP group and Jensen are hammering Walz over a surge in carjackings. In his own crime-themed ad, Walz is defending his record while calling Jensen "dangerous."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Building Design & Construction

New building in Minnesota raises bar for Medical Examiner offices

Last November, a team led by LEO A DALY completed a new medical examiner office building for Hennepin County in Minnesota that has been recognized as a one-of-its-kind facility in the U.S. The $53 million, 64,000-sf building, located in Minnetonka, Minn., is serving as both a regional center of excellence and a nationwide destination for professional education. It replaces an office that, in 2021, investigated a record 10,000 deaths, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas

Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"

MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

Experts predict a busy and expensive holiday travel season

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — MEA weekend is just a few days away; the four-day weekend is usually one of the busiest travel periods of the year for the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. It marks the beginning of a busy few months of travel. Demand continues to rise after more than...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

A look back on Minneapolis' Phyllis Wheatley Community Center

Here on Minnesota Now, we like Minnesota history so much, we do a monthly segment we call Minnesota Now and Then. Think back to nearly 100 years ago today — Oct. 17, 1924. That’s when a new community center opened in North Minneapolis. It was named after Phyllis Wheatley. Wheatley is one of the best-known poets of 18th-century America, and the first African-American author to publish a book of poetry.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Spurred by friend's death, man builds tiny house for homeless Native Americans

On the southern edge of downtown Minneapolis, between a busy highway ramp and a transit station, there sits a miniature version of the American Dream. It's a home so tiny that it could fit into a standard parking space. It's roughly one-fifteenth the size of a typical Minnesota home, yet still has enough space for a sleeping bunk, kitchen sink, refrigerator, folding table with two barstools and a bathroom with shower. The building's roof is topped with enough solar panels to power the home and keep it warm through a Minnesota winter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

