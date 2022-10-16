Read full article on original website
evangelinetoday.com
Halloween Trick or Treat hours announced
Halloween Trick or Treating for Evangeline Parish have been announced as follows:. •Ville Platte: Monday, October 31st, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. •Mamou: Sunday, October 30th, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Boo in da Mou) •Basile: Monday, October 31st, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. •Pine Prairie: Monday, October 31st, 5:30...
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
KPLC TV
Whataburger opening first restaurant in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger, along with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the scheduled opening of the first Whataburger restaurant in DeRidder. The restaurant will open by early 2023. Hiring is currently in progress for all positions, including restaurant managers, team leaders...
This Alexandria Man Became A Horror Movie Icon 25 Years Ago
This week, way back in 1997, a Louisiana native busted onto the big screen in a role that would go on in horror movie history. Now 25 years later, its time to give him the respect he deserves. On October 17th, 1997, Columbia Pictures released the teen-themed slasher movie I...
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick hatching in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chicken Salad Chick is opening its 12th Louisiana location and its first in Lake Charles with franchisees Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road, in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 1 by giving away chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
kalb.com
Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
kalb.com
Fire at duplex on Turner St. in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Turner Street on Tuesday, Oct. 18. AFD confirmed that there are no reported injuries from this fire.
Blue Bell Brings Another Holiday Ice Cream To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another holiday-themed ice cream. We reported last week that Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark would be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Now Blue Bell is blessing us with...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
UPDATE: Man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Courtesy of KALB ALEXANDRIA, Louisiana – 50-year-old Mark Anthony Trevino is arrested by the Alexandria Police Department for a bank robbery at the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive. This is the same man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Tuesday, September 13. Trevino was seen entering a bank at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday morning. Witnesses describe him entering a bank...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2022. Michael David Welch, 39, Westlake: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Elizabeth White, 36,...
KPLC TV
Rosepine principal: Students are ‘paying for their mistake’ after ‘unacceptable’ video
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Four students at Rosepine High School are being disciplined for their roles in what’s being called an offensive video where they appear to be reenacting the murder of George Floyd. It’s one of those situations where the adults are scratching their heads and saying, “What...
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Police Jury Questioned About Alcohol Sales on Sunday
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Police Jury held their monthly meeting today at 10:00 AM. Each month they meet and discuss parish business, and handle parish affairs. Today, John Moreland, owner of the Dog House Bar & Grill located on Highway 117 just outside the city limits, addressed the Jury about the sale of alcohol on Sundays. He wanted to know if the Jury would consider opening a discussion for alcohol sales on Sunday, as he is able to open every other day of the week.
westcentralsbest.com
DeRidder Native Announces Intent to Run for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner
Baton Rouge, La - Republican Tim Temple, an insurance executive in Baton Rouge, will take a second crack at incumbent GOP Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon in 2023 in the midst of a homeowners insurance crisis. Temple stated in a news release “Over the last 17 years, Louisiana auto rates...
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
Suspects Show Up to Evangeline Parish High School Homecoming Party, Allegedly Shoot at Students in Attendance
Preliminary details say that deputies were called out to the scene after suspects showed up and began shooting at students in attendance.
KPLC TV
Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
KPLC TV
2 teens arrested, 2 sought in connection with vehicle thefts, burglaries in Lake Charles, Sulphur
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two teens and is searching for two more teen suspects after multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Lake Charles and Sulphur. Javante L. Bryant, 18, of Lake Charles, is held the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, and a...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 17, 2022, that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on the 11th of September, at a nightclub on Common Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Hayes man found unresponsive with 4-year-old and fentanyl in car
A man was arrested after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle with a 4-year-old and fentanyl, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
