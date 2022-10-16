ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

depauliaonline.com

Here, we tattoo: DePaul students exhibit a variety of tattoo styles on campus

Day by day, tattoos become wildly more popular, especially amongst young people. Whether they are custom pieces full of meaning that are getting carefully inked onto the skin, or heavy-handed flash, we are seeing this classic art practice appear on more people. Employers aren’t making hiring decisions based on tattoos as much anymore, lightening the pressure people may feel about getting them. The stigmas around tattoos are also disappearing.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

The art of the stoop

The phrase “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” has officially rung true with the increasing prominence of stooping in the city of Chicago. While stooping, the act of scavenging for household furniture, has been around since people have kicked their unwanted home goods to the curb, the city has seen a recent increase in the past two years.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Rooted in action: Rogers Park named top five neighborhood in U.S.

On the edges of Chicago’s city limits, 25 minutes north of the Fullerton ‘L’ stop, lies the activism-rooted, community-based neighborhood of Rogers Park. Recently rated fifth on Money.com’s list of top 50 places to live in the U.S, it is loved by residents for its multiculturalism and welcoming nature.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

Teen, 17, unexpectedly dies after collapsing during Illinois choir event

A 17-year-old teen unexpectedly died after he collapsed during his choir event in Naperville, Illinois, on Oct. 14. Daniel Moshi, a senior at Leyden High School in District 212, was performing at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association at Naperville North High School when he became unconscious, NBC Chicago reports.
NAPERVILLE, IL
ABC7 Chicago

101-year-old Chicago convent on Near North Side to close

CHICAGO -- An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne - yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building's second floor.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

We all Scream for Ice Cream (and Answers): President Manuel Holds Ice Cream Vision Session.

An earlier version of this story implied a university official was inaccurate in stating the number of attendees at Blue Demon Welcome. It has since been corrected. President Rob L. Manuel hosted an ice cream social and vision session on Oct. 12 for students to express their ideas about what they want to see at the university. Originally, students were supposed to have the opportunity to attend a vision session earlier in the quarter, but Manuel combined the ice cream social and the vision session into one hour-long session.
fox32chicago.com

Preckwinkle announces return of ambulance runs at Chicago's Provident Hospital

CHICAGO - Provident Hospital in Chicago will resume ambulance runs this week. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle made the announcement Tuesday morning. The hospital stopped taking ambulances 11 years ago because of budget cuts. Since then, patients have been re-directed to other hospitals nearby. Cook County Health Officials says...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: What you don’t know about the WGN Morning News team

CHICAGO – Viewers of the WGN Morning News have gotten to know a lot about their show’s anchors over the years, but there are always some things that people don’t know. So Pat Tomasulo decided to take some time on Tuesday to give a tidbit about his co-workers to fans of the program.
CHICAGO, IL

