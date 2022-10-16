ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of choking rideshare driver with belt: police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rideshare driver in Meriden, Connecticut, was choked by a passenger she picked up on Tuesday, police said. According to police, a woman said she picked up a fare and took two men to a local Popeye’s. While in the drive-through, she said one of the men became belligerent with the employees and her. She said at one point, he put a belt around her neck and began choking her.
Late drive lifts Penn to 20-13 win over Yale after protest

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jonathan Mulatu went over left tackle for a 1-yard touchdown with 20 seconds left to lift Penn to a 20-13 win over Yale on Saturday, a homecoming win that included a delayed second half as protesters stormed the field at the end of the first half. Penn scored a...
Freshman leads Stony Brook past Maine 28-27 for first win

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Freshman Charlie McKee threw three touchdown passes in the second half, including a 7-yarder to Khalil Newton with 5:48 left to play, and Stony Brook picked up its first win of the season with a 28-27 victory over Maine on Saturday. McKee completed 18 of 21 passes...
