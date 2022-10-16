ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Xenophobia claim ‘miles away from my personality’ – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has strongly refuted suggestions his comments about Manchester City’s spending power were xenophobic.In his press conference prior to Sunday’s 1-0 victory over the Premier League champions the Reds boss said no-one could compete with their north-west rival’s financial might.“There are three clubs (the Gulf state-owned City, Newcastle and Paris St Germain) in world football who can do what they want financially. It’s legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want,” was his assessment of the current balance of power.City were understood to have felt those comments inflamed tensions leading into a fixture which...
BBC

Liverpool v West Ham United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Diogo Jota will miss next month's World Cup after suffering a serious calf injury against Manchester City. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Arthur remain out. West Ham will continue to assess centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson, who are...
960 The Ref

Liverpool-Man City has become England's ugliest rivalry

LONDON — (AP) — As the Manchester City team bus made its way out of Anfield, there came a parting shot. An object, supposedly thrown by home fans after the bad-tempered 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, caused a small crack in the windshield. It’s a rivalry that...
Yardbarker

Ray Parlour defends Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp over Man City behaviour

Former Arsenal footballer and talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour, has defended Jurgen Klopp for his actions towards officials against Manchester City on Sunday. The Liverpool boss was raging after a clear foul on Mohamed Salah was not given and was seen shouting in a linesman’s face as he ran up the touchline. The German coach was sent off as a result and was also spotted sticking his middle finger up at the referee whilst receiving his punishment.
SkySports

Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss urges side to fight 'monster' Man Utd and says winter World Cup can't happen again

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Manchester United remain a "monster" in world football but is excited to see his team test themselves at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Italian has repeatedly talked up the spending power of Erik ten Hag's side during the opening months of the season, especially in reference to Spurs' own ability in the transfer market.
SkySports

Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,463.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Liverpool Loss, Pep Puzzled, Bernardo Bothered, and More...

Manchester City lost on Sunday for the first time this season. Liverpool take the spoils, but Sky Blue News has all the latest to help put the loss in the past. Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Mohamed Salah’s sensational goal seals victory for hosts as Jurgen Klopp sees red - Nick Wright - Sky Sports.
SkySports

Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 12 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, we discuss how to replace the injured Reece James, what to do with our Arsenal and Manchester City assets and much more!. The Gameweek 12 deadline...
SkySports

Karim Benzema: Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or for first time

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has won the men's Ballon d'Or for 2022. The 34-year-old managed 44 goals in 46 matches last season as Real won the Champions League, another LaLiga title along with the Spanish and European Super Cups. Benzema was crowned in a ceremony in Paris ahead of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy