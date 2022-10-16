ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitecaps captain Russell Teibert has ankle surgery

Vancouver Whitecaps captain Russell Teibert is recovering from surgery on his right ankle. The 29-year-old midfielder is expected to make a full recovery before the start of 2023 training camp. "We are pleased to hear that Russell's surgery was a success," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a news...
Dallas wins shootout to boot Minnesota United from playoffs

FRISCO, Texas - Alan Velasco scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout on Monday night and Dallas advanced past Minnesota 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the MLS playoffs. Dallas moves on to play at second-seeded Austin on Sunday in the Western Conference semifinals. Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes dove to his right to deny Wil Trapp on Minnesota's second penalty attempt.The teams played two 15-minute overtime sessions after ending regulation tied at 1-all. Emanuel Reynoso opened the scoring in the 53rd minute for Minnesota. Bongokuhle Hlongwane was first to a long ball over the defense and he found an open Reynoso at the top of the box for a strike from distance. Facundo Quignon tied it in the 64th by heading in a corner kick. Minnesota appeared to score a few seconds later, but Reynoso was ruled to be in an offside position. Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair tied a career-high with eight saves.
Scoresheet: Portland Trail Blazers put BJ Domingo in front office

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 Trail Blazers — Portland has hired BJ Domingo as its director of player personnel. "We are excited to welcome BJ to the front office here in Portland to help bolster our global scouting efforts," said Joe Cronin, general manager. "BJ has evaluated talent at the pro level and collegiate and amateur ranks while developing great relationships across the world." He served as assistant director of USA Men's National Team since 2021, after previously working as a scout for Milwaukee since 2017. He's a 2013...
Scoresheet: Portland Trail Blazers ink Nassir Little to extension

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.MONDAY, OCT. 17 Nassir Little — The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Nassir Little to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Nassir is a talented player who has grown every year and has a very bright future," General Manager Joe Cronin said. "We are very excited that he chose to extend with us, and we look forward to continuing to see him shine on and off the court." Little, 22, posted a career-best 9.8 points and ...
