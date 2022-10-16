A beautiful weekend is in store for western Montana as high pressure ridging builds over the area, so my advice to you all is to go out and enjoy the fantastic October weather while it lasts. We will see afternoon highs this weekend in the 60s and lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. A few higher elevation areas such as Seeley Lake could see temperatures at or below the freezing mark. The Butte and Bozeman areas could see below freezing temperatures as well. Most other areas should stay a few degrees above freezing.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO