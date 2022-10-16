Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a rowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
depauliaonline.com
Chicago Symphony Orchestra puts film and music in perfect harmony with Amadeus: Live
When Miloš Forman’s “Amadeus” first hit theaters in 1984, audiences were treated to a lavish, sprawling spectacle of a film that used an unlikely framing device as a way to explore the inner life of one of history’s most celebrated composers. Nearly forty years after...
depauliaonline.com
Here, we tattoo: DePaul students exhibit a variety of tattoo styles on campus
Day by day, tattoos become wildly more popular, especially amongst young people. Whether they are custom pieces full of meaning that are getting carefully inked onto the skin, or heavy-handed flash, we are seeing this classic art practice appear on more people. Employers aren’t making hiring decisions based on tattoos as much anymore, lightening the pressure people may feel about getting them. The stigmas around tattoos are also disappearing.
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
depauliaonline.com
Photo Gallery: Welcome back: Alumni, family, invited for celebratory weekend
Ring lights were provided for high-quality photos. DePaul's logo and the Chicago theatre sign were held up in the Lincoln Park's Student Center.
Legendary Illinois Hotel May Be the Most Haunted and Terrifying One in America
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides, and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because of some strange occurrence in their room, or in the hallways.
depauliaonline.com
The art of the stoop
The phrase “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” has officially rung true with the increasing prominence of stooping in the city of Chicago. While stooping, the act of scavenging for household furniture, has been around since people have kicked their unwanted home goods to the curb, the city has seen a recent increase in the past two years.
WGNtv.com
The List: Things that change when Robin calls in sick, according to Larry and Paul
CHICAGO — WGN Morning News’ Larry Potash and Paul Konrad share a list of things that change on the show when Robin Baumgarten calls in sick. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
depauliaonline.com
Rooted in action: Rogers Park named top five neighborhood in U.S.
On the edges of Chicago’s city limits, 25 minutes north of the Fullerton ‘L’ stop, lies the activism-rooted, community-based neighborhood of Rogers Park. Recently rated fifth on Money.com’s list of top 50 places to live in the U.S, it is loved by residents for its multiculturalism and welcoming nature.
Teen, 17, unexpectedly dies after collapsing during Illinois choir event
A 17-year-old teen unexpectedly died after he collapsed during his choir event in Naperville, Illinois, on Oct. 14. Daniel Moshi, a senior at Leyden High School in District 212, was performing at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association at Naperville North High School when he became unconscious, NBC Chicago reports.
ABC7 Chicago
101-year-old Chicago convent on Near North Side to close
CHICAGO -- An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne - yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building's second floor.
depauliaonline.com
We all Scream for Ice Cream (and Answers): President Manuel Holds Ice Cream Vision Session.
An earlier version of this story implied a university official was inaccurate in stating the number of attendees at Blue Demon Welcome. It has since been corrected. President Rob L. Manuel hosted an ice cream social and vision session on Oct. 12 for students to express their ideas about what they want to see at the university. Originally, students were supposed to have the opportunity to attend a vision session earlier in the quarter, but Manuel combined the ice cream social and the vision session into one hour-long session.
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses Back at the Chicago Marathon for the First Time in Three Years
As athletes raced past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the 44th Chicago Marathon, they also ran past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages. More than 800 volunteers participated in this unique work at more than 40...
fox32chicago.com
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
fox32chicago.com
Preckwinkle announces return of ambulance runs at Chicago's Provident Hospital
CHICAGO - Provident Hospital in Chicago will resume ambulance runs this week. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle made the announcement Tuesday morning. The hospital stopped taking ambulances 11 years ago because of budget cuts. Since then, patients have been re-directed to other hospitals nearby. Cook County Health Officials says...
WGNtv.com
The List: What you don’t know about the WGN Morning News team
CHICAGO – Viewers of the WGN Morning News have gotten to know a lot about their show’s anchors over the years, but there are always some things that people don’t know. So Pat Tomasulo decided to take some time on Tuesday to give a tidbit about his co-workers to fans of the program.
Upper Midwest buried by heavy snow as Chicago sees 1st flakes
An intrusion of Arctic air sent temperatures tumbling into the single digits and heavy snowfall across parts of the Midwest, and even though it was only a few snowflakes flying in Chicago, it was a marked change from last year. Winterlike scenes unfolded across portions of the Upper Midwest Tuesday...
Check out these places to see fall colors as they peak in Chicago
CHICAGO - When fall comes to town, one of the tell-tale signs is the trees and their transformation. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the golden and auburn colors that liven up Chicago hit their peak in mid to late October. Where is the best place to fully...
Transgender doctor, whose tuberculosis research saved ‘millions,’ honored in Lakeview
Saturday marked the 10th anniversary dedication of the Legacy Walk, an outdoor LGBTQ+ history exhibit thought to be the only one of its kind. Each bronze marker commemorates the life and work of notable individuals of the LGBTQ+ community.
