Deridder, LA

evangelinetoday.com

Halloween Trick or Treat hours announced

Halloween Trick or Treating for Evangeline Parish have been announced as follows:. •Ville Platte: Monday, October 31st, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. •Mamou: Sunday, October 30th, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Boo in da Mou) •Basile: Monday, October 31st, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. •Pine Prairie: Monday, October 31st, 5:30...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana

Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Whataburger opening first restaurant in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger, along with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the scheduled opening of the first Whataburger restaurant in DeRidder. The restaurant will open by early 2023. Hiring is currently in progress for all positions, including restaurant managers, team leaders...
DERIDDER, LA
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick hatching in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Chicken Salad Chick is opening its 12th Louisiana location and its first in Lake Charles with franchisees Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road, in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 1 by giving away chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Fire at duplex on Turner St. in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Turner Street on Tuesday, Oct. 18. AFD confirmed that there are no reported injuries from this fire.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
VERNON PARISH, LA
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive

Courtesy of KALB ALEXANDRIA, Louisiana – 50-year-old Mark Anthony Trevino is arrested by the Alexandria Police Department for a bank robbery at the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive. This is the same man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Tuesday, September 13. Trevino was seen entering a bank at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday morning. Witnesses describe him entering a bank...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2022. Michael David Welch, 39, Westlake: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Elizabeth White, 36,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Vernon Parish Police Jury Questioned About Alcohol Sales on Sunday

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Police Jury held their monthly meeting today at 10:00 AM. Each month they meet and discuss parish business, and handle parish affairs. Today, John Moreland, owner of the Dog House Bar & Grill located on Highway 117 just outside the city limits, addressed the Jury about the sale of alcohol on Sundays. He wanted to know if the Jury would consider opening a discussion for alcohol sales on Sunday, as he is able to open every other day of the week.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 17, 2022, that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on the 11th of September, at a nightclub on Common Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

