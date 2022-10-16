Read full article on original website
Related
A look at the 11B and 9-Man Playoffs
However, for teams in 11B and 9-man, the preparation is over, as playoff football begins in just two days.
Player reaction: SDSU the new No.1 Team in FCS
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)- Back in 2004, the South Dakota State football program made the switch from Division II to Division I. During the past 18 seasons they’ve grown into one of the powers throughout the FCS, but after a marquee win this past Saturday, Monday, the Jacks would accomplish something for the first time in […]
Final South Dakota High School Football Poll Released
The South Dakota high school football regular season is winding down and the final poll has been released for the 2022 season. The rest of the results will be determined on the field as all the top teams try to win a State Title. All votes are tallied by South...
Madison Daily Leader
Barger, Bickett place at Winter Nationals
Two area race car drivers competed in the 49th annual Winter Nationals at Devils Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas. Ramona’s Ryan Bickett and Madison’s Nate Barger raced in the two-day event. On Friday, Bickett placed seventh in the B-Main 1 event while Barger was 11th. Winning the race...
Winning ticket for $25,000 a year sold in South Dakota
The ticket matched all five numbers and was just the Lucky Ball away from claiming the top prize
dakotanewsnow.com
Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased ticket in Mitchell
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing will result in the South Dakota Lottery’s next big winner. The Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Cubby’s Mitchell East, located at 1000 S. Burr St.
dakotanewsnow.com
Castlewood ‘Chase the Ace’ fundraiser nears $310,000 with two cards left
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The drawing for the 51st week of the Castlewood ‘Chase the Ace’ fundraiser will be held at Ship’s Inn Bar & Grill Tuesday at 8 p.m. Only two envelopes, #35 and #46, remain to be opened. As of noon on Monday, the total jackpot had reached over $300,000. That means the winner could take home over $120,000 if they find the Ace of Spades this week.
Pheasant hunters head home after successful weekend
South Dakota rolled out the blaze orange carpet for Saturday's pheasant opener. Now, the hunters are heading home.
mitchellnow.com
Sioux Falls woman identified as fatality in Friday crash near Alexandria
A Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
Here’s Why Sioux Falls is the ‘Sioux Empire’ and Sioux City is ‘Siouxland’
Some in southeast South Dakota live in the "Sioux Empire." While others are residents of "Siouxland". But, where is deciding line? And what does it have to do with the rivalry between Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa?. The two cities are only 87 miles apart and have...
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
KELOLAND TV
Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Joseph "Don" Donohoe
Joseph “Don” Donohoe, 85 of Sioux Falls previously of Vermillion, SD passed away peacefully at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community on October 15, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held on October 21, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion beginning at 11:00AM. A Visitation will be held at 9:30AM Prior to the Mass.
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
KELOLAND TV
Record Challenging Cold Tonight; Warmer Later On – Storm Center PM Update: Monday, October 17
Despite a good amount of sunshine today, temperatures have struggled to get much above the 40s in many East River locations. A few locations even struggled to get out of the 30s!. A red flag warning will remain in effect for the Sioux Falls area and points south/east through Monday...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 16th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show wraps up today at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall and Convention Center in Sioux Falls. The show features 46 vendors selling everything from candles to cutting boards from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free. Be sure to watch KELOLAND Living on Monday when they’ll be announcing the door prize winners plus the winner of the grand prize, a Fonder sewing machine.
dakotanewsnow.com
W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds breaks ground on covered livestock show ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds remains up in the air, the Sioux Empire Fair Association is digging in for a new facility. Officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a covered livestock show ring. The current arena is outside and exposed to the weather. The future of the fairgrounds has come under question this year after the owner of the nearby quarry offered to buy the land. A task force is also considering what could be done with the area. Officials with the fairgrounds say the new facility is an investment in the future.
brookingsradio.com
Teens injured in accident northwest of Hendricks in Brookings County
Two teens are injured in a Sunday afternoon, single-vehicle accident northwest of Hendricks in Brookings County. It happened at about 3:40 p.m. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a car driven by 17-year-old Donavan Skorbinski of Hendricks was eastbound on 197th Street and was unable to negotiate a curve near 486th Avenue and went into the ditch.
Comments / 0