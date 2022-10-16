ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Vols’ Hyatt earns national honor for historic performance

By Nick Dugan
 2 days ago

(WJHL) – Tennessee junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has been named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Sunday.

Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a school-record five touchdowns in Saturday’s win over No. 3 Alabama. The five receiving scores also tied a Southeast Conference record.

The junior’s 207 receiving yards is the most in a single Tennessee game since Cordarrelle Patterson notched 219 yards against Troy in 2012.

The Vols (6-0, 3-0 SEC) return to action on Homecoming, as they welcome UT Martin at noon on Saturday.

WJHL

