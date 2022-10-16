Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: One-loss Montana teams prepare for highly ranked foes
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb talk about arguably the biggest stretch of the football season for Montana and Montana State. Flores and Semb look back at UM's first loss of the season, 30-23 to Idaho (1:05), and MSU's 37-14 win...
montanasports.com
Bobcats rise to No. 3, Griz fall to No. 7 in Stats Perform Top 25 poll
With some of the top teams falling over the weekend, there was plenty of shifting in this week's Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, including a new No. 1. Those shifts affected the two schools in the Treasure State as well. Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky Conference) moved up one spot to No. 3 after the Bobcats defeated Northern Colorado 37-14 over the weekend. MSU had consistently sat at No. 4 in the poll throughout the year.
406mtsports.com
Week 7: No. 4 Montana State Bobcats go on the road to defeat Northern Colorado
Willie Patterson had a breakout performance as the No. 4-ranked Cats (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) overcame a double-digit deficit to score 34 straight points and defeat Northern Colorado (2-5, 1-3). alert featured. 'The Willie P show': Patterson leads No. 4 Montana State to comeback win at Northern Colorado. VICTOR FLORES...
406mtsports.com
Week 7: Idaho Vandals silence No. 3 Montana Grizzlies for first time since 1999
Fresh off their bye week, the No. 3 Grizzlies (5-1, 2-1) fell to Idaho (4-2, 3-0) in Missoula and had to give back the Little Brown Stein after two decades. 'I'm plenty pissed': No. 3 Montana loses the Little Brown Stein to Idaho for first time since 1999. LUCAS SEMB...
406mtsports.com
Bozeman girls soccer advances in Class AA playoffs with 3-0 win over Great Falls
BOZEMAN — Once again, Bozeman found itself with another corner kick in the 67th minute thanks to near-relentless pressure on the Great Falls backline. The Hawks played it short to senior midfielder Ursula Vlases, who passed back out wide to junior midfielder Inga Trebesch for a cross into the box. Trebesch’s cross was deflected by Great Falls junior goalkeeper Isabella Pachek’s outstretched hand back into heavy traffic.
406mtsports.com
Belgrade boys soccer earns first Class AA playoff win, ends Gallatin's season
BOZEMAN — Belgrade was a winless program in 2019, its first year as a Class AA program. And since the opening of Gallatin High the next year, the Panthers had not yet beat the Raptors in boys soccer — losing all six opportunities, including a playoff game last season — until Tuesday.
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Fairfield Sun Times
Power outage in Bozeman hits thousands Sunday
Over 11,000 customers in Bozeman were impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon. NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Right Now the outage happened around 2:00 pm and impacted 11,295 customers. Crews responded and determined where the outage originated from. Power was restored to most people around 3:15 pm. Work is continuing...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. reports accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department reported there is an accident on I-90 at the East Main Interchange Saturday evening. Engine 1 and Battalion 1 responded to the scene. Officials remind drivers to slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit and move over one lane,...
NBCMontana
Above average temperatures to continue through next week; hazy skies could worsen
A beautiful weekend is in store for western Montana as high pressure ridging builds over the area, so my advice to you all is to go out and enjoy the fantastic October weather while it lasts. We will see afternoon highs this weekend in the 60s and lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. A few higher elevation areas such as Seeley Lake could see temperatures at or below the freezing mark. The Butte and Bozeman areas could see below freezing temperatures as well. Most other areas should stay a few degrees above freezing.
Super Crazy Weekend For Bozeman Police Officers. We Salute YOU
This past weekend was a crazy one for the Bozeman Police Department. I think some don't realize how hard our officers work in the wee hours of the night, so if you need a reminder of what is happening while we are sleeping or working your overnight shift, here you go.
Does This Constant Bozeman Question Annoy You Like It Does Me?
This may get some backlash and I am totally prepared for that. As most of us do, I spend some of my days on social media exploring what people are asking about this week, but for the last couple of weeks, I can't help but wonder why I keep seeing the same exact question being asked over and over and over.
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
New Business Moving Into the Old Cactus Records Building
Big changes are happening in downtown Bozeman. Here's one major change that you need to know about. In February, Cactus Records, a local staple in Bozeman, closed its downtown location after being in the same place for 35 years. The business has since moved further west on Main St. Cactus...
Man suspected of homicide near Emigrant pleads not guilty
Kadin Hawkeye Lewis pleaded not guilty to one count of deliberate homicide in Park County on Monday.
