Related
Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Manchester United's star striker was linked with a move to Atleti in the summer.
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
Xenophobia claim ‘miles away from my personality’ – Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has strongly refuted suggestions his comments about Manchester City’s spending power were xenophobic.In his press conference prior to Sunday’s 1-0 victory over the Premier League champions the Reds boss said no-one could compete with their north-west rival’s financial might.“There are three clubs (the Gulf state-owned City, Newcastle and Paris St Germain) in world football who can do what they want financially. It’s legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want,” was his assessment of the current balance of power.City were understood to have felt those comments inflamed tensions leading into a fixture which...
Sporting News
Ballon d'Or 2022 winners, rankings, final awards results as Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas take top prize
The wait is over. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won his first career Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 17, becoming the second oldest player to win the award at age 34 and the oldest since Englishman Stanley Matthews who won the very first Ballon d'Or in 1956 at age 41.
Man City rage at Jurgen Klopp for fanning flames as coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and bus attacked at Liverpool
LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp has been accused by Manchester City of stirring up bad feeling between the clubs ahead of Sunday’s powderkeg clash. The top brass at the Etihad were deeply unhappy with Klopp’s ‘irresponsible’ words in his press conference on Friday. They felt that his...
Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Disallowed Goal vs Newcastle United Should Have Stood
A video has emerged showing that Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Newcastle United have stood, rather than be disallowed.
SkySports
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah winner against Manchester City showed what Liverpool have been missing
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah's "special" goal against Manchester City has reminded Liverpool of what they've been missing this season. Salah's strike was enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to end City's unbeaten start to the campaign and close the gap between the sides to 10 points. It was just Liverpool's...
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, 34, makes retirement announcement after winning Ballon d’Or
KARIM BENZEMA vowed to end his career at Real Madrid after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The striker was recognised for his efforts in helping Real win LaLiga and the Champions League, with the Frenchman notching 44 goals last season. At 34-years-old he is the oldest winner of the award...
BBC
Liverpool v West Ham United
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Diogo Jota will miss next month's World Cup after suffering a serious calf injury against Manchester City. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Arthur remain out. West Ham will continue to assess centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson, who are...
Liverpool-Man City has become England's ugliest rivalry
LONDON — (AP) — As the Manchester City team bus made its way out of Anfield, there came a parting shot. An object, supposedly thrown by home fans after the bad-tempered 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, caused a small crack in the windshield. It’s a rivalry that...
Yardbarker
Ray Parlour defends Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp over Man City behaviour
Former Arsenal footballer and talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour, has defended Jurgen Klopp for his actions towards officials against Manchester City on Sunday. The Liverpool boss was raging after a clear foul on Mohamed Salah was not given and was seen shouting in a linesman’s face as he ran up the touchline. The German coach was sent off as a result and was also spotted sticking his middle finger up at the referee whilst receiving his punishment.
SkySports
Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss urges side to fight 'monster' Man Utd and says winter World Cup can't happen again
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Manchester United remain a "monster" in world football but is excited to see his team test themselves at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Italian has repeatedly talked up the spending power of Erik ten Hag's side during the opening months of the season, especially in reference to Spurs' own ability in the transfer market.
SkySports
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp charged with improper conduct by FA after red card against Manchester City
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association following his red card in Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield. Klopp has until Friday to respond to the charge of improper conduct. The Liverpool manager was sent off after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for...
SkySports
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,463.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Liverpool Loss, Pep Puzzled, Bernardo Bothered, and More...
Manchester City lost on Sunday for the first time this season. Liverpool take the spoils, but Sky Blue News has all the latest to help put the loss in the past. Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Mohamed Salah’s sensational goal seals victory for hosts as Jurgen Klopp sees red - Nick Wright - Sky Sports.
SkySports
Ref Watch: Should Phil Foden's goal against Liverpool have counted in Man City defeat at Anfield?
Dermot Gallagher dissects the big flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action, including whether Phil Foden's goal at Anfield was correctly ruled in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City. Liverpool 1-0 Man City. INCIDENT: Phil Foden's goal at Anfield was ruled out for a shirt pull on Fabinho by Erling...
SkySports
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 12 tips and advice from experts
Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, we discuss how to replace the injured Reece James, what to do with our Arsenal and Manchester City assets and much more!. The Gameweek 12 deadline...
SkySports
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa boss says he is up for the fight amid speculation around his future
Steven Gerrard says he is up for the fight of turning Aston Villa's season around amid speculation he could be sacked if results do not improve, with Mauricio Pochettino reportedly lined up to replace him. Sunday's 2-0 defeat at home to Chelsea leaves Villa just a point above the relegation...
SkySports
Karim Benzema: Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or for first time
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has won the men's Ballon d'Or for 2022. The 34-year-old managed 44 goals in 46 matches last season as Real won the Champions League, another LaLiga title along with the Spanish and European Super Cups. Benzema was crowned in a ceremony in Paris ahead of...
Harry Maguire exclusive: "Jamie Vardy told me to take my boots to England in a black bin bag – I still don’t know if he was having me on"
The Manchester United defender reveals to FourFourTwo why his first international call up involved a bin bag full of his belongings
