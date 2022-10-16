ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

WSAV-TV

Funeral for 2 ambushed officers draws peers from around US

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The grieving widows of two slain Connecticut police officers gave tearful tributes to their husbands Friday during a funeral attended by thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country. Others who spoke at the service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy...
