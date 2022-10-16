ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobcats rise to No. 3, Griz fall to No. 7 in Stats Perform Top 25 poll

With some of the top teams falling over the weekend, there was plenty of shifting in this week's Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, including a new No. 1. Those shifts affected the two schools in the Treasure State as well. Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky Conference) moved up one spot to No. 3 after the Bobcats defeated Northern Colorado 37-14 over the weekend. MSU had consistently sat at No. 4 in the poll throughout the year.
Week 7: No. 4 Montana State Bobcats go on the road to defeat Northern Colorado

Willie Patterson had a breakout performance as the No. 4-ranked Cats (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) overcame a double-digit deficit to score 34 straight points and defeat Northern Colorado (2-5, 1-3). alert featured. 'The Willie P show': Patterson leads No. 4 Montana State to comeback win at Northern Colorado. VICTOR FLORES...
Bozeman girls soccer advances in Class AA playoffs with 3-0 win over Great Falls

BOZEMAN — Once again, Bozeman found itself with another corner kick in the 67th minute thanks to near-relentless pressure on the Great Falls backline. The Hawks played it short to senior midfielder Ursula Vlases, who passed back out wide to junior midfielder Inga Trebesch for a cross into the box. Trebesch’s cross was deflected by Great Falls junior goalkeeper Isabella Pachek’s outstretched hand back into heavy traffic.
Power outage in Bozeman hits thousands Sunday

Over 11,000 customers in Bozeman were impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon. NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Right Now the outage happened around 2:00 pm and impacted 11,295 customers. Crews responded and determined where the outage originated from. Power was restored to most people around 3:15 pm. Work is continuing...
Bozeman Fire Dept. reports accident on I-90

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department reported there is an accident on I-90 at the East Main Interchange Saturday evening. Engine 1 and Battalion 1 responded to the scene. Officials remind drivers to slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit and move over one lane,...
Above average temperatures to continue through next week; hazy skies could worsen

A beautiful weekend is in store for western Montana as high pressure ridging builds over the area, so my advice to you all is to go out and enjoy the fantastic October weather while it lasts. We will see afternoon highs this weekend in the 60s and lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. A few higher elevation areas such as Seeley Lake could see temperatures at or below the freezing mark. The Butte and Bozeman areas could see below freezing temperatures as well. Most other areas should stay a few degrees above freezing.
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start

An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
New Business Moving Into the Old Cactus Records Building

Big changes are happening in downtown Bozeman. Here's one major change that you need to know about. In February, Cactus Records, a local staple in Bozeman, closed its downtown location after being in the same place for 35 years. The business has since moved further west on Main St. Cactus...
